Hello, QE Trade

Negative yielding debt will continue to push investors out onto the risk curve in search for yield.

You didn't have to see the Fed's press conference last week to know that we're heading into a global easing cycle. Instead, you could've watched front end yields collapse (the rate cut effect), curves flatten (forward guidance effect), and corporate bonds rally (a QE effect).

Not to be outdone by Draghi, Powell, and Kuroda injected their own doses of dovishness on the yield curve, leaving global government bond yields standing at a pathetic 85bp now. In fact, the global stock of negative-yielding debt topped $13 trillion.

(BAML)

Just to add a little more granularity to last's week monetary mania, BAML showed that around 85% of German government debt now yields below zero (and ~60% of German quasi-sovereign debt is negative too). Meanwhile, nearly 80% of French covered bonds are negative-yielding, a figure which BAML points out is "up from around 30% at the start of March this year" and in Japan, 70% of sovereign bonds yield less than zero.

The bank also highlights that just under 50% of Spanish government debt is now negative yielding and despite political tensions, Italy has seen its first govt. bond go negative last week.

(BAML)

So, what does all of this mean for risk assets? Well, with safe havens now effectively taxed, money that would have been content to loiter in the risk-free world will find its way to riskier assets. Said differently, investors will be driven back out onto the risk curve/back down the quality ladder in an increasingly desperate hunt for yield and nowhere is this "hunt" more apparent than in Bitcoin's rally as market participants look to escape negative-yielding debt.

(Bloomberg)

However, it's certainly not just BTC benefiting from the dovish shift. Gold is soaring as a dovish Fed and cracks in the US economy have finally managed to weaken the dollar amidst a macro backdrop flooded with heavy geopolitical tension.

(Bloomberg)

Needless to say, the bond love affair is hot and heavy amid persistent concerns about global growth and the promise of never-ending accommodation from central banks. According to the latest edition of BAML's rates and FX sentiment survey, the "duration infatuation" has hit post-crisis extremes. As the bank writes, "investors have extended their US duration longs to a post-2009 high and approaching extremes, with USTs being viewed as the most effective risk off hedge."

(BAML)

Also, recall that "Long US Treasuries" was the "most crowded trade" in the BAML's June fund manager survey which was conducted BEFORE the Fed meeting last week. June marked the first time ever that "Long US Treasuries" topped the most crowded list.

(BAML)

This is the pickle we're in right now - plunging DM bond yields suggests all is not well in the global economy, but it's also a reflection of dovish central banks which are themselves reacting to the perception of economic weakness. You can concede that central banks have generally "failed" to generate a robust recovery and still remain bullish on risk - as long as you believe policymakers' efforts to double down on accommodation will avert a catastrophic outcome.

I'll leave you with a quick snapshot from Nomura, which shows that the "slow-flation" expression is fully apparent in US equities as long defensives & secular growth is set against underweights and shorts in cyclicals.

(Nomura)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.