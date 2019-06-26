All You Need To Know About Baidu's Debacle

Here we present a detailed view of what happened in terms of costs, and what might be realistic to expect regarding the future.

Baidu (BIDU) presented 1Q19 results, which resulted in a 16% trading decline on the next day. Analysts attributed it to a gloomy outlook. However, it must have been more than that. The company was already beaten after weeks of the trade war and after months of cooling of the Chinese economy.

I think that the most frightening fact stemming from the company's earnings presentation was the quarterly net loss. Investors saw Baidu as the Chinese Google. A profitable search engine for Chinese speaking public. The losses and gloomy outlook, presented by the company, spelled crisis all over it. Inadvertently, or not, the company management did a lousy job explaining the whole debacle. Coming across as opaque is a terrible sign for investors.

What caused Baidu quarterly losses?

We can easily highlight four main sources that justify the company's operating loss in Q1:

Content expenses are up due to iQIYI (IQ) investment in content.

SG&A up due to promotional marketing for mobile and personnel additions.

R&D expenses due to staff costs.

Sales of Duer OS low-margin hardware impacted gross margins.

(Source: Baidu)

Comparing the year-over-year and quarter over quarter results, we get the following:

(Source: Author's calculations based on Baidu's fillings. Millions of USD, 1 USD equal to 6.71 RMB)

Looking at the year-over-year figures, we can see a shocking rise in every item on the table. However, a look at the quarter-over-quarter figures tells us that, except for bandwidth costs, all the other costs have either stabilized or are even decreasing. That seems to indicate a period of heavy investment spending, followed by normalization. Our expectation, right now, is that the overall costs will keep decreasing moderately, on a QoQ basis. If the overall cost figures show another rise (QoQ), it will signal a red flag, and a deep reevaluation of our assumptions regarding this company will be needed.

The long-term story for Baidu

If our hypothesis holds, our long-term story for this stock remains the same. The company has kept its status as the most used search engine in China, which, in our view, is a market with a lot of room to grow. Obviously, it won't be linear growth. There will be hiccups, along the way, the present trade war is one of them.

To be more specific we have to divide Baidu into three different segments:

i) The core search business. Baidu is the leading search engine in a fast-growing economy, i.e., benefiting from a megatrend towards internet adoption. However, this segment is both being challenged and under short term macro headwinds. The company has cash on hand, and it will likely spend it in development to hold its market position. The current macro environment seems to indicate that there was a retraction in demand for ads, meaning a likely short term retraction in revenues from ads.

However, government stimulus and the long term trend for increased consumption from the middle class should guarantee normalization of ad revenues down the road, if Baidu's search engine remains best in class.

ii) The floated businesses where the company still has an interest. We are referring to the 19% stake in Ctrip (CTRP), and a 58% stake in iQIYI. Just by looking at the current valuations for these companies, we can see that the company has assets of $3.8 billion and $7.6 billion, respectively. That represents 25% of Baidu's market capitalization. Both businesses are likely to keep growing. They are well positioned, on markets that offer significant long term opportunities, in China (tourism and entertainment).

iii) The new business units that the company is developing. Like most tech companies, Baidu has been working in a myriad of new technologies that might become business units. Most will never see the light of the day, but some will likely become businesses, or at least sellable assets (i.e., tech assets like patents). The most known units are the Apollo division, responsible for autonomous driving, and the Duer OS, Baidu's voice operating system for home appliances. Both have tremendous potential to become business units of their own right.

Investment thesis for Baidu

Let us look at this company from two different perspectives:

Looking from a value perspective, we can see that, at the end of 2018, the net tangible assets represented 54% of the company's market capitalization.

(Source: author's computations based on Baidu's filings; USD millions)

That means that investors are paying roughly $18 billion for:

a) China's top search engine future earnings;

b) Baidu's cloud division;

c) Apollo and Duer OS assets

On a growth perspective, we are talking about buying a company that is, almost exclusively, present in markets with huge potential to grow.

Now, looking at the floated businesses. Ctrip is a leading tourism operator. It is likely that, during the next decade, China's middle class will pursue even more tourism-related activities. While, on the entertainment front, it is likely that iQIYI will keep growing, as it becomes a reference in terms of entertainment for the Chinese speaking public.

Online retail will, likely, keep growing, as Chinese people skip the desktop, and go straight to mobile internet adoption. At the same time, the lack of commercial real estate, in large areas, is easily overcome with a smartphone and fast and reliable delivery services. Therefore, the demand for online ads will likely keep rising for the foreseeable future, even if facing periodic short term slumps.

The migration, to cloud services, has been hot for the last couple of years. And, although, some excesses have been made, regarding some companies, the truth is that there is still a lot of untapped potential in this area for Chinese companies to migrate processes to the cloud.

Finally, voice operated devices and autonomous driving seem like sci-fi features from a distant future, but it seems more likely than ever that they are going to invade our lives during the next decade.

Baidu has a strong foot in all the mentioned markets. Obviously, the technology sector is very volatile, and, likely, the company will not succeed in all the fronts. However, the company doesn't have to be a leader in all of them to be worth significantly more than it is today. It just needs to develop good services and products, and milk the few really good winners.

Right now, I am feeling a lot of despair from many analysts who hold the view that the company is going down the drain. Some of the information in this piece, although not definitive, suggests that the company went through a spending phase, and that will normalize soon. Given that the stock price is very depressed, this might be a time to buy low.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

