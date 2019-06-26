South Philly Refinery Shuts Permanently, Our Picks PBF Energy, Kinder Winners

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), other names highlighted by our monitoring of insider activity:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI). No one rational would credit insiders with mystical insight to foresee the demise of the largest refinery on the east coast. That the destruction and closing of this facility will take 335K barrels of daily gasoline production off the market. MPC and PBF insiders saw OTHER reasons to buy. All US refiners should benefit, but Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), another name we cited this week on analyst upgrades, is also an east coast producer as is PBF.

You may ask, how does KMI benefit? Yes, Richard Kinder, founder of KMI, has been buying shares of his company by the millions nearly every week. Richard Kinder is recognized as a sage on developments in the oil patch. I, therefore, recommended buying KMI for the long term on the strength of that alone and then of course the juicy dividend.

So again, the question is why am I citing KMI here? Well, KMI owns the Colonial and Plantation pipeline complex which ships gasoline and distillates from Houston, Texas, to the east coast all the way to NYC. Again, none of these insiders knew that this refinery was going to blow up and shut down, and certainly neither did I. Also, I want to point out that I am not expert on refineries either, I just monitor insider activity and endeavor to synthesize that data with other information coming from the market to make this buying decision. KMI now makes sense as a speculation and a long-term investment.

Long-Term Investments

I believe that the first filter for long-term investment is not capital appreciation as it is with trading and speculation, but by dividends, that is why KMI has been a long-standing member of my long-term investment list.

I want to add what might be a controversial name to this list and that is AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). ABBV is generating a nice 6% dividend, and I think the acquisition of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) was masterful. Purists are disgruntled because AGN does not help ABBV on development of their areas of focus for drug development. To me, ABBV has preserved a revenue stream to safeguard their dividend, while buying more time to develop other new drug candidates that can return ABBV to growth. Their main drug Humira, the biggest drug in the US right now, will come off patent in 2023. Meanwhile, it is generating $15 billion per year, just that revenue alone pays off the purchase price of AGN by that time (purchase price is $63 billion).

Meanwhile, AGN is bringing Botox to the table, a brand that will withstand patent expiration. Since cosmetic products are not covered by health insurance, I believe Botox will be demanded by name without being undercut as much by discount. AGN also has other "Medical Aesthetics" enhancement products like Cool Sculpting for fat removal and Latisse for eyelash growth. AGN's aesthetic position is fairly unique in the Pharma world and is worth the premium that ABBV is paying. Also, AGN has "legitimate" drugs too, for eyes, central nervous system and GI, Botox is used as a migraine cure as well. Sometimes long-term investors should pounce like a speculator when conditions rapidly turn and make a name like ABBV into a super dividend payer. Buy ABBV for the long-term portfolio

Good Numbers from Micron is good news for "Industrial Rice"

Micron's (NASDAQ:MU) earnings included word that not only has the demand for chips stopped going down, but it is also actually rising. Even though Micron is up 3 points in the pre-market, there is plenty of upside since MU has the LOWEST P/E ratio in the S&P 500 at 3 times. Even if demand is not as good as advertised, the fact that demand is stabilizing is new news and justifies a higher price. The Japanese who once dominated the memory business used to call DRAM "Industrial Rice," meaning that it was a staple to the entire electronics industry. If DRAM is rising, the rest of the sector will rise as well. With the stabilization/slight growth in demand

I want to reiterate Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and add Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) as buys on any weakness.

Yesterday Our Favored names were massacred. Buy ZM, MDB, ANET

Look at what happened to Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), two brokers cited valuation and the stock promptly dropped 9%. In another market, a name like SHOP would have shaken that noise off. SHOP is not alone; yesterday, Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM), an IPO darling, fell almost 5% and is now 20% from its all-time high. This makes it a viable trade.

There are more examples: Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), Match (NASDAQ:MTCH), IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC), MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) and more fell between 2% and 6% on no news. MDB is now down about 20% from its all-time high, triggering it as a buy today as well. Please monitor the list, and as some of these great names like a Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) or Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) fall far enough to hit our 20% trigger, please go long on your own. The whole idea of maintaining watch lists is that you have done your research prior and it becomes instinct to monitor your lists and trade when that name hits your trigger.

The pre-market futures look good this morning, but this can turn on a dime based on headlines so don't jump in and buy this morning. Let the market come to you. Seeing the market selling off into the G20 meeting is giving me courage that we may come through the G20 okay. Still, as I have been saying the last 10 days, conserve your cash. Sell a position to finance another, and don't spend down more than a 1/3 of your cash cushion going into this weekend. So if you do buy, buy small and be ready to buy more if the next few weeks are anything like what I have laid out in "Markets Climb Walls of Worry. Here's the Wall and what to do".

Skepticism Reigns - for now

I have real concerns about the tenor of the market in the short term. Long term, I want to leave you with a chartist maxim, "There is no such thing as the triple top", meaning that while a double top is a sign of danger ahead, a triple top is usually a harbinger of new highs (at some point). So for the traders and speculators, be vigilant and be ready to buy this slide because we could very well break out to substantial new highs later this summer/early fall. I would not be surprised to see 3,200+ on the S&P fairly soon. I am always uncomfortable being in the consensus position. I thought that the market going to new highs last week was because of all the happy talk with lowering rates and getting a trade deal. Now it seems that there are a lot more skeptics than I thought. As a contrarian, that's a good sign.

Speaking of Skeptics

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is down this morning because a respected Tesla blog cites delivery bottlenecks. Certainly, TSLA has always had operational issues, mainly in ramping up production to meet demand. Lately, TSLA's valuation has been challenged because of demand concerns. This is a notion that I have been steadfastly against since it was floated. I foresaw a price decline in TSLA due to its effort to turn into an exporter. It was my speculation that TSLA would have operational issues there as it did in ramping production and that would mask demand. The fact that TSLA has a bottleneck in the last week of Q2 is par for the course and has nothing to do with demand.

I think that if TSLA gets close to 90K M3 delivered, the stock goes back to +$300. I further believe that M3s sold will be the pricier models, preserving cash and allowing TSLA to show a profit. Continue to accumulate TSLA on any weakness. I see a downside to $190 which you should buy, and above $300 to the upside and soon.