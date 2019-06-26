Gran Tierra Energy: Short-Term Difficulties Will Be Resolved Quickly

I am a buyer of the company here, and I highly recommend investing in the company's stock for the long term.

Management has been buying shares, so they seem to agree with me, despite the company's buyback program slowing down.

The company expects these production issues to solve themselves over the next few weeks to months. However, investors don't seem to buy that.

Gran Tierra Energy has seen its stock price drop 15% over the fast few days, as a result of some production issues.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEMKT:GTE) is an oil exploration company that was originally founded in 2005. The company was overtaken by new management in 2015, management, which I have been a fan of. For investors who are looking to understand the investment thesis behind this company, I highly recommend starting by reading my original thesis here.

However, since my original article, the company's stock price has dropped by almost 20% due to some short-term production issues. Interestingly enough, the company released an investor presentation the day before its press release, where it didn't talk more about the short-term issues. However, as we'll see throughout this article, the company remains a strong investment decision going forward.

Source: Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Short-Term Difficulties

From April 1 to May 23, Gran Tierra Energy's production averaged 37,700 barrels per day. For the second quarter, until June 17, 2019, i.e. since April 1, the company's production averaged 36,200 barrels per day. In the five days leading up until June 17, 2019, the company's production had dropped 20% to 29,000 barrels per day. That is a massive drop in a few short months, and the company's stock price reacted.

Riots - BBC

There are two primary causes of this almost 9,000 barrels per day drop in production for the company, something that's incredibly significant. This drop in production was caused by two separate events, each one negatively impacting the company's production by approximately 4,500 barrels per day. One was caused by an issue at the Acordionero field, and another was caused by an issue at the Putumayo field.

The Acordionero field was caused by the company shutting in two wells with an abnormally high gas-to-oil (GOR) ratio, while two other wells had ESP (electrical submersible pump) failures. The company plans to address this by doing what all major companies do for oil wells and injecting water. The company already had plans for building water injection infrastructure, which it expects to come online July 2019.

The company expects these projects to allow the water injection in the basin to grow from 16,000 barrels per day to 40,000 barrels per day, more than doubling water injection. For reference, that doesn't mean the field is running out of oil, the average conventional well uses 3 barrels of water for every barrel of oil produced, and this field is still well below that.

At the same time, the company is planning to release 3 rental facilities, reducing operating costs, while creating a new 20 megawatt gas-to-power project, which should provide much more reliable energy and help to maximize ESP lifespan. Replacing the ESP should be a fairly quick ordeal. I would expect a few weeks max, while the water allows the wells to repressurize over a few months.

Again, I'm disappointed the company didn't provide more information about this earlier. However, I would expect over the next few months, by October 2019, the company's production is back up to where it was previously, if not higher, while the company's operating costs have gone down. The company expects production to grow in 2020 from where it was in the first quarter of 2019.

The second region was in the Suroriente and PUT-7 regions. Here, local farmers, as a protest, have set up blockades in the Putumayo region. The company was forced to shut down all production in these blocks, resulting in a 4,500 barrels per day drop in the company's production. There's a good side and a bad side to what is happening here for the company.

The benefit for the company is that these issues say nothing about the company's assets. As soon as the unrest solves itself, the company's production should return back to normal. The issue says nothing about the quality of the company's oil field. However, the downside is that Colombia has a long history of civil unrest. It's part of the reason why the company's oil assets haven't been explored till now.

As a result, the delay is harder to quantify and, perhaps, could become worse. Still, the company is optimistic. The company anticipates that the government will solve issues with the farmers over the next several days, and that production will come back online soon. There might be some short-term interrupts as it does come back online. However, it's definitely expected to come back online.

Gran Tierra Energy Other Accomplishments

Even with these downsides, the company has made some other accomplishments recently.

Source: Ecuador Oil - Oil Price

The company achieved some impressive results from Acordionero drilling recently, with wells being accomplished in just over a week. That's a record for the company. The company believes that the successful drilling plan here and in the Putumayo Basin will allow the company's 2P reserves to continue growing going forward, as they have been so quickly over the past few years.

At the same time, the company recently won over two blocks in Colombia, along with contracts signed for three exploration blocks in Ecuador. These new assets will allow the company to continue its strong history of exploration under new management over the past few years. These new assets will allow the company's reserve, and therefore production, to keep increasing.

Lastly, the company has continued to drill in the Costayaco and Ayombero basins, which will continue to support the company's long-term results. On the downside, the company had poor results from a well in the Llanos Basin that it was contractually obligated to drill, that it plans to be shutting down.

Right now, the Llanos Basin isn't a major part of the company. It's just drilled 1 well there, but obviously, we would have preferred better results. More so, the basin makes up less than 5% of the company's reserves, so it won't be a major issue even if nothing ends up coming from the company's exploration wells here. I would effectively view it as a few-million-dollar loss for the company.

Gran Tierra Energy Financial Picture

Gran Tierra Energy is focused on maintaining its strong financial picture and cash flow. One of the major downsides of the company's recent production drop is that it comes at a time when oil prices have gone up, as a result of tensions in Iran.

Source: Gran Tierra Energy Financials - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

The above image shows Gran Tierra Energy's cash flow and uses at $65/barrel Brent crude. This is roughly where prices are. They had a difficult time over the past month but have since recovered as a part of Iran tensions. The company's cash flow should still remain incredibly strong here (if the 29,000 barrels per day drop stays until the end of the year, I would expect the company's cash flow for the year to be $300 million still).

The company seems to be preparing for a worst-case scenario by slowing down buybacks. The company has not bought back any shares over the past two weeks. Personally, I am incredibly disappointed with this. The company is a cash flow machine, and recent difficulties have pushed its market cap to $623 million. Subtracting sustaining capital, the company could repurchase 30% of its shares just this year.

I believe doing that purchase for 1 year, even if it delays all of the company's development plans for a year, would be very beneficial to shareholders in the long run. Still, I think the company is a steal at current prices. Management seems to agree with me, with two managers having bought a combined 30 thousand shares over the past few days.

I will directly be in contact with management over the next few days to discuss the share buyback program. At the same time, I plan to continue releasing detailed updates on the company as it continues to work through my investment thesis.

Conclusion

Gran Tierra Energy has had a difficult time over the past few days. However, I feel that investors are overreacting to bad news. Over the past week, investors have pushed down the company's stock price by more than 15%. For relation, that's 60% of the drop in the company's production. Even if you subtract the 5% from Llanos, that's still 40% of the drop in production.

That indicates investors are assuming that at least one of the company's sources of losing production are permanent, in my opinion, as an overreaction to how management presented the information. Insiders are using this as an opportunity to invest, and I am too. Let me know what you think in the comments. I look forward to reading them.

I highly recommend investors who are interested in learning more about Gran Tierra Energy to sign up for a 2-week free trial of The Energy Forum, where I discuss the company in more detail with members, along with providing regular updates. Check it out here.

Invest Better - Free Trial! Regardless of your general investing goals, The Energy Forum can help you build and generate strong income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide demand for energy is growing quickly, and you can be a part of this exciting trend. The Energy Forum provides: Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.

A managed model portfolio that generates a yield of >10%.

Macroeconomic overviews of the oil market as a whole.

Technical Buy & Sell Alerts to open up positions at opportunistic prices. If you're interested in learning more, click here. If you have any questions, send me a PM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.