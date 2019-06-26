Big U.S. Banks Have More Than $160bn In Excess Capital

We estimate that big-6 U.S. banks have $161-229bn in excess capital, which they can distribute to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

In this article, we are trying to estimate how much excess capital six largest U.S. banks have, comparing their current capital ratios with regulatory requirements.

The Fed has recently released the 2019 DFAST results. We have already published an article on this year's stress tests, highlighting banks that were the clear winners in this DFAST cycle. In this article, we are looking at how much excess capital the largest U.S. banks have. In our view, capital distributions will be the most important theme for U.S. lenders over the next 2-3 years, especially given that policy rates will most likely decrease from the current levels, putting pressure on the banks’ net interest margins.

How we calculate excess capital: CET1 ratios

We are looking at the six largest U.S. banks: JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS). According to the Fed’s methodology and Basel 3 guidelines, CET1 (common equity tier 1) capital requirements of these banks consist of the following parts: a minimum CET1 requirement, a capital conservation buffer, and a G-SIB (global systemically important banks) surcharge. The minimum CET1 requirement and capital conservation buffer are currently set at 4.5% and 2.5% respectively for all the 6 banks. As for the so-called G-SIB surcharges, those vary from 2.0% for Wells Fargo to 3.5% for JPMorgan. As a recap, a CET1 ratio is calculated by dividing a bank’s CET1 capital by its RWA (risk-weighted assets). Below we summarize the current regulatory requirements.

Fed’s CET1 regulatory requirements

Source: Fed, Companies data

Next, we compare these regulatory requirements with the current CET1 ratios. The green line shows the difference between the current CET1 ratios and the Fed's requirements - in other words, this is excess capital as % of RWAs.

Source: Fed, Companies data

Risk-weighted assets, 1Q19, USD bln

Source: 10-Q statements

Then we multiply the above RWA figures by excess capital in percentage points to get excess capital in USD. As shown below, Wells Fargo has the highest amount of $36bn, while GS has the lowest one but it is still a very solid $21.7bn

Excess capital based on CET1 ratios, USD bln

Source: Renaissance Research estimates

This way of calculation suggests that the six largest US banks have $161bn in excess capital.

How we calculate excess capital: Supplementary leverage ratios

Another way to estimate the banks’ excess capital is to take a look at the SLRs (supplementary leverage ratios). As a reminder, an SLR is calculated by dividing a bank’s Tier 1 capital by its total leverage exposure.

Current SLRs (1Q19) and the minimum Fed requirement

Source: Fed, Companies data, 10-Q statements

Total leverage exposure, 1Q19, USD bln

Source: 10-Q statements

Similar to the CET1 calculation, we multiply the total leverage exposure figures by excess capital in percentage points to get excess capital in USD. WFC and BAC are the leaders here as well. That way of calculation suggests that the six largest US banks have $229bn of excess capital.

Excess capital based on SLRs, USD bln

Source: Renaissance Research estimates

Bottom line

U.S. banks have accumulated significant capital surpluses over the past several years. We believe capital distributions to shareholders will be the most important catalyst for US lenders over the next 2-3 years.

If you would like to receive our articles as soon as they are published, consider following us by clicking the "Follow" button beside our name at the top of the page. Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GS, JPM, WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.