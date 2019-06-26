Abbott: Long-Term Hold

Investment thesis

Abbott (ABT) is a renowned manufacturer of healthcare products. The firm features a diversified portfolio of branded generics that are manufactured and sold worldwide. In the last five years, the firm has delivered 9.2% CAGR in sales while producing a roughly 12.8% average in net profit margin. The firm has received regulatory approval for several products last year which are projected to feed long-term growth, and combining this with the firm’s acquisition-led growth strategy, Abbott looks like an attractive company.

Currently, Abbott is capitalizing on some of its life-saving technologies which include Alinity systems, FreeStyle Libre, MitraClip, Advisor HD grid mapping catheter, HeartMate 3 left ventricular assist device and XIENCE Sierra drug-eluting stent system. Abbott has been steadily increasing its dividends and I expect the trend to continue this year. Abbott expects to achieve organic sales growth of 6.5% to 7.5% for the full year and adjusted EPS of $0.79 to $0.81 which reflects strong double-digit underlying growth partially offset by the impact of foreign exchange effects. Combining all the factors, Abbott is a hold at $85.

A market-winning portfolio

In its first quarter of the year, the diagnostics segment saw a 10% sales growth, owing to the solid performance of Alinity systems, the firm’s next-generation diagnostics system. The product line is driving growth both in the U.S. region and internationally. Besides converting existing customers to Alinity. In Europe, the firm is also winning competitive bids for new business at a very high rate. In its effort to expand the Alinity line, the firm has increased its launch activities for its hematology system Alinity H and increasing its menu of tests in key markets like China and the U.S. In the years to come, Alinity will have significant contribution in the growth of its diagnostics segment.

Image: Alinity System

During the quarter, Nutrition sales increased by 6.5% driven by new product innovations and sales execution efforts. The firm continues to face a growing demand trajectory and achieving above-market growth in Asia and Latin America. The firm’s renowned nutrition brands Similac, Pediasure and Ensure is driving momentum in this segment. In pharmaceuticals, key emerging markets like India, Brazil, Russia and China continue to drive the firm forward, particularly because of the underlying growth in these economies. Although sales growth in pharmaceuticals was 5.5% in the quarter, key emerging markets in the equation delivered 7.5% growth.

Last but not least, the HeartMate 3 left ventricular assist device delivered solid market penetration and contributed towards the 10% sales growth. During the quarter the firm filed for CE market for its TriClip device which is the first of its kind, minimally-invasive device for repairing leaky tricuspid heart valves. Abbott plans to initiate its U.S. pivotal trial for TriClip in the coming months.

Financial analysis and key issues

A solid combination of acquisition-led and organically-driven strategy has proven to be impactful for the company. Slow but gradual increases in the gross margin indicate that the firm might be achieving increasing economies of scale. The variability in profit margin is attributed to several factors which include the firm’s increasing expenditure because of research & development, amortization of intangible assets and SG&A.

Source: Stockrow

In the meantime, dividend and dividend coverage both continue to grow steadily.

Source: Stockrow

A key issue for the firm is its large debt. At the beginning of 2018, Abbott committed to reducing its debt levels and in 2018 Abbott repaid approximately $8.3 billion of debt, net of borrowings, bringing its total debt to $19.6 billion. But it's possible that Abbott could considerably reduce its leverage in the next couple of years given its large cash flows coming in from a diversified portfolio of industry-standard products. Because of its acquisition-led growth, the firm has significant intangible assets, large impairments or write-offs could hurt the financial health of the firm, but so far, things look bright as the acquisitions have proven to be fruitful for the company.

Quantitative risk stats

In order to quantify various risk measures, I have regressed the returns of Abbott and some of its competitors against the Fama French factors. The peers include Bio-Rad (BIO), Amgen (AMGN), Pfizer (PFE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Danaher (DHR). Test results show that Abbott’s total risk is less than the average of its competitors but has a slightly higher systematic risk than the peer-average; this implies that Abbott has comparatively lower specific risk compared to peer-average. Abbott has also delivered above peer-average alpha during the calculation period. Except for Bio-Rad, all other firms featured exposure to big, growth portfolios, p-values indicate the coefficients (exposures) were all statistically significant.

Risk stats ABT BIO AMGN PFE JNJ DHR Average Standard Deviation (sd) 19% 24% 24% 18% 15% 27% 21% Beta 0.89 0.85 0.98 0.80 0.69 0.99 0.87 Systematic sd 13% 12% 14% 12% 10% 14% 13% Unsystematic sd 6% 11% 9% 6% 5% 12% 8% R^2 46% 33% 40% 42% 43% 30% 39% (1-R^2) 54% 67% 60% 58% 57% 70% 61% Alpha 6.3% 2.6% 4.9% 2.3% 3.5% 9.8% 4.9% Exposure: (RM-RF) 0.89 0.85 0.98 0.80 0.69 0.99 0.87 Exposure: SMB -0.30 0.23 -0.15 -0.28 -0.36 -0.16 -0.17 Exposure: HML -0.38 -0.31 -0.55 -0.14 -0.10 -0.29 -0.30 Pr > |t| (RM-RF) < 0.0001 < 0.0001 < 0.0001 < 0.0001 < 0.0001 < 0.0001 Pr > |t| (SMB) < 0.0001 < 0.0001 0.00604 < 0.0001 < 0.0001 0.01440 Pr > |t|(HML) < 0.0001 < 0.0001 < 0.0001 0.0004 0.0017 < 0.0001 Pr > F < 0.0001 < 0.0001 < 0.0001 < 0.0001 < 0.0001 < 0.0001

Source: Calculated by the author

Correlation table shows that Abbott’s stock returns have the highest correlation factor with the market and the p-values indicate that all the correlation values are statistically significant. The table suggests that the firm’s stock returns are highly correlated with JNJ’s returns.

Source: Calculated by the author

Conclusion

Abbott is a high potential firm in the healthcare business. The firm has demonstrated strong financial performance and continues to strengthen its position with critical acquisitions. One of the key risk factors include its large debt position, but its high cash flows could economically service the payments. In terms of risk, the firm has a lower total risk than peer average but slightly higher systematic risk. Tests show that the firm has delivered a higher alpha compared to the peer average. This year could be another strong year for the company and the dividend could go higher. Combining all the factors, Abbott is a hold at $85.

