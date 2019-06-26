Trupanion: First Violations Hit; High Rates Already Slowing Growth

With prices this high it's easy to understand why Trupanion is having to spend so much on Patient Acquisition Costs (PAC), it's likely why the acquirers have passed on TRUP.

I compared Trupanion's insurance offering to four different competitors in six different cites - Trupanion was the most expensive offering in every instance.

The release of the NAPHIA data showed that Trupanion is losing market share. This slowdown in growth is underway before the company becomes compliant with state regulations.

"$100,000 fine for failing to ensure its producers are properly licensed and affiliated, paying commissions or other valuable consideration to unlicensed producers for solicitation, giving pet care providers gifts valued in excess of $100 in a 12 month period for referrals, and knowingly accepting insurance business from unlicensed producers." WA State OIC

The Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner issued a signed Consent Order (below) demanding that Trupanion (TRUP) come into compliance with State Insurance laws. Predictably the State decided that the Territory Partners needed to be licensed, that the company could no longer use Review, LLC to generate leads and that payments to Veterinarians would not be tolerated. The State also levied a small fine of $100,000 - but the fine was never the point.

Source: Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner

It's obvious to me that the territory partners will be required to be licensed in all 50 states once the state insurance commissioners read the detailed order from the State of Washington. I don't see how the company can ever pay veterinarians again and that might explain our next section.

Why is the The Business Already Slowing?

The North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) has released its "State of the Industry 2019" report in which Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is shown to be losing market share to competitors. In the graphic below I highlight the year-over-year market share growth for TRUP in terms of premiums and subscriptions. A reading of 0.0 suggests that TRUP is maintaining its market share, the negative numbers you see below show a business that is growing slower then half of its competitors.

Source: NAPHIA "State of the Industry 2019" report

As you can see above - TRUP has traditionally been one of the fastest growing business in the pet insurance space, consistently taking share from its competitors. But no longer, TRUP teetered on losing share in 2017 and confirmed the slow down in 2018. It is no longer a leading grower in the Pet Insurance business.

Why might this be? I have suggested that the rate increases TRUP has been asking for are unsustainable and potentially a harbinger of other issues (Trupanion: Is a Rate Spiral Already Underway?). I thought that it might be helpful to check pricing of TRUP against common competitors in six cities across the country. I decided to focus on the most profitable type of dog - a mixed breed, 2 year old, under 50 pounds.

Test Animal:

I created a fictitious animal to generate online quotes from Trupanion, Pets Best, Healthy Paws, Nationwide, and Embrace.

Pet Name: "Kareem Abdul Ja-Bark"

Born: May 2017 (2 years old)

Weight: 40 pounds

Sex: Male, neutered

Source: Company Websites

As you can see the results are staggering and likely explain the loss in market share (and potentially the increase in PAC expectations). In every instance TRUP is the most expensive option for the consumer. I tried population weighting to attempt to make TRUP look better in high population MSA's and it made them look worse.

Pets Best Discount: Avg = -28%; Pop Weighted = -28%

Healthy Paws Discount: Avg = -28%; Pop Weighted = -28%

Nationwide Discount: Avg = -18%; Pop Weighted = -24%

Embrace Discount: Avg = -29%; Pop Weighted = -34%

"Pets Best" and "Embrace" are both severely undercutting TRUP's pricing and both have been sold for significant discounts to TRUP's valuation (See Below and Link).

Source: Author's Previous Report

Source: Author's Previous Report

A Tale of Two Companies

Pets Best makes up a majority of the "other" business that TRUP reports (Other is a white labeled underwriting service that management has described as a fixed 10% margin business, basically they underwrite someone else's pet insurance business for a significant reduction in margin profile). With a pricing disparity this significant one would expect that "other" would be outpacing the subscription business, and it is.

If we look at the total subscription pets on a quarterly basis it's clear that the incremental sequential additions are at its lowest rate in two years last quarter (only adding 3.3%)

Source: Company SEC filings

The "Other" category continues to grow at low/mid teens sequentially (13.6% sequential growth)

Source: Company SEC filings

If we consider the incremental adds on an absolute basis we see that "Other" (which could be described as being someone else's business) now represents nearly 50% of the incremental gross adds per quarter.

Source: Company SEC filings

Something Is Broken Here

As you can see TRUP was already ceding market share before they were forced to become compliant with the various state regulations that the Washington State OIC found them in violation of. They have the highest pricing in every jurisdiction I checked and as one would expect the business line that represents the lower priced (lower margin) underwriting business is out pacing their internal subscription business in terms of growth.

The company trades at an impossible 10x book value, I continue to believe that the rest of the country will follow Washington's lead in terms of licensing requirements which could further degrade the subscription growth profile, fines and legal fees will continue to plague the company until they become compliant nationwide.

TRUP now looks like a slower growing member of the pet insurance business, with the most expensive offering to the consumer, that trades at over a 300% premium to where the comps have been taken out.

