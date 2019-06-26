The Yellow Submarine Fantasy (Part II): What Would Happen If We Actually Tried To Solve Our Economic Problems

Source

Introduction

In Part I of this two-part series, we discussed changing the US Constitution and reforming the welfare state as the first two fantasy solutions to our real problems. I called them fantasy solutions not because they wouldn't work, but because our corrupt, decrepit, intellectually bankrupt, polarized, and practically useless modern political class is incapable of fixing anything important under current conditions (cf. John McCormick, 2019). There are two kinds of crisis we will likely face in the coming quarters and years: 1) a short-term crisis that will be brought on by the end of the current credit cycle and the collapse of our corporate debt bubble as we head into a global recession by late this year (Kevin Wilson, 2018a; Kevin Wilson, 2019a); and 2) a long-term debt crisis leading to global default, brought on at some future date by the ever-burgeoning unproductive global debt overhang (Kevin Wilson, 2018b; John Mauldin, 2019b).

But I look forward (in a way) to the day when these inevitable severe economic crises of the not-so-distant future finally hit us as a result of this dysfunctional political and economic system's blunders. In crisis, there is opportunity or so I hear. Since this future crisis won't be avoided by our leaders, the resultant suffering associated with it will cause the public mind to seek radical solutions. I am hopeful that when that time comes, the best solutions will then be deemed to include radical reform of both our representative democracy and our modern version of "capitalism," rather than a descent into a "socialist" revolution. In this second part of the "Yellow Submarine" series, we will discuss two additional fantasy solutions: 1) reforming the Federal Reserve and banking system and 2) solving some of "capitalism's" problems.

Reprise: The Yellow Submarine Fantasy

In 1968, the animated musical fantasy film "Yellow Submarine," inspired by and developed with the music of the Beatles, was released by United Artists and King Features Syndicate (Wikipedia, 2019c); it was a big hit with young audiences. An album (movie soundtrack) with the same title was released by producer George Martin in early 1969 (Wikipedia, 2019d) and this too did very well. The storyline for the fantasy involves a kingdom called Pepperland at the bottom of the sea, where everything is lovely until the Blue Meanies attack, draining all color and beauty from the land and freezing the people like statues. The heroes are the Beatles (Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Band), who are exiled to Liverpool but then are persuaded to navigate their way back to Pepperland in the Yellow Submarine, singing all the way. Upon their return to Pepperland, the Beatles lead a rebellion and the Blue Meanies are expelled; all beauty and color return to the land and the people are freed.

As a mental exercise, I wondered what would happen if we could (like the Beatles) magically drive off the "Blue Meanies" (i.e., the "bad ideas of technocrats, economists, and politicians") driving our weakening economic and political situations and thus restore the American economy to its former relatively high levels of strength and fairness. What would we choose to eliminate from our current policies, what new policies would we undertake, how would we change the overall system, and what might the results of these changes be? I have already made some efforts to answer some of these questions (e.g., Kevin Wilson, 2017a; Kevin Wilson, 2017b; Kevin Wilson, 2017c; Kevin Wilson, 2019a; Op. cit.; Kevin Wilson, 2019b; Kevin Wilson, 2019c; Kevin Wilson, 2019b).

In the following, I will make another attempt to handle the big picture going forward in a more comprehensive way, bringing together the variety of answers I've already explored and throwing in a few additional suggestions. This review is not intended as anything more than food for thought, for use in the event that a future crisis eventually focuses people's minds and galvanizes them into meaningful action. Those investors who are concerned with the future of the American economy may find some of these ideas worth considering. In keeping with the story of the Yellow Submarine, my suggestions will be fantasies (i.e., not practicable in the short run, although always possible to some degree in the long run); but the whole point is to ask what would happen if we made fundamental changes based on some of the key principles of both modified (partially regulated) capitalism and representative democracy. The value of this discussion (if any) would come from the thought process involved, not necessarily from any of the specific proposed answers. What I envision then is a post-future-crisis world in which all concerned are so motivated to fix what's wrong that a number of good things actually happen, just as they did in the depths of the Great Depression.

As a Third Solution, Let's Reform the Federal Reserve & the Banking System

The first and second items on my fantasy solutions list were covered in Part I. In the absence of reform, we can expect the Federal Reserve to continue its serial bubble-blowing and to make use of its talent for attacking the wrong economic problems using the wrong tools and, in general, messing with the basic tenets of capitalism just to get a bureaucratically satisfying result (cf. Clem Chambers, 2019). The Fed's manifest incompetence (Charles Hugh-Smith, 2014) to do its task will no doubt put us back in the soup via its use of extraordinary measures (i.e., "QE," "ZIRP," and maybe even "NIRP") as the coming recession hits, as I already pointed out in Part I of this series. We might expect a bond sell-off (e.g., Wasatch-Hoisington US Treasury Fund (MUTF:WHOSX); iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)) as each new phase of "QE" is initiated during the recession. But I would also argue that the Fed will become so desperate when its methods fail yet again, that it will stay locked-in to the use of market interventions for years to come. This could easily exacerbate the shift toward populism we are already seeing, with potentially dire consequences for financial firms (e.g., SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)).

It could also cause retail investors some heartburn, as equity markets (e.g., SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)) reach a point of disconnection from reality in the next two or three years that finally sends the remaining members of the general public (who might have invested) into permanent exile from the always-manipulated markets. This would turn the markets into a 95% algo-driven affair (if they aren't already there), and it could well be the death-knell for many value investing shops (e.g., AQR Long/Short Equity Fund (MUTF:QLENX), Otter Creek Long/Short Opportunity Fund (MUTF:OTCRX), Fairholme Fund (MUTF:FAIRX), Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B)). Large financial firms (e.g., Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)) would perhaps face challenges as "QE" triggers bond sell-offs, and they might not do so well as in the past with respect to profits from equities trading as large clients exit the markets. Failure to reform the Fed will cause even more damage than has already been done, and it may prove to be cumulative in its effects.

The third major item on my fantasy list would be to have Congress completely reorganize or eliminate the Federal Reserve, replacing it with both a new independent regulatory body (the "US Banking Authority" or "USBA") and a new independent policy body (the "Federal Bagehot Committee" or "FBC"). The "USBA" would actually replace both the "OCC" and the Federal Reserve with a single regulator on the Canadian model (cf. Canadian Bankers Association, 2018). This would diminish the risk of bi-modal directives from federal agencies during a banking crisis such as what was observed in the US during the Great Financial Crisis. For example, the Federal Reserve was telling banks to increase lending during the crisis, while the "OCC" was restricting lending drastically, especially in small banks. The Canadian approach to regulation has historically done better because it has been more focused and its banks have not generated anything like as big a shadow banking system as seen in the US. As a result, Canadian banks were never at risk of failure in 2008-2009 (Michael D. Bordo et al., 2011). Indeed, the Canadians have never faced a banking crisis in their modern history, while we have faced a whole series of them (e.g., 1907-1908, 1930-1933, 1980-1991; 2007-2009), due in part to our scattered regulatory structure and also due in part to our failure to regulate shadow banking (cf. Jeffrey Rogers Hummel, 2015; Kevin Wilson, 2019d).

The "Federal Bagehot Committee" refers to the great financier Walter Bagehot, who worked out (over a hundred years ago) the correct way for central bankers to act in a banking crisis (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2017d; Op. cit.). That is, according to Bagehot's famous Dictum, they should act as lenders of last resort, and "in times of financial crisis, central banks should lend freely to solvent depository institutions, yet only against sound collateral and at interest rates high enough to dissuade those borrowers that are not genuinely in need." Needless to say, Bagehot's wise advice has been almost universally ignored from 2006 to the present. Central banks in many major economies instead embraced unconventional policies like Quantitative Easing, "ZIRP," and "NIRP" during and after the Great Financial Crisis ("GFC"). This means that although a few banks were allowed to fail, most of the deeply troubled large banks around the world were actually bailed out at taxpayer expense instead. Furthermore, the bailouts were not collateralized with sound assets, and artificially low and lucrative rates for loan facilities to banks have been the order of the day. As a result, large US banks are still being paid by taxpayers for their reserves, and a number of large banks in Europe (e.g., Deutsche Bank [DB]) remain very weak and have not yet cleaned up their books. In my fantasy world, the Fed would be forced by law to comply with Bagehot's Dictum.

Furthermore, compliance with the so-called "dual mandate" of the Federal Reserve (i.e., maximizing employment and stabilizing prices) has only rarely been achieved in all the time since it was ordered by Congress in 1977 (Jared Meyer, 2015). Price stability and the absence of banking crises have only occurred simultaneously in 25% of the first 100 years of the Fed's existence. Instead of overall success, what generally has happened is that one or the other of the two mandates has been achieved while the other has ended up neglected. In part, this is because of the contradictions built into the dual mandate itself, based on the Fed's quite limited tools, the wanton spending of the fiscal authorities, and flawed economic theories about how to achieve the two goals (Jim Bianco, 2019). We may seem to be in an apparent sweet spot right now, with low (measured) inflation and extremely low unemployment, but it is clear that: 1) our inflation measures are deeply flawed and often do not capture what the Middle Class experiences (Nancy Wise, 2008; Ricardo Reis, 2009; Justin Lahart, 2019) and 2) this current period of relative calm will soon end, with a global recession hitting sometime in the next few months (Kevin Wilson, 2018c; Jeffrey Gundlach, quoted by Kate Rooney, 2019).

The Federal Reserve is not well-equipped for this next recession because they kept rates too low for too long (as is now their standard behavior) and built up too big a pile of assets on their books (Kevin Wilson, 2017d; Kevin Wilson, 2018c; Op. cit.). The banking system itself is very highly concentrated and the infamous "Too Big to Fail" banks are significantly bigger now than they were at the onset of the "GFC" in 2007 (Chart 1). These banks are almost certainly a danger to the entire system because of their extreme complexity, their shadow banking activities (Kevin Wilson, 2016a), and their significant exposure to moral hazard. They are also likely to be in violation of anti-trust laws (Kevin Wilson, 2019d). In my fantasy world, the top five banks will be broken up under anti-trust actions and/or in compliance with new banking regulations put in place by Congress. In future, no bank should be allowed to hold more than 5% of total US banking assets (vs. an average of some 11% each for the top six US banks now).

Chart 1: "TBTF" Banks Have Grown Over 75% Since 2006

The Fed should also receive a new mandate from Congress requiring it to replace the "NAIRU" (inflation-targeting) concept now in use with the concept called "NAIBER" (Non-Accelerating Inflation Buffer Employment Ratio), an idea I've already mentioned above. It was recently suggested by James Montier & Philip Pilkington (2017) as an alternative to the failures of the modern "Neoliberal" system. Under the "NAIBER" concept, aggregate demand would be smoothed out and inflation would likely be held in check as well. The alternative to adopting "NAIBER" is likely the adoption of nominal GDP targeting, as proposed by the Fed's James Bullard (Michael S. Derby, 2019; James Bullard & Riccardo DiCecio, 2019). This would have the advantage of including the credit cycle in the Fed's models and actions, something they have been roundly criticized for ignoring in the past. Under this system, wealth inequality would gradually decline, inflation would be manageable, and real rates of interest would be approximately equal to the GDP growth rate. Unemployment trends would be smoother and potentially stay within an acceptable (optimized) range. This idea also has merit and deserves further evaluation, especially if the "NAIBER" approach is rejected.

In my ideal Yellow Submarine world, we would also require the reformed Federal Reserve (i.e., the new "Federal Bagehot Committee" and the new "US Banking Authority") to be audited annually so that we can maintain public confidence in the system (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2016b). We would also avoid a repeat of the Fed's secret support during the "GFC" of insolvent large banking interests (via short-term loans to the tune of a net $1.1 trillion, funded with Fed balance sheet money), as was clearly done in 2008-2009 under former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke (cf. Jon Greenberg, 2011; Kevin Wilson, 2017g; Op. cit.). These transactions were considered "immaterial" by the banks themselves and by the Fed, and thus were never reported. Insider trading immediately followed the execution of agreements for the secret loans in some cases, but since they were "immaterial", no crimes (technically) were committed. These banking sector loans were paid back rapidly after being used to smooth out short-term cash flow problems during the crisis.

But if we had been willing to honor Bagehot's Dictum with the twin goals of minimizing moral hazard and imposing Schumpeterian creative destruction (cf. Danielle DiMartino Booth, 2016), then we would have made far more expensive loans to sound institutions only. This would have weeded out a few of the worst big banks and although that would have been traumatic, it would likely have increased people's faith in the system. Thus, we could have avoided the present cynicism and alienation made manifest by the tilt toward populism (Ray Dalio, quoted by Ciara Linnane & Jonathan Burton, 2019). In the future, we should legislate that undisclosed Fed transactions involving emergency bank funding in violation of Bagehot's Dictum (in a three-month period in excess of an aggregate $100 billion) should result in the removal from office of both the Fed's Chair and Vice-Chair. Congress should also enact legislation that makes it illegal for Federal Reserve employees to return to private sector employment in the financial sector (i.e., outside of academia or non-profit organizations). The current revolving door policy between banks and the Fed is an invitation to corruption, and since Fed officials are almost never held accountable no matter what they do anyway, they should certainly not be allowed to profit from their former positions within the Fed.

As a Fourth Solution, We Should Fix Some of Capitalism's Problems

As I wrote recently, "in the public mind, there is something not quite right about the current way 'capitalism' is working" (Kevin Wilson, 2019d; Op. cit.). It is undeniable in fact, that modern so-called capitalism has strayed far from the way it worked just 30 years ago (Chart 2). As I said in my previous article:

Author and hedge fund manager John Mauldin has pointed out recently that what we have now is not real capitalism, but rather a system of "capitalism without competition" (John Mauldin, 2019). For example, five giant banks control about half of the nation's banking assets. Many states have health insurance markets in which the top two insurers control 80% of the market share. Over 75% of US households only have one local provider of high-speed internet access. Two corporations now control 90% of the beer market in the US. Four companies control nearly the entire US beef industry, together with 66% of the pork and 50% of the chicken sold in the US. Four airlines now control 80% of routes and gates (Michael Collins, 2016). Google (GOOGL) now enjoys a nearly 90% share of internet searches. Facebook (FB) enjoys a nearly 80% share of social network business, and Microsoft (MSFT) absolutely dominates computer operating systems."

Chart 2: Increasing Corporate Concentration Since 1997

Continued failure to reform our anti-trust laws will lead to an even stronger shift towards populism and perhaps even a call for severe measures against big tech firms (e.g., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook, Inc., Microsoft Corp., etc.) and large banks (e.g., Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE:C), JPMorgan Chase & Co., etc.), including special legislation and/or court action to break them up. This is, in fact, already contemplated in some corners. Tax legislation directed against these and other big firms could well take place in the absence of anti-trust actions. Profits would fall in either case and the results would be tough on the markets (e.g., SPY; Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)). It is hard to imagine how seriously this could affect our growth-loving markets, but severe losses might well be the order of the day once a major firm is broken up, with the promise of more to come. The public won't care much since most of them don't even invest now if they ever did.

We need to rewrite the anti-trust laws to bring them into the 21st Century; this would let us ensure that large technology firms are prohibited from exercising monopoly power or dominating the markets so completely that meaningful competition does not exist. In my Yellow Submarine fantasy world, this reform would be possible because Congress would no longer be grubbing for lobbyist money the way they do now. Enforcement of the reformed anti-trust laws would break up as many as 20 major corporations over the next few years, restoring competitive balance and reassuring the public that they are not helpless against the power of corporate kingpins. Merger and acquisition actions would also be curtailed somewhat in this scenario. Investment banks could be forced by Congress to become private partnerships again, putting executives' and directors' net worth at risk first instead of taxpayers. While this could be disruptive at first, it would ultimately have the effect of significantly lowering the risk to the public from cyclical bank mismanagement.

What Will Happen in the Real World If We Fail to Make Changes?

The short run risk of a prolonged and deep recession mentioned in the Introduction (and in Part I) will boost long-term Treasuries (e.g., Wasatch-Hoisington US Treasury Fund and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF) as 10-year yields fall all the way down to around 1.00% or less (Lacy Hunt, quoted by John Mauldin, 2019; David Rosenberg, 2019). The recession and its related drop in corporate earnings will likely cut equity prices (e.g., SPDR S & P 500 ETF) by 50-60% or more, for at least three reasons: 1) in part because of unresolved problems left over from the Great Financial Crisis; 2) in part because of declining trade, consumption and profits; and 3) in part because of extreme asset valuations being undercut by the end of the credit cycle (Kevin Wilson, 2017e; Kevin Wilson, 2018d; John Hussman, 2019b). Gold (e.g., the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)) will do well because the Fed and other central banks will drop rates and restart "QE."

The long-run debt and currency crisis mentioned in the Introduction (and Part I) will likely be delayed until exorbitant debt has diminished GDP growth in many countries to near zero, just as it has in Japan over the last three decades. At some point then, perhaps in just a few more years, fierce competition for trade under very bad economic conditions will likely bring on a global economic crisis similar in some ways to that of the Great Depression (Kevin Wilson, 2016c; Kevin Wilson, 2017f; Kevin Wilson, 2017g; John Mauldin, 2018). One possible negative outcome, in the long run, might be the widespread occurrence of sovereign and private sector debt defaults, as national debt in many large countries is monetized to cover massive unfunded liabilities and burgeoning deficits. The widespread use of "NIRP" by central banks will allow private sector debt to continue exploding upwards (and keep bond yields suppressed) until it too can no longer be supported. Helicopter money drops will likely become standard at some point, with the probable result that "NIRP" is eventually replaced by global hyper-inflation as debt monetization reaches its limits (Kevin Wilson, 2016d; Kevin Wilson, 2016e; Kevin Wilson, 2016f).

The end result of all this might be an episode of coordinated (or even worse, uncoordinated) global currency devaluations which could come close to producing conditions resembling the Great Depression (Kevin Wilson, 2016g). Stocks (e.g., SPDR S&P 500 ETF) would decline by up to 90% and long-term Treasuries (e.g., Wasatch-Hoisington US Treasury Fund and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF), which would at first do well in the deflationary phase of the crisis, would eventually sell-off badly due to the later hyper-inflationary devaluation event. The best things to own would be real assets like the iShares Gold Trust, the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE), the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME), and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE).

Conclusions

If we are to avoid the huge suffering and disruptions outlined above, we may need to call on the Yellow Submarine, or some other fantasy, to save us. This is because we have collectively lost all sense of proportion, and we have denied that there are any consequences, in our self-destructive embrace of the welfare state and our tolerance for a dysfunctional political system. In the absence of crisis, nothing substantial will be done to turn the ship of state away from the giant iceberg that lies in our path. But when the inevitable crises finally arrive, we can use the moment to finally address our problems. Alternatively, we can embrace yet another failed theory of economics and government, the Chimera of "socialism."

