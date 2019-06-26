Significant Time For Essex's Future - Full Of Opportunities

Industry and Market analysis

Researches have shown that the percentage of the market renting instead of owning has been increasing for more than four years despite the current annual rent growth of 3.5% garnering an occupancy rate of 96.8% for most western states. This can be a sign for the rising revenue of REIT companies especially those that cater to the residential and job market of the West Coast. Essex Property Trust (ESS) caters the two of the top 12 states of the US in terms of GDP and its economy namely Washington and California which shows the company a lot of room for opportunities.

These two states house multiple technological and film-making companies like Google, Amazon, Disney and etc. Google has prospects for its new building in San Jose which will provide 11 million square feet of office space that can be a source of opportunity for ESS to cater to the job market's shelter needs. ESS bought One South Market in San Jose because the company believes that this can be a great investment to front Google's new opening as soon as it starts its operation. This could be an amazing exposure for the company as it ventures more into the Technological companies that continue to enter the market in California and furthermore in Washington.

Source: List of U.S. states and territories by GDP - Wikipedia

In terms of expansion, ESS cleared the way to invest for more. With a Long-Term Debt-to-Equity ratio of 80% averaging for the past five years, it can handle to find more risky but optimistic investments and it can still show leverage ratios that would please investors because of its strong balance sheet positions. Also, with California overcoming the country of the UK to be the top 5 GDP worldwide, the future opportunities are bright and in favor of all the companies within the state.

Enough sugar-coating the market. There might be challenges to come as the merger of Disney and 21st Century Fox might disturb the market of REITs in the state. It can cause cost reductions and layoffs that can affect the GDP and furthermore the markets that reside within it.

Analysts estimate that it may not really affect the market. It may only mark a little as the state is full of jobs that can cater to unemployment. ESS has a strong management team and it would be likely to use these kinds of events to come up with a plan to use it favorably to them. The company maximizes its influence on demographic trends and household formations. Also, with a vigorous economy, ESS will prosper amidst unfortunate events.

Fundamentals Analysis

Dividends

Source: Company Data

Dividends per share (DPS) increased by 7.01% as per ESS's annual report 2018 compared to last year's 9.78%. It exceeds the analyst's expectations of only a 4.8% increase that shows that the company was being understated. It also shows an increasing trend with a 5-year and 10-year CAGR of 7.86% and 5.96% respectively. It has never failed to increase its DPS each year ever since.

Dividends Payout Ratio (DPR)

Source: Company Data

The company shows a volatile Dividend Payout Ratio as seen above but one thing is for sure, it never goes down below one. Meaning, the company always pays dividends higher than the company net earnings excluding non-controlling interests. As you can see in the chart below for cash and capital expenditures, the cash is stable and being managed well. It is also an indication that even if they spend so much for dividends, they make it up as such that analysts can't even realize it because of the steady and strong balance sheet position.

Rental Income and Other Property Income

ESS shows a rapidly increasing growth rate for its revenues having a 5-year CAGR and 5-year average growth rate of 7.70% and 19.89% respectively. If we are to look at the long-term side, the company shows a 10-year CAGR and 10-year average growth rate of 13.07% and 15.68% respectively. It is a very clear indication of a growing company that aims not just about the best investments in real estate but also earnings growth.

The strong demand for jobs in the West Coast that came this 2016 up to 2018 paved the way for the housing market. Relative to this is that more renters mean more profit from the investments. There are more soaring opportunities in California that can help boost the earnings of ESS since the Technological companies residing within are expanding like Amazon and Google.

Source: Company Data

This can also be related to the increasing growth rate of its Dividends per share. The relative increase in DPS can be associated with the increase in its sales. However, if you will look in the year 2013 up to 2014, the increase in DPS did not match the increase in sales consistently up to the year 2018. It is still in an increasing trend but it may imply that the dividends payout of the company may not be related to the increase in revenue.

As you can also see from the chart of the DPR, there is a decrease in net income from 2013 up to 2014 but the dividends paid still rise. This is a sign of competence of a company that does not want the title of a Dividend Champion last. This took time as the company's net income flourishes up in 2016 that the analysts must say, make up the decrease in 2014.

Net Income

Net income showed a very optimistic growth in the past five years as it has a 5-year CAGR and 5-year average growth rate of 26.12% and 28.26% respectively. This can be seen as a key growth catalyst as the company still flourish more earnings even if they spend so much. The company's cash for operations has a long range of opportunities since they still have a lot of cash to invest and more space for debt to finance.

Analysts say that the REIT companies often struggle to manage their cash for investments in the West Coast since there is too much competition for the best investment decision. One tight edge is all it takes for a competitor to maximize an advantage in a specific city or state. ESS acts accordingly with the events surrounding their market and fortunately, it is somewhat in their odds. One example of this is an investment in San Jose, California the "One South Market". ESS spends $150 million for an estimated ROI of 13.26% which sums up that ESS makes sure of the well-thought place of money.

Cash and cash equivalents

ESS maintains a low percentage of its cash compared to its net income of 14% up to 24% for the past 10 years. It is indeed noticeable and quite interesting because it makes ESS very illiquid but if you will check their financials closely, it has figures that can quite explain a lot that makes up a strong balance sheet position. The company undoubtedly uses debt financing for their projects. ESS slightly uses its cash for capital expenditures. And with the unbelievable ROI's of its investments, they can pay up most of the interest and debts and still can invest more. Another significant factor in why ESS has a great management team.

Source: Company Data

Capital Expenditures

Aggressive investing in properties and investments which shows that the ESS is a proactive investor that strives for more growth in revenues with the thought of providing more luxurious shelter in the West Coast. If you would look in the chart below, the company is consistently acquiring boundless investments that it indicates that they spend so much more than they should. Moreover, if you would see the decreasing trend of capital expenditure from 2015 to 2018, it might be an indication that the company is preparing for more investments in the near future.

Analysts estimate that if the great demand for jobs in the West Coast still progresses in the next two to three years then it would be probably a genuine plan for a property developer to find more land and property to shelter this market that can be a viable placement of money to earn as an investor. Expenditures would be expected through the years 2021 up to 2025 due to demographic favorable changes. Also, the economic growth trend in Washington, not just California, can similarly be a boost of expansion since ESS's higher management thought that a state is an attractive place for job renters.

Source: Company Data

Technical Analysis

Records also show that from the 3rd quarter of 2018 up to the 4th quarter, large volumes of transactions relating to buying and selling of ESS have come up by 25%. This can be an upright insight that ESS can be a valuable investment for short-term (volatile stock price if pursued right) and long-term (plans and opportunities relating to technology and economy of the West Coast).

However, Investors tend to visualize ESS as a not so endearing investment. Yes, the stock hasn't been great these years but if we would take a larger look at the stock, it has grown for more than 60% in the last decade. Analysts estimate that its EPS would grow for more than 16% each year. It might kind of a stock that uses a "slowly but surely" trend but obviously, the market has been gloomy with the stock.

ESS is a solid strong buy for investors whose play is to go for long-term. The stock, as analysts say, is not suited for short selling even though it overperforms the REIT industry of about 2.3% for five months. Numerous financial companies pose a "hold" rating for the company as they expect that 2019 up to 2020 is not the year that ESS will flourish.

On the good side, ESS has been outperforming every estimate that analysts place in the table. From its first-quarter EPS up to its first-quarter revenues, analysts have been doubtful of the stock and after the results came, it toppled most of the pessimistic estimates.

Source: NYSE: ESS - Stock Price, News, & Analysis for Essex Property Trust

Key Takeaways

There is no question for the demand for real estate investments in the West Coast. It will continue to outnumber the supply as the pace of the growth of California would not stop. The trend for the healthy economy of the states in the west would be a significant factor for the growth of ESS. Annual rent growth continues to topple estimates that can be very favorable for the REIT industry. The company can take advantage of this and paved the way for future rising earnings in the next five years. If the company would continue to grasp the trend of increasing growth then higher dividends are expected to come.

ESS has been remarkable due to the fact that it cashes out a plentiful amount of investment yet it still provides a healthy asset to liability figures. It also maintains a fair amount of unrestricted cash and still can invest more than it should.

The Net Debt-to-equity ratio shows a 10-year average of 80% that indicates the management maintains a target range of percentage that ESS thought to be the optimal proportion for it to be good-looking for investors. Financials of the company would stay strong as long as the management takes care of its debt acquisitions and investment decisions.

Analyst opts to give ESS a buy rating since it has a future full of opportunities that can assure the company's progress through the years would be very positive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.