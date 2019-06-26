The Calendar Reminder To Swap From The Russell 2000

Tomorrow will be one of the year's highest volume days in U.S. equity markets. Slated for the annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes, June 28th, will see companies moving between the Russell 1000, 2000, 3000, and Microcap indices traded actively as funds tracking these indices buy and sell securities based on whether or not they are to be included in the indices for the next year. This is especially acute in the small-cap arena where certain constituents will see multiples of their average daily volume trade.

Domestic small-cap stocks are a popular investment choice set in retirement plans, and many long-term investors have a strategic allocation to this equity class. In my ongoing series on Five Ways To Beat The Market, I demonstrated that small-cap stocks have outperformed their large-cap brethren over long-time intervals and can enhance long-term portfolio returns for investors with a tolerance for small-caps' higher risk. As I look to update that series again for Seeking Alpha readers at mid-year, I wanted to illustrate to readers important distinctions between the two leading small-cap indices.

The graph below shows the total return of the S&P 600 SmallCap Index (IJR) relative to the S&P 500 (SPY) over the full available dataset of this small-cap index. Small-cap stocks have outperformed the bellwether large-cap index by 75 bps per annum over roughly the trailing 25-plus years even after taking into account their recent relative underperformance versus large caps in 2019.

Source: Bloomberg

In addition to the comparison with the S&P 500, this graph shows the relationship between the S&P 600 and the Russell 2000. The two most common domestic small-cap benchmarks - the Russell 2000 (IWM) and the S&P SmallCap 600 (IJR) - dominate money passively allocated to domestic small-cap stocks. This article discusses why one of these indices has meaningfully outperformed over the trailing generation despite being the less oft discussed performance benchmark for small cap investors.

The iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, which replicates the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has a $43.0 billion market capitalization, actually has a marginally lower expense ratio (0.07%) than the iShares Russell 2000 Index (0.19%) with $41.5 billion under management.

When I first wrote a version of this article in 2013, the Russell Fund had $10B more allocated to it. Since that date, the tide has shifted and the S&P 600 ETF now has more assets under management. Performance has helped drive the shift as my preferred index has outperformed by 1.34% per year since that article's publication. If any of those billions of dollars re-allocated to the higher performing fund want to pay me a performance fee, I can set-up a Venmo for Ploutos!

Source: Bloomberg

The long-run outperformance by small-cap stocks was first recorded by Rolf Banz in 1981, showing that small NYSE firms had produced significantly higher risk-adjusted returns than their larger brethren over a period between 1936 and 1977. This outperformance became memorialized for finance students by Eugene Fama and Kenneth French, who in their Fama-French Three-Factor Model added size and value factors to beta to more accurately describe stock returns. Fama, who advised on Banz's dissertation at the University of Chicago, is a director at Dimensional Fund Advisors, an investment advisor with nearly $600 billion of assets which was founded in 1981 in part to attempt to monetize the small-cap premium the scholars had found.

The S&P SmallCap 600 outperformed the Russell 2000 by 167 bps per annum from 1994 to mid-2019. Over that time frame, a dollar invested in the S&P index would have totaled a cumulative figure 54 percent higher than that of the Russell 2000. Part of the reason for this divergence is the difference in index mechanics between the two indices. The Russell indices are reconstituted each June with the top 1,000 companies by market capitalization joining the Russell 1000, and numbers 1001-3000 joining the Russell 2000. That is why tomorrow will be such a busy trading session. The S&P SmallCap 600 uses less of a mechanical approach, and one that provides a natural qualitative uplift. In the S&P index, constituents must be profitable (four consecutive quarters of positive earnings), liquid, and have at least half of their shares publicly floated.

The July Effect

The rebalancing of the Russell indices each June leads to a market anomaly. Because the Russell index changes are rules based and predictable, have featured large numbers of index changes annually (roughly one-quarter historically), and given the level of indexing to the Russell 2000 is so high, arbitrageurs are able to bid up the prices of future constituents who will have increased future sponsorship and sell/short exiting constituents before indexing participants are forced to sell these now off-index positions.

In a 2005 paper by Honghui Chen of the University of Central Florida, Gregory Noronha of Arizona State University-West, and Vijay Singal of Virginia Tech entitled "Index Changes and Unexpected Losses to Investors in S&P 500 and Russell 2000 Index Funds," the authors estimate that the performance drag related to this rebalancing is between 1.30% and 1.84% annually. Comparatively, the paper estimates 0.03% to 0.12% is lost due to index changes in the S&P 500. Given the return differential between these two small-cap indices has been 167 bps historically, this performance drag could account for the entire return differential. Another paper published in 2008, The Long-Term Impact of Russell 2000 Rebalancing by Jie Cai and Todd Houge, estimates that a buy-and-hold fund strongly outperformed the rebalanced index, again suggesting that gaming of the index rebalancing leads to a loss to investors.

In the longest dataset I have for the Russell 2000 and the S&P 500, which dates to December 1978, the large-cap S&P index has actually bested the small-cap Russell benchmark by 154bp annualized. This relative underperformance has led many to suggest that the small-cap premium has disappeared in financial markets in the period since Banz's seminal paper. Instead, the difference in index constitution and this arbitrage impact in the Russell indices may be negating the small-cap premium for Russell 2000 investors.

An examination of the July returns of the two small-cap indices demonstrates that the Russell 2000 has indeed lagged the returns of the S&P SmallCap 600 in July. Roughly 35 percent of the annual relative underperformance of the Russell 2000 has occurred in July, a result that is statistically significant.

Source: Standard & Poor's; FTSE Russell

Why does this phenomenon exist? Firms that are expected to be added to the mechanical Russell indices gain in June as investors seek to front-run index reconstitution and the forced buying by the funds that replicate the indices. These firms then lose in July and August as the added firms return to levels more reflective of their fundamentals. You can see from the chart above that the S&P 600, which is not impacted by this rebalancing, does not experience the same sort of underperformance. This drives the outperformance of the S&P 600 relative to the Russell 2000 in July and to a lesser extent August.

The Quality Effect

The S&P SmallCap 600 requirement that constituents be profitable for four trailing quarters before inclusion produces the second largest source of differentiation between the two indices. In Standard and Poor's September 2010 small cap research piece "A Tale of Two Benchmarks," the index provider detailed a study that tested the impact of this earnings criteria. The population was companies with a market capitalization between $250 million and $2 billion from year-end 1993 to year-end 2009. This set was then subdivided into two groups - those that successfully met the earnings threshold and those who did not. Companies that met the earnings requirement outperformed those that failed by 531bp over the twelve month forward holding period. The higher return of the S&P SmallCap 600 is likely due in part to the fact that there are less firm failures than amongst the Russell 2000 constituents, which include more unprofitable firms.

My own research into this topic adds further credence to the notion that a quality-tilt is important within small cap stocks. In an article about why I expected Uber (UBER) to underperform, I showed a matrix of the annualized returns of the U.S. equity market segmented into 25 portfolios subdivided by size and operating profitability. While that article focused on unprofitable mega-cap companies like Uber, you can also see that small cap companies with low profitability offer far lower returns. Small-cap companies tend to outperform larger companies in the dataset, but small companies with lower profitability have also generated subpar performance. The earnings requirement in the S&P small cap index screens out some of these underperforming low profitability small cap stocks.

This monthly dataset - from the aforementioned Kenneth French - stretches from mid-1963 through March of 2019.

From this article, Seeking Alpha readers should understand 1) the long-run outperformance of small-cap stocks versus large-cap stocks in the related S&P indices, 2) the reasons behind the relative outperformance of the S&P 600 SmallCap Index versus the Russell 2000 as we enter July, and 3) the frictional cost of the rebalancing methodology that has led to long-run underperformance of the Russell 2000 versus the S&P 600.

Disclaimer

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.