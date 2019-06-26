Revisiting My United Parcel Service Thesis

Unfortunately, pressure from economic growth has hit sales growth and margins and is more than likely going to increase the pressure on UPS' stock price.

In September of 2018, I wrote my last article covering the United Parcel Service (UPS). Back then, I discussed the possibility of an extended period of stock price underperformance. In this article, I am going to update my call which turned out to be correct as the stock has been a major disappointment this year. Unfortunately, I am updating but not changing my call as latest data suggest that the company will continue to struggle. The stock might still be a long-term dividend play, but I do not expect quick capital gains at this point.

Source: UPS

Thanks For Nothing Macro

There are many reasons to be long UPS. Some are long because the dividend yield is 25 basis points shy of hitting 4% or because they are bullish on the economy in general. Even though there are many reasons to be long and many different time horizons, I am afraid UPS continues to be a major macro stock. The company with a market cap of roughly $90 billion generates around 80% of its sales in the United States and has been around since 1907. In other words, the company is a mature transportation company which is highly dependent on the US economy.

The graph below shows you why. The UPS stock price is following the ratio between industrial stocks (NYSEARCA:XLI) and the S&P 500 as displayed by the blue line very closely. This ratio is a great tool to follow investor sentiment since industrial stocks can be considered to be much more cyclical than the S&P 500 which contains defensive sectors as well. UPS is completely unable to move without support from the broader market which makes sense given its market cap, mature business stage and exposure to the US economy. Smaller, younger transportation companies in niche markets are able to avoid following every single downtrend.

Source: TradingView

This does not make UPS a bad stocks. The contrary is true. Especially for macro investors like myself, it is incredibly important to be able to rely on stocks that follow macro indicators. Otherwise, what's the point of building/having an economic prediction framework?

With that said, there is a problem. You probably already new it but economic growth is slowing. Leading economic indicators like the one you see below have been down significantly this year after peaking in 2018. The first three regional manufacturing surveys for the month of June are down big (Dallas was also down but is not included in the graph below). At this point, it is likely that the ISM manufacturing index is going to drop below 50.0 points. This would indicate that the economy is expected to contract. Or simply put: growth slowing will turn into economic contraction.

That's also the point where large (hedge) funds will start to increase their shorts. When growth is declining after a multi-year peak, most funds start to go underweight cyclicals and move to neutral exposure. That's why the industrials to S&P 500 ratio I just showed you highly correlated to economic indicators.

Now, let's move over to the reason I am writing this article: UPS. Sales growth has accelerated steadily since the start of the most recent economic bottom (Q1/2016). Sales growth went from less than 3% to more than 10% at the end of 2017. Unfortunately, since then, growth has decelerated. Unsurprisingly, the decline accelerated at the end of 2018 when economic momentum started to shift. At this point, sales growth barely positive at 0.3%. The largest segment, US domestic package is still up 2.5%, but international package (-2.1%) and supply chain & freight (-3.9%) were able to almost entirely offset these gains.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: UPS)

Unfortunately, the same goes for operating margins. Operating margins declined to just 8.1% in the first quarter which marks a new multi-year high after being close to 10% in 2018 and above 12% in 2016.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: UPS)

At this point, the company is running into trouble as falling EBITDA margins are meeting slowing sales growth. We could see the first sales decline since the GFC which would almost certainly pressure operating income and bottom line growth even more as you can see below. And these are not just wild predictions given how well the stock has followed macro indicators in the past.

The company itself predicted continued economic growth in 2019 in the first quarter. This prediction could be in trouble for the reasons I just mentioned. The only thing UPS mentioned in its first quarter were 'mixed' economic signals. Back then, the company was completely right, but these mixed signals are becoming clearer every month. On a full year basis, UPS expects to push adjusted EPS up to the $7.45-$7-75 range. I expect an adjustment in the second quarter.

However, not everything is bad. The company continues to transform its business to achieve quality growth from small and medium businesses. eFullfillment, insight and control to SMB shippers selling across marketplaces and websites will continue to keep UPS in the fastest growing transportation segments. Adding to that, the global presence is continuously being expanded by newer, larger aircraft. In June of this year, the company mentioned that 10 new air planes were being added in 2019 and a complete overhaul of the US regional air hub network to increase flexibility.

In addition to that, shareholders continue to benefit from a shareholder friendly management. The company is expected to generate free cash flow between $3.5 and $4.0 billion in 2019. In Q1 of 2019 alone, the company returned $1.1 billion to shareholders. $250 million consisted of share repurchases while the remaining cash went to dividends. And speaking of dividends, the dividend yield has reached one of its highest levels since the GFC along with one of the lowest forward P/E ratios of the 21st century.

With regards to the stock price, I am not breaking any news when I say the chart looks ugly. That's what happens when a company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.7. Traders start shorting the stock which leads to underperformance.

Source: FINVIZ

The stock has been a steady underperformer compared to the iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT) since 2016. The stock is simply put not the right place to be.

Data by YCharts

Not Changing My Advice

All things considered, UPS is not a good place to be. The company itself is not doing anything wrong as the company continues to operating on an increasingly global scale with focus on growth markets like automatization. The only problem the company has is that economic growth is not supporting future growth. It is highly likely that sales growth is going to drop below 0%. This in addition to falling margins will put tremendous pressure on the bottom line.

On the other hand, this stock becomes a great buy once economic growth bottoms. At that point, you are buying a stock that is more than likely going to deliver strong capital gains like the stock did after 2016 and a high dividend yield of roughly 4%. It is just important to get the timing right. And at this point, I do not get signs of an economic bottom which means I am standing on the sidelines for a bit longer.

