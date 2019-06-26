Peak Car Creates Headwinds For Automakers

The concept of peak car or peak auto travel is a hypothesis that private vehicle distance traveled per capita peaked and will continue to decline. This can be viewed from different time frames or contexts. In the context of the current business cycle, we may have already hit peak car in the United States and globally.

Total vehicle sales peaked in the United States in 2016 at 17.5 million. In 2017 and 2018 U.S. vehicles sales were 17.25 million and 17.27 million respectively. Sales are expected to dip below 17 million in 2019 to 16.8 million according to the Center for Automotive Research.

Layoffs have been announced from Ford (F), General Motors (GM), Tesla(TSLA), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) this year. Honda (HMC) plans to shutdown a 2nd shift assembly line, which mainly produces Accords. These moves confirm that sales have most likely peaked in this current business cycle as the automakers anticipate further sales declines.

The long-term chart shows U.S. auto sales over multiple decades. While there was a nice recovery after the 2008 financial crisis, we've experienced a gradual sales decline over the past 2 years.

The gradual decline from the 2016 peak is easier to see in the 5-year chart above.

Peak Car Implications for Automakers

Peak auto sales means that most automakers will most likely struggle to achieve revenue growth for the remainder of this business cycle. The sales decline shows that demand weakened over the past few years. There are multiple reasons for the sales declines.

The business cycle is maturing, so interest rates are higher than in past years. This adds to the total cost of vehicles when consumers are financing. Vehicles themselves have also become more expensive due to more advanced technology in infotainment systems and safety features.

The average transaction price for light vehicles was $36,843 in April 2019. This is 8% higher than the average cost of $34,000 back in 2016. So, many consumers are opting for lower-priced used vehicles to save money. There are a lot of used vehicles on the market for consumers who don't want to pay top dollar for new ones. As a result of this, industry experts are expecting sales of used vehicles to have the highest sales level since the last recession.

Tariffs on imported steel and aluminum have added costs to vehicles. Automakers are getting squeezed as costs increase, but they may find it difficult to pass these cost increases onto consumers. The reason for that is because the weaker demand for new vehicles won't support price increases.

The automakers are likely to struggle for the remainder of the business cycle. The struggle will be evident in the lack of revenue growth along with narrower margins having a negative impact on earnings.

Global Vehicle Sales

Now, we'll take a look at global vehicle sales to see how the industry is fairing in the larger picture.

Global Auto Sales (in millions)

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 85 88.7 93.57 88.1 86

Source: wardsauto.com

Global auto sales peaked in 2016, which was the same year that auto sales peaked in the United States. The global sales decline confirms that the auto market peaked. It also shows that the United States is not the only country experiencing contracting auto sales.

The increase of ride sharing services is another likely contributor to slowing auto sales in the U.S. and internationally. Getting around without vehicle ownership has become easier with services like Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT).

Even those who live in the suburbs can summon a ride with a few finger swipes on their smartphones. These services could reduce the demand for new vehicle sales for consumers who don't want to deal with vehicle ownership (high monthly payments, purchasing gas, maintenance/repairs, insurance, etc.).

Where the Industry Could Be Headed Due to Trends

Ride sharing could eventually increase as a result of automakers getting involved in ride sharing and as a result of upcoming autonomous vehicles. Bill Gates saidthat we tend to overestimate the effect of technology in the short term, but underestimate the effect over the long-term. Granted, it may take a decade or more to get fully autonomous vehicles regulated and approved on the roads. When we do achieve that milestone, it can have profound effects on how vehicles are used and owned.

There could be fleets of ride sharing vehicles from automakers available for short or long trips. This could increase the chance that vehicle ownership could decline over a longer period of time. Sure, there are still likely to be vehicle booms and busts as sales are correlated to business cycles. However, we could be experiencing a longer-term decline in vehicle ownership.

Source: streets.mn.com

The chart above shows projections for individual vehicle ownership in trillions of passenger miles (blue bars) and transportation as a service [TaaS] in trillions of passenger miles (orange bars). The ride sharing services such as Uber, Lyft, and services that automakers are expected to implement are included in the TaaS orange bar projections. Individual vehicle ownership is likely to decline over the next decade.

Frankly, we don't need autonomous vehicles to continue the decline in individual vehicle ownership. Automakers could hire or contract drivers to use their fleets of vehicles before AV technology becomes a reality. Automakers could do this if new vehicle sales continue to struggle.

The main reason for these projections is based on cost. The expected costs of TaaS is expected to decline over time and become cheaper than purchasing and owning new vehicles. These projections could be way off, but we can see how many consumers may opt for ride sharing services if they can save significant amounts of money every year. The other benefit to consumers is that they could use travel time more productively as passengers rather than focusing on doing the driving.

Personally, I view the projections in the chart as overly optimistic in favor of ride sharing. While, vehicle ownership could continue to decline, the drop may not be as drastic as the chart shows. There are still likely to be many consumers who prefer the independence and convenience of individual vehicle ownership. However, overall consumer preferences could change over time as technology advances.

Short and Long-Term Outlook for Automakers

Government regulations around the world will drive the shift away from ICE vehicles to electric vehicles [EVs]. Australia, Japan, China, India, Europe, and the United States have policies/regulations that encourage automakers to produce EVs and/or provide incentives for consumers to purchase them.

So, the auto industry is poised to produce more EVs over the next decade. Those vehicles will have more advanced technology over time.

The domestic and global declines in new auto sales are consistent with the business cycle that has been maturing and is most likely slowing down from its peak. There is also a possibility that new vehicle sales peaked over a longer time period that spans beyond the current business cycle.

As vehicle technology advances over the next 10 years and beyond, the cost of vehicles is likely to continue to increase. The first approved fully autonomous vehicles (Level 5) will most likely be expensive. Estimates show that fully autonomous tech could add $100,000 to the cost of a vehicle. This may limit consumers' ability to purchase them. Only the wealthy will be able to afford the first offerings until the technology matures and becomes mass produced.

Level 2 through Level 4 vehicles are also more expensive than vehicles without driver assist features. Current driver assist technology can add $5,000 to $10,000 to the cost of vehicles. So, the demand for new vehicles could be reduced over time as consumers find savings using ride sharing services as a cost-savings substitute.

As a result, most automakers are likely to struggle in both the short and long-term. The automakers may have to rely on their own ride sharing services to compensate for lost revenue. Granted the decline in individual vehicle sales may not be drastic over the next few years, but even single-digit percentage annual declines are not positive for the automakers.

I contribute to Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing where we offer a more in-depth analysis of individual companies. Try Margin of Safety Investing free for two weeks and get your first year for 20% off. Learn our 4-step investment process that top hedge funds use. Invest with us in a changing world that demands a margin of safety.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARKW. Business relationship disclosure: This article was originally written for Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing service, where members had an early look.

Additional disclosure: I'm long ARKW which has a long position in Tesla. The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.