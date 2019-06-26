Intel, Huawei Consequences And The 5G Effect: Headwinds And Tailwinds

The upcoming G-20 meeting could bring relief for Intel, but it could also make things worse for the company depending on how the talks go.

The decision by the U.S. government to ban Huawei from sourcing U.S. components is a wildcard that could throw things off.

The age of 5G is upon us and Intel should benefit as a major holder of 5G patents and as a supplier of crucial components.

Intel (INTC) is best known as a supplier of processors and not commonly associated with the telecom industry. But when carriers around the world are rolling out 5G cellular networks, companies that provide the infrastructure or related components for 5G look set to benefit. Intel actually belongs to that group of companies and there are good reasons why that is so. Any investor interested in playing the 5G boom should take a look at Intel for reasons that will be explained next.

Why 5G can be a tailwind for Intel

Intel is almost synonymous with processors or CPUs and understandably so. Most personal computers use one of Intel’s processors and its only significant rival, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), is way behind. Yet, Intel’s product portfolio consists of more than just processors. One of the lesser known strengths of Intel is that it holds a significant number of patents.

Intel is one of the top ten holders of 5G standard essential patents (“SEPs”). According to data from IPlytics, Intel is only behind Qualcomm (QCOM) among U.S. companies in terms of the number of SEPs it holds. Any company that holds a significant number of 5G SEPs will very likely play an important role in moving 5G forward.

Source: IPlytics

However, Huawei’s attempts to collect patent royalties from Verizon (VZ) could have unintended consequences for Intel. Some politicians are attempting to stifle Huawei’s ability to enforce its patents. The outcome of this legislation could directly impact Intel’s own ability to derive benefit from its own patent portfolio. Once a precedent has been set with Huawei, other companies may be impacted in ways that were not intended.

Intel is a supplier of crucial 5G components

Besides patents, Intel should also be able to benefit from 5G as a supplier of much-needed parts and components. At this stage of the 5G rollout, most capital investment will be going towards building the infrastructure needed for 5G networks. The emphasis will be on radio access network equipment, which includes base stations. It just so happens that base stations require a number of crucial components that Intel is a supplier of.

For example, the Field Programmable Gate Array (“FPGA”). An FPGA is a type of integrated circuit that differs from its peers in its ability to be reprogrammed even after it has been manufactured. Its logic does not have to fixed, but can be reconfigured as needed. This ability is absolutely necessary at this stage of the 5G rollout when base stations may need some fine-tuning.

Intel is currently the second largest supplier of FPGAs after its acquisition of Altera. Intel can therefore expect to get a boost from 5G when demand for FPGAs increases as more and more base stations are added to ensure cellular coverage. Demand for FPGAs should stay strong in the coming years as more and more countries upgrade to 5G. However, FPGAs could eventually get replaced by Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (“ASICs”), but that will happen at a later stage when the design of 5G base stations matures. For now, Intel should be in a good spot.

Other components that are crucial in the age of 5G are silicon photonic (“SiP”) optical transceivers, which Intel is also a supplier of. Optical chips allow for much greater data transfer speeds over longer distances through a combination of integrated circuits and semiconductor lasers. If 5G is to offer the much faster data transfers that people expect, then SiPs will play a big role in allowing this to become a reality.

A world connected by 5G networks will generate a lot of data, which means that the need for data centers will increase in the years ahead. In other words, demand for server processors should get a lift from 5G. A positive development for Intel as the biggest supplier of these types of chips. In a nutshell, Intel is certain to benefit from the rollout of 5G as a supplier of many essential components for 5G.

The Huawei ban is a wildcard with uncertain consequences

However, the decision by the U.S. government to impose sanctions on Huawei and several other Chinese companies does complicate matters for Intel. Huawei is the biggest provider of cellular equipment and the company looked set to be a major source of demand for 5G parts and Intel by extension.

If Huawei and other companies in China are not able to source parts from Intel, then Intel may not quite get the boost that it was initially expected to get. Intel could try to compensate with sales to Huawei’s competitors such as Ericsson (ERIC) and Nokia (NOK), but that doesn’t solve everything.

The Chinese government could retaliate with its own sanctions targeted at U.S. companies. China has already alluded that it may go in this direction by announcing that it will release a list of “unreliable entities.” If Intel is sanctioned, then it could stand to lose greatly because the number of base stations needed to ensure coverage of 1.4 billion people in China is enormous. Intel will be hard-pressed to find a replacement for China’s scale.

Another headwind for Intel is that the ban opens the door for Chinese companies to replace Intel as a supplier. There are apparently companies in China that supply components such as FPGAs and SiP optical transceivers, although it’s not known how their products compare to those from U.S. suppliers. Still, the ban could lead to stiffer competition for Intel down the road as Chinese suppliers compete with parts from Intel.

The longer Chinese companies are denied the ability to source components from Intel and other semiconductor suppliers in the U.S., the more likely China is to emphasize the building of their own semiconductor supply chain that can replace Intel for parts such as x86 server processors. Such a development is not in the interest of Intel.

Why 5G may turn into a headwind for Intel and AMD in the long run

A world connected by 5G will offer a number of opportunities to Intel, but it’s possible that 5G could also have some negative effects on Intel and competitors such as AMD. As is often mentioned, 5G networks promise a host of improvements. Much faster data transfer speeds are often mentioned, but there are other technological advances that could become even more important.

One of them is much lower latency levels with 5G. Latency is the time that passes before data starts transferring following a request for its transfer. Lower latency allows for a more responsive experience, which is very important for many applications. In theory, the speed and responsiveness of 5G will be good enough to allow many people to do most if not everything they want to accomplish with just a thin client.

There will be much less need for elaborate setups as is usually the case today because that would be overkill. It will be possible to accomplish almost anything through a web browser. The web browser can then access whatever it needs from the cloud, assuming of course people are connected to a fast 5G network.

What this essentially means is that we could be going back to the time before personal computers took off and thin clients were mainstream. In the past, computers were not powerful enough and mainframes were needed. The big difference between now and then is that instead of using mainframes, cloud computing will take over the role mainframes used to perform.

If thin clients can replace many of the personal computers that people currently use in offices and businesses, then there will also be less need for the kind of processors from Intel or AMD that run most of these computers. Such a development would affect Intel the most because Intel has the greatest market share as the dominant supplier of processors.

The irony is that it was the revolution in personal computers and the move away from mainframes that allowed Intel to become the company as we know it today. But 5G could essentially turn back the clock for Intel and AMD. The market for personal computers has been relatively weak for years and 5G could actually reduce the need for powerful processors that Intel and AMD provide for personal computers.

The upcoming G-20 meeting could move Intel up or down

The 5G rollout should benefit Intel as a major holder of 5G patents and a supplier of essential parts needed in 5G. So from that standpoint, 5G should be seen as a tailwind for Intel. Especially at this early stage which mostly involves the building of base stations and other radio access network equipment. Longer term, 5G may negatively affect demand for personal computers, but that will take time to develop.

Intel’s strengths in various aspects of 5G can be regarded as an advantage over its rival AMD. Unlike Intel, AMD does not have the same kind of exposure and 5G does not benefit the company as much. AMD may have done well relative to Intel in recent months, but 5G is one area where Intel is still clearly ahead of AMD. Anyone looking to invest and gain exposure to 5G should have Intel on the list of companies that are set to benefit from its rollout.

It’s therefore important that the 5G rollout proceeds as smoothly as possible. Anything that is disruptive to 5G is no good for Intel. This is probably why according to media reports Intel is apparently lobbying for the lifting of sanctions on Huawei and other companies in China. It’s bad for business and can lead to all sorts of negative consequences for the company down the road.

The upcoming G-20 meeting between China and the U.S. later this week offers an opportunity to resolve outstanding disputes. Intel is one of those companies that have a lot riding on that G-20 meeting. If there’s a positive outcome at the G-20 meeting, Intel will likely rally as the company is negatively affected in a number of ways by the trade war with China. On the other hand, if there’s no resolution and there's an escalation in the trade war with China, expect Intel to fall as a result.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.