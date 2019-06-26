Why Slack Is Too Much Of A Risk For Investors

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Mark Theoharis as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

I love Slack (WORK). I use it every day at work and find it to be a very useful messaging app that is the best way to communicate with others in the office outside of face-to-face.

But that does not mean I am a fan of its stock. Slack launched its direct listing (not an IPO) on Thursday, and The Wall Street Journal reported that Slack ended its first day of trading at $38.62, well above previous private-trading values. This gave it a valuation of over $23 billion, which is overvalued given the challenges which it will face from the competition and its own finances.

Why the Direct Listing Matters?

Before we talk about Slack as a company, we should discuss its decision to do a direct listing instead of an IPO. Unlike an IPO where a company issues new shares with the aid of underwriters and investment banks, Slack does not issue any new shares in a direct listing. Instead, existing shareholders are now allowed to sell their Slack stock that is now part of the general market. Slack does not have to pay a fee to underwriters but past investors such as Accel or Andreessen Horowitz are the ones who get money instead of Slack.

So, what difference does being a direct listing or an IPO make to the small investor? There are a few things we can point to. In an IPO, institutional investors cannot sell their shares immediately due to a lock-up period which normally lasts for six months. This is to prevent investors from dumping their stocks quickly which could cause downward pressure and panic. These rules do not exist with a direct listing.

That may make it seem like Slack's stock should lose value immediately from early employees trying to cash out, but a direct listing is arguably less volatile than an IPO over the long term. There is no risk of Slack's share price suddenly slumping in six months once the lock-up period expires. The share price is the share price.

Over the longer term, Slack and Spotify's (NYSE:SPOT) initial success makes it more likely that other tech companies may look to do direct listings as well. That means no more roadshows, no more banks intentionally underpricing an IPO to attract institutional investors, and less fees. IPOs will continue to be the main path towards going public, but a new competitive alternative is always welcome.

What is the Moat?

The direct listing discussion should not distract from the problems which surround Slack. If you do not know, Slack is a workplace messaging app comparable to Discord or Internet Relay Chat back in the day. According to its SEC report, over 10 million worldwide daily users and 600,000 organizations use Slack to work together. The company works on a subscription freemium basis, with the option to pay for unlimited searches, integrations, and other enterprise-level services.

As mentioned above, I find Slack highly useful as a messaging app, but there is no way a messaging app is worth $23 billion. And if Slack stays as a messaging app, it will not have a sufficient moat to stand up against larger competitors. Slack lists Cisco (CSCO) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) among its competitors, but its biggest threat by far is Microsoft (MSFT) and Microsoft Teams. Teams is another workplace collaboration software that is much newer than Slack. Teams had a rough beginning, and even now has a weaker interface and remains a weaker product. But it is catching up to Slack, can offer additional features such as integrating as part of Microsoft Office and offers a better freemium deal.

If Slack is going to survive against the competition, it thus needs to show that it is more than a messaging app while also becoming as ubiquitous as e-mail in the workplace of millions of people. Slack boasts strong automation and integrated capabilities, but investors need to see more sustained growth and success to feel confident about its ability to stand up to the competition.

Problematic Finances and Valuation

In addition, Slack's finances should concern investors. Slack fits the typical tech company profile, with high revenue growth and net losses. But there are a few numbers which are the most concerning.

First, the revenue growth rate is slowing down. Revenue rose by 80% from fiscal year 2018 to 2019, but just 67% from the three months of 2018 to 2019, and Bloomberg reports that it appears to be aiming for a growth rate of 50% and a revenue of $590 million for the 2020 fiscal year. Gross margin also decreased from 88% in 2018 to under 85% in 2019, and the company is burning through cash rapidly.

And then there is the matter of Slack's valuation. If we assume a revenue of $590 million for the next fiscal, we are looking at a price to forward earnings ratio of 38.9, far higher than similar companies as Twilio (TWLO). Some investors might counter by pointing to Zoom (ZM), but Zoom is profitable, has higher revenue growth, and a better moat.

This is not to undervalue Slack's ability to scale, expand, and grow. The company spends 39% of revenues on R&D compared to 10% for Zoom. In dollar terms, that's $156m vs. $33m. In addition, Zoom employs 33% less people, 1,000 compared to Slack's 1,500 strong workforce.

However, the picture is complicated when we consider Slack's sales efficiency is around 111%, which means every dollar it spends on R&D, it generates $1.11 in gross profit next year. But Zoom's sales efficiency is at 180%. This is because it is much more effective with its R&D spend, helped by the fact that most of its engineering is based in China.

Too Much Risk

Maybe Slack can dominate the workplace collaboration software market or maybe one of its larger competitors decides to acquire it. Those are two scenarios where buying and holding Slack over the long term could work out. After all, the company boasts a retention rate of 143%, which puts it near the top of the pile in Redpoint's Freemium study.

But at this valuation, there is simply too much risk to make investing in Slack a good idea. Collaboration software is a growing field and established companies such as Microsoft and Alphabet are making inroads here. Those stocks are likely a more reliable bet and will at the very least not crash in value like far too many tech IPOs. A share price around the $25-30 mark would be a much fairer valuation for Slack and a more worthwhile investment for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.