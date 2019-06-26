Oracle: Revenue Acceleration Should Drive Outperformance

Oracle (ORCL) finally had the big quarter investor were waiting for. For the past few quarters, the company has reported good earnings, but nothing spectacular that re-ignited optimism in the stock. Both revenue and earnings came in ahead of consensus expectations which was driven by better than expected margins and to some degree, share repurchases.

Management also provided a solid Q1-20 guidance and included a commitment to double digit earnings growth for FY20. Post-earnings, the stock was trading up nearly 10%, and rightfully so. Investors were finally rewarded with a very strong quarter and despite guidance being largely in line with consensus estimates, there is a pathway to a beat and raise year.

The company is approaching a $45 billion run-rate revenue, though revenue growth has been largely muted due to the significant declines in the hardware segment. Oracle's cloud and software offerings represent ~84% of the revenue and this has led to consistent and strong cash flows.

Data by YCharts

In recent months, valuation remained surpassed as Oracle had traded well below other large tech giants. Despite the ~10% gain since reporting earnings, I still believe the stock has room to grow. Management committed to a double digit earnings growth for FY20 and as their legacy hardware revenue stream continues to deteriorate and represent a lower amount of total revenue, valuation will begin to turn and hinge on the cloud/software growth.

Questions over flattish growth temporarily went away in Q4 as Oracle reported a 4% constant currency growth. Investors should be cautious to build a new position with the stock near all-time highs, however, investors should optimistically pick up shares as the stock inevitably ebbs and flows. With a wave of faster growth tech stock on the verge of reporting earnings, investors may soon pull their funds from this recent winner. However, long-term investors should pick up some shares if this name begins to dip.

Q4 Earnings, Guidance, and Commentary

Revenue grew 4% constant currency in Q4, which accelerated from 3% growth in Q3. Although this was only a 1% reported growth for the quarter, it improved from the 1% decline in Q3. Revenue of $11.14 billion came in nearly 2% above consensus expectations of $10.93 billion. Recall, management's guidance for the quarter was for 1-3% constant currency growth. The impressive beat was largely attributed to cloud and on-premise license growth of 15% constant currency. Hardware sales continues to be the negative factor for the company, declining by 8% constant currency for the quarter. I believe the pattern of 1-3% constant currency growth will not continue to be the norm for the upcoming quarters as the company experienced 4% growth this quarter and management previously guided to revenue acceleration in FY20.

Part of the revenue beat for the quarter stemmed from Oracle's acquisition of NetSuite last year. For Q4, the NetSuite ERP cloud revenue grew 32%, which drove the significant outperformance of the overall cloud revenue. With cloud revenue now representing ~84% of total revenue, this will continue to drive the revenue acceleration in FY20 management has talked about.

However, investors still focus on their legacy hardware sales, which fell 8% constant currency during the quarter. It should be noted that hardware sales now only represent ~8% of total revenue. As this revenue stream continues to shrink, the impact to the overall company's growth profile become lower. I believe as the company growth cloud/services throughout FY20, investors will put less emphasis on the hardware sales and we could see a lift in valuation.

Source: Company Presentation

When looking further into the cloud and license revenue breakdown, Applications revenue had the lowest growth quarter of the year, similar to FY18. However, for the full year, revenue grew 6% constant currency, which was double the rate of the overall company's growth. Platform and Infrastructure revenue grew an impressive 7% for the quarter, bringing the full year growth rate to 3%. The 7% growth rate was against a 3% decline in the year-ago period, though represented a strong acceleration.

Source: Company Presentation

For the quarter, operating margin came in at 47% which was above consensus expectations for ~46% margins. These margins are near the five-year high point and management remains confident in the margin trajectory given the incremental revenue from cloud services comes on at higher margins compared to the legacy hardware revenue.

Cash flow continues to remain well above earnings, a positive factor considering revenue growth has been somewhat flattish over the past several quarters. This has likely helped investors place a floor on valuation because although revenue growth was tempered, the company continued to generate healthy amounts of free cash flow.

With both revenue and operating margins coming in ahead of consensus expectations, this led to EPS of $1.16 coming in well ahead of expectations for $1.07. In addition, EPS for the quarter came in higher than management's original guidance of $1.05-1.09. Another driver for the EPS beat during the quarter was share buybacks of ~$6 billion. This will help future quarter earnings as the company has a lower share count base to derive EPS.

Management also provided guidance for Q1, which included revenue growth of 1-3% on a constant currency basis and EPS growth of 14-16% on a constant currency basis. Both of these guidance metrics came in near/slightly below consensus expectations, though provide for a solid baseline to start the year. Management had previously discussed their expectations for revenue growth accelerating in FY20, implying a 4%+ constant currency growth in addition to EPS growing double digits for the year.

Valuation

Although Oracle has grown slower than some of the newer technology companies, their low single digit constant currency revenue growth has led to solid EPS growth over the past few quarters as well as consistent free cash flow generation. Management's expectations for double digit EPS growth in FY20 should imply the company remains on track to deliver revenue growth acceleration, driven by the cloud and software offerings.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Valuation for some of these legacy technology names can become challenging because they all have their heritage revenue streams that may not be growing as fast as the market leaders. In Oracle's case, their hardware sales continue to experience declines, which has caused some headwinds to the overall company revenue growth. However, given the company's near $45 billion revenue run-rate, growing at low single digits for FY20 would be an impressive feat.

At a minimum, I believe Oracle's current forward earnings multiple of ~15x will remain intact over the next year. If we assume EPS grows double digits, then it would also be appropriate to assume that the stock price would follow suit. Even with the recent stock performance, I believe a 15x earnings multiple for a company growing earnings double digits with potential revenue upside surprise is appropriate.

I think the biggest factor for FY20 will be the company's ability to deliver on the recently stated FY20 guidance, which is accelerating revenue growth and double digit EPS growth. At a minimum, Oracle needs to deliver on these two promises in order to maintain investor's excitement about growth potential. The recent NetSuite acquisition can also provide upside to revenue, as demonstrated by the ERP growth of 32% during Q4.

The consistent free cash flow is likely to persist over the long term which helps valuation as the company is not likely to trade at much of a discount when looking at a FCF multiple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.