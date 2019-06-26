MannKind's CEO Castagna Squanders An Opportunity To End Share Price Erosion

If management can refinance its debt by taking on additional debt, it would allow MannKind to advance its pipeline and properly market Afrezza.

Management indicates it will have sufficient cash to fund operations into 2020. That statement is based on anticipated milestones.

During the JMP conference, CEO Castagna discussed at length inhalable insulin Afrezza's attributes while providing virtually no concrete pipeline guidance.

On June 19, MannKind's (MNKD) CEO Castagna presented at JMP Securities Life Science Conference. Investors hoping for news that would end years of eroding share price appear disappointed as demonstrated with a sinking share price - hovering just above $1. I will discuss what Castagna said during the conference that may have disappointed some investors, try to set future expectations accordingly, and mention a debt refinancing possibility that could cause MannKind share price to rise.

JMP Conference

In typical fashion, Castagna started the presentation by posting a slide of MannKind's drug delivery platform Technosphere, FDA-approved inhalable insulin Afrezza, announcement of Afrezza approval in Brazil, and the pipeline. While the announcement of approval in Brazil was significant in terms of product acceptance, it doesn't bring in any revenue until the second half of 2019.

The next several slides dealt with the pipeline: Investors hoping for an announcement of a molecule entering a clinical study were disappointed - all drug candidates remain preclinical with exception of Afrezza pediatric studies, and Treprostinil-Technosphere (TreT) partnered with United Therapeutics (UTHR). MannKind anticipates a $12.5 million milestone during the second half of 2019 and $25 million in milestones during 2020 from United Therapeutics.

During the 1Q 2019 earnings, Castagna was asked for pipeline clarity by Bert Hazlett with BTIG. Castagna indicated:

so you'll hear more about the pipeline, I think, probably as the quarter rolls out into Q2 results. On Receptor Life Sciences, we've been meeting with them really to figure out where is this market going.

The next several slides discussed data presented at the 2019 American Diabetes Association conference. The slide discussing A1C lowering for type 2 diabetics was impressive.

MannKind did include a slide of Afrezza prescriptions since 2017 - total Afrezza prescriptions have tripled since 2017.

Financials

When MannKind reported 1Q 2019 earnings, it indicated:

Product revenue - $5.1 million

Collaborations and Services Revenue - $12.4 million

Cost of goods sold was $4.0 million

Research and development expenses - $1.7 million

Selling, general and administrative expenses - $25.7 million

Cash and cash equivalents - $59.8 million

Convertible notes - $19 million

Related party debt - $72 million

Management indicated during the 1Q 2019 earnings call:

the financing plans we laid out and what we put in place, and with the United Therapeutics milestones, we expect to be able to get to mid-2020.

It should be emphasized, when management makes that statement it is including anticipated milestones from United Therapeutics; those aren't guaranteed.

On June 18th, MannKind deferred the Deerfield payment of $5.0 million in principal amount of the 9.75% senior secured convertible notes issued in tranche 1 under the Facility Agreement from July 1, 2019 to August 31, 2019.

What investors need to consider

Since MannKind's management presented at the JMP conference, share price has drifted lower to close on June 24th at $1.10. Investors appear disappointed with Afrezza's slow growth, lack of pipeline advancement, debt, and cash. Management indicates it anticipates receiving $37.5 million in milestones before 2021; this is not guaranteed.

Seeking Alpha contributor Spencer Osborne postulated management is considering refinancing of MannKind debt that would add to total debt but give MannKind the resources to fund operations for several years; MannKind would have the cash for clinical studies and marketing of Afrezza. If this were to occur, I expect investor sentiment to turn positive ending years of share price declines.

Because of cash concerns, incremental Afrezza prescription growth, lack of pipeline advancement, and the dependence of milestones to fund operations beyond 2019 make MannKind very speculative. If you are contemplating investing in MannKind, it should represent a small percentage of your portfolio until cash concerns are alleviated and pipeline progress is announced.

