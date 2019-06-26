Ongoing Improvements In Rail Sweeten Cosan's Story

Cosan's sugar operations are still profitable even as sugar moves through cyclical lows, and management is disinclined to invest in significantly more ethanol capacity.

The Rumo turnaround has gone better than expected, and management is now investing for growth, including the potentially game-changing Sorriso project in Mato Grosso.

I liked Cosan Ltd. (CZZ) roughly a year ago, and between significant ongoing improvements in the rail business and a buyback at the holding company level, the shares have risen about 80% since then – outperforming the local performance of both Cosan SA (CSAN3) and Rumo (RAIL3), to say nothing of peers and rivals like Adecoagro (AGRO) and Sao Martinho.

Cosan has taken a “hunker down” approach to the current weak environment in sugar, while continuing to grow the retail fueling business and focusing considerable attention on the rail assets. The valuation discount for Cosan Ltd. has shrunk noticeably, and with that management may feel freer to invest its cash flow into growth (instead of buybacks), something management has made clear would be their preference. Although I still think Cosan is a very well-run company and a great collection of assets, I don’t see the same striking discount to fair value as before.

Full Steam Ahead With Rail

Cosan Ltd.’s rail exposure consists of a roughly 21% stake in Rumo (through Cosan Logistica), and this company has made major strides in self-improvement since the 2015 acquisition. Volume has increased 26%, diesel consumption is down 15%, velocity has improved across the network, and efficiency has improved significantly, driving meaningful improvement in unit cash costs (down 8% from 2015) and adjusted EBITDA.

With Rumo more than stabilized, Cosan is now investing and managing for growth. The company won the March auction for the Norte Sul concession, bidding almost 30% more than the second-place bidder. While the isolated returns for Norte Sul are not likely to be impressive (mid-single-digits, I think), there’s ancillary value like improved right-of-way costs for the Malha Paulista line and other network benefits.

Cosan also has big plans for Mato Grosso, the Brazilian state that produces about 28% of the grain grown in the country. The Sorriso Project would see Cosan build a 600km rail extension from Rondonopolis (the end of its Malha Norte line) to Sorriso, roughly in the center of the state of Mato Grosso. Such an extension could drive major tonnage for Rumo/Cosan, as farmers currently have to ship their grain by truck at a cost roughly 30% more than what it costs to ship by rail.

At the same time, Brazil’s regulatory bodies are at least paying lip service to improving the regulatory environment to encourage more investment in infrastructure assets. While Brazil is a major player on the global stage in commodities like soy and cotton, the logistics infrastructure is inadequate and Brazil badly needs expanded capacity in rail, storage, terminals, and so forth. This should bode well for the company’s efforts to get an early concession renewal approval for Malha Sul, but I certainly wouldn’t consider that a done deal yet.

Holding Tight Through Weak Sugar

Like Adecoagro, Cosan Ltd. is exposed to this weak sugar cycle through the company’s Raizen Energia sugar and ethanol operations (co-owned with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) in a joint venture structure). Unlike Adecoagro, sugar is a much bigger part of Energia’s business, with Cosan the third-largest standalone sugar producer in the world and with only limited flexibility in shifting the sugar/ethanol production mix; the company really couldn’t go beyond 60% ethanol/40% sugar unless it just chose not to produce sugar (and sugar is still profitable at these prices).

Cosan has hedges in place at above-spot rates for both 2019 and 2020, but management is choosing to invest in the capacity to hold more sugar in inventory rather than produce more ethanol, reiterating their belief in the long-term value of the sugar business.

To a point, I can see where they’re coming from. Although Cosan trails both Adecoagro and Sao Martinho in terms of sugar production costs, the company is still below the overall average for Brazil and below the production costs for Europe (sugar beets), Thailand, and India. Although the near-term outlook for sugar isn’t good, quite a bit of capacity in places like India is now below cash breakeven and that should eventually support a price recovery.

In the meantime, Cosan’s ethanol operations remain in good shape, with higher oil prices and ongoing growth in ethanol consumption in Brazil helping to support prices and demand growth.

Odds And Ends

Earlier this year, Cosan tendered for most of the shares of Comgas, the Sao Paolo-based natural gas distribution business, that it didn’t already own. Cosan didn’t have to pay much in terms of multiple and the consolidation should simplify the process of getting dividends out of the business. What’s more, tariffs (the price Cosan can charge customers) should be heading higher soon and the business is leveraged to both the economy recovery in Brazil and ongoing growth in natural gas usage.

Cosan also sold 30% of its Moove lubricants business to a private equity buyer. This business has continued to diversify outside of Brazil, and although it’s not much of a needle-mover at the EBITDA level (5% of EBITDA), it’s not a bad business.

Cosan's management also continues to look for ways to streamline and improve the corporate structure. The company has floated the idea of collapsing its Cosan Logistica holding into Cosan SA. It’s basically moot for shareholders of the ADRs, and I’m not sure it would really constitute much of an improvement. At the same time, management has executed a tender offer at the Cosan Ltd. level, and has been accumulating more net debt at the holding company level to fund buybacks.

One of the concerns/risks for this stock is management’s capital allocation priorities. There was some speculation that the company was sniffing around Vale (VALE) with the possibility of making an investment, and while management didn’t exactly deny considering it, it’s not something they’re looking at now (as of the March Investor Day). I think most investors would prefer to see the company invest in related assets – I don’t see much appetite for reinvestment into Energia (as management isn’t looking to expand its ethanol production capacity), and the retail fueling business is growing fine as is, so Cosan may look for assets similar to Comgas or other opportunities to buy/build logistics assets like rail, warehouses/elevators, terminals, and so on.

The Outlook

Cosan may be the most complex model of all the companies I follow, and given the vagaries of commodity price movements (which impact revenue and expenses), it’s tough to be more than “in the right neighborhood”. All the same, I believe the sharp move in Cosan Ltd. has soaked up a lot of the undervaluation that I saw last year.

I think Cosan SA is around 10% undervalued, and I’m looking for long-term mid-single-digit revenue growth and improving margins on a recovery in sugar prices and improving scale/operating leverage in the retail fueling business.

Rumo is the biggest driver of positive change in my fair value, and one of the tougher businesses to value. While discounted cash flow worked well enough when the business was distressed, rail businesses generally trade more on near-term EBITDA than long-term free cash flow. Complicating matters even further is the possibility that the Sorriso project goes forward – something I absolutely believe would build significant long-term value, but at the cost of significant near-term capex. I’m comfortable with a 12x multiple on Rumo, given that I expect mid-teens EBITDA growth over the next three to five years and 10%-plus growth over the next decade.

The Bottom Line

Adding it all up, I think $14 to $15 is a fair range for Cosan today, so there’s still upside but no longer such compelling upside. I wouldn’t be in a great rush to sell Cosan, but I would also note that these shares can be quite volatile; I love the long-term outlook for ethanol production and rail infrastructure in Brazil, and were the shares to fall back into the $12s, it would definitely be worth another look.

