Facebook: Watch This

The stock has already rallied $30 off the monthly lows suggesting an ideal entry will come after a pause.

While the market is focused on the digital coin hype, Facebook (FB) has a hot new product that is already generating substantial revenues. The key to success in the large-cap tech space has traditionally centered around products that keep the company true to their core. Facebook has hit on a winner with Facebook Watch, which is a similar ad-supported product that is boosting growth.

Image Source: Facebook newsroom

Watch The Growth

In less than a year, Facebook Watch has seen substantial growth. With video offering a better ad format, the product should help drive revenue growth for years.

The product now has an incredible 720 million people that use Facebook Watch on a monthly basis. No other platform can quickly grab the scale of Facebook with a family of products reaching over 2 billion monthly average users (MAUs).

Even better and somewhat ironic considering the corporate push to reduce the time users spend on social platforms, the 140 million daily average users (DAUs) spend roughly 26 minutes a day watching these videos. Another key to understand here is that Facebook doesn't count a user as a DAU unless the user spends at least 1 minute in Watch.

Source: Facebook newsroom

Remember that only a handful of social media platforms top 700 million MAUs. Besides Facebook, Instagram, and a Chinese product, only YouTube, owned by Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), tops 700 million MAUs. The Facebook Watch product has already reached a rare platform reach other video distribution channels can't match.

A big key to the success of Watch is setting up the platform for content creators to make money from their quality content. Facebook doesn't provide the actual number of publishers earning over $10,000 a month in payouts, but the amount has soared 3-fold.

Source: Facebook newsroom

BuzzFeed is a prime example of a publisher that saw a substantial boost in revenues in 2018 due to ad breaks placed in videos that are at least 3 minutes long. As with all ad-supported products created by Facebook, the company is still in the process of learning how to best monetize video views.

Facebook even has a solid list of originals hitting the platform in the next few months. All of these shows should contribute to additional growth of Watch.

Source: Facebook media blog

Making Money Now

While the digital coin is all hype for now, analysts are actually attaching $5 billion ad revenue targets on the Facebook Watch product. Lloyd Walmsley at Deutsche Bank planed a total revenue target of $7 billion for Facebook Watch ad revenue with up to $2 billion assigned to revenue cannibalization by core newsfeed revenues.

Analysts forecast Facebook reaching $69 billion in 2019 revenues and topping $100 billion in 2021. The revenue growth rate remains strong with a forecast to top 20% in the next few years.

Data by YCharts

Clearly, the Facebook Watch product is a big part of the growth story and helps offset some of the concerns from lower usage predictions by eMarketer. The forecast is for the average time spent on the platform to decline to 37 minutes in 2020 suggesting a whole host of users spend virtually all that time on Watch. The product has the potential to reverse this negative trend.

As well, these revenue figures swamp any reasonable expectations from the Libra coin. If anything, Facebook is setting up an era of getting customers to transact on the family of platforms in order to drag these users into Watch Originals that will generate substantial ad revenues.

The combination of Watch and the Libra coin could help alleviate some of the push to reduce the meaningless passive time spent on the platform. The higher quality time spent on Facebook via quality content and financial transactions would help boost the value of the platform.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the success or failure of Facebook Watch is likely to move the business far greater than any digital coin. Investors should watch whether the new original shows drive traffic and hence ad revenue to support the stock rallying to new highs.

The stock has rallied about $30 off the June lows, so ideally Facebook would pause before an investor contributes new money to the story. Even my $10 EPS target for 2020 is too aggressive to support rushing into the stock over $190 when the regulator risk is so high. Investors should let the stock take another hit like the end of 2018 or recently in early June to load up on Facebook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.