U.S. Dollar Downside Opportunity - Secular Drivers And Short-Term Catalysts In Place

The relative basis of valuation for currency serves to temper dollar index fluctuation in a global economy, however, I still see a likelihood of weakening from the recent high.

Short-term catalysts are in place against the U.S. dollar, including several important Fed member discussions and the possibility of no trade policy resolution at the G-20 meeting.

A downside opportunity is presenting itself in the U.S. dollar, and the move may start to play out over the very near term. The pressure I see against the dollar has both secular drivers and near-term catalysts.

Data by YCharts

The chart here of the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish ETF (UUP) illustrates recent easing off a common high point marked on multiple occasions over the last five years. I believe this is the start of a broader move lower for the US dollar.

US Dollar Up Against Secular Drag

The U.S. dollar has important forces working against it on a secular basis now. U.S. economic growth is slowing, partly due to heightened uncertainty because of disruptive U.S. trade policy. This was evidenced by recent stalling of business investment, as confirmed by the Fed. CNBC’s rapid update shows real-time forecasts for annualized GDP growth are lower for Q2 and Q3, at roughly 1.8% and 2.1%, respectively, versus the 3.2% growth reported for the first quarter. However, the first quarter’s growth was exaggerated by inventory build, probably because of timing of production and stockpiling ahead of tariff imposition. The economy is still growing at a relatively healthy pace, but uncertainty around the economy has increased.

Uncertainty is higher, and speculation about a slowdown exists greatly because of the difficulty in measuring the impact of U.S. trade policy disruption on the global economy and domestically at home. Treasury yield curve inversion and stock market volatility have illustrated this concern over recent months. A U.S. economy in recession or approaching one should see a weakening U.S. dollar, even despite only moderate inflation.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s responsive shift to dovishness provides a secular burden as well. At its most recent monetary policy meeting, the U.S. Federal Reserve held the Fed funds rate steady but still indicated a general expectation for a lower future Fed funds rate. The Fed’s economic forecasts, or “dot-plot,” shows Federal Reserve members see the Fed funds rate a half of a percentage point lower in 2020. If this expectation is accurate, then the Fed will be cutting rates soon. Such expansionary monetary policy is supportive to the economy, but costly to the relative value of the U.S. dollar.

USD Faces Near-Term Negative Catalysts

Fed Chairman Powell’s interview at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on Tuesday afternoon (1:00 PM EDT) on the topic of challenges to the U.S. economy and Federal Reserve, along with several other Fed member discussions over the near term, are supportive to recent monetary policy. Thus, I expect reinforcement of a dovish message from Fed members. While this is supportive for stocks, today it also reinforces forward expectations for an accommodative Fed and weaker U.S. dollar.

Also, uncertainty and discontent about this week’s G-20 meeting, and the unlikelihood of a resolution to the trade dispute between the U.S. and China, works against relative dollar strength this week. Functional trade relationships between the U.S. and its partners provide certainty to the global economy, whereas the current situation, with the ever-present threat of tariffs, raises uncertainty for the global economy. The risk of higher prices to U.S. consumers is a dampener to the U.S. economic outlook. And this uncertainty is behind the Fed’s dovish shift.

Currencies Are Valued On A Relative Basis

A reminder that currencies are valued on a relative basis, so against one another. Thus, trade disputes, while raising uncertainty, harm the global economy and perhaps play a minor role against the U.S. dollar over the short term.

However, over the long term, harming relationships with sovereign partners could prove to be damaging to the dollar. Our trade partners, including both enemies and allies, could increasingly find value in working together and reducing their dependency on trade with the United States. Furthermore, we could see less sovereign and other holding of U.S. Treasury securities and reduced use of the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency, which likewise weakens the dollar long term.

Extreme uncertainty in the forward outlook for the United Kingdom is supportive to the dollar, and many issues plaguing Europe today likewise work for the dollar. But you can still see dollar weakness playing out today against commodities like precious metals, and perhaps even alternative currencies like bitcoin.

Geopolitical Risk To The Dollar

Geopolitical confrontations typically work in favor of safe havens like the U.S. dollar. However, if an important U.S. asset were to be harmed in a significant manner, then a reassessment of the value of the U.S. dollar might take place. Thus, the current confrontation with Iran carries with it event-risk to the U.S. dollar.

Conclusion

Important secular factors are shifting today against U.S. dollar relative strength. The U.S. Federal Reserve shift to dovishness based on its economic forecasts is important for dollar direction. The potential for slowing U.S. economic growth, with raised uncertainty due to trade and other policy disruption, weigh against the dollar. In the near term, catalysts exist that likewise factor against the dollar. This week, several important U.S. Fed members are engaged in public appearances, and their discussions should be supportive of recent monetary policy, which is counterproductive to the U.S. dollar.

The G-20 meeting at the close of the week is not expected to result in a trade deal and could impact U.S. relative dollar strength. There is also event risk relative to the U.S. geopolitical engagement of Iran, where any significant harm to a significant U.S. asset might cause a reassessment of the safety of the U.S. dollar. Thus, because I see too many important factors today lined up against the dollar, both on a secular basis and with short catalysts in place, I anticipate a move lower for the US dollar from its recent high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in UUP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.