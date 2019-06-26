Silver Weekly: Light Positioning Points To Significant Upside Potential In Near Term

After a solid performance in June, we expect further upward pressure in SLV because investors will continue to lift their demand for recession hedges, benefiting silver.

Both speculative and ETF investor demand for silver have contributed to the rally in SLV.

SLV has reached our target of $14.40 per share following the dovish outcome of the FOMC meeting.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid’s Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

SIVR has moved closer to our 2019 target of $15.60 per share highlighted in our previous note after the Fed confirmed its dovish shift at the June 19 FOMC meeting, in line with our expectations.

We expect additional pressure in SIVR in July because investors will lift further their demand for recession hedges while SIVR represents a relatively cheaper alternative to gold.

The currently light positioning in the silver market points to plenty of dry powder from market participants to deploy on the long side.

We reiterate our 2019 target of $15.60 per share for SIVR, which could materialize as soon as Q3, in our view.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

The speculative community lifted markedly its net long position in Comex silver in the week to June 18, for a third week in a row.

Over June 11-18, non-commercials lifted their net long position in Comex silver by 1,844 tonnes, which was primarily the result of fresh buying (1,252 tonnes) and to a lesser extent, short-covering (582 tonnes). The net spec length moved from 1% of OI on June 11 to 6% of OI on June 18.

Although silver’s spec positioning has improved notably since May 28 when the spec length was at -10% of OI, it remains relatively much lighter than gold. As of June 18, gold’s net spec length was at 39% of OI.

At only 6% of OI, the net spec length in Comex silver is significantly below its historical high of 61% of OI established on April 4, 2017. As such, there is plenty of dry powder from non-commercials to deploy on the long side.

Implications for SIVR: The speculative normalization in Comex silver has just started. Speculative buying in Comex copper is likely to be significant in the coming weeks and months, which will boost Comex silver spot prices and in turn lift SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought 126 tonnes of silver last week, according to our estimates. This marks a fourth week of uninterrupted net inflows into silver ETF holdings and the largest weekly increase since August 2018.

In the year to date, however, ETF investors remain net sellers of 189 tonnes of silver, in contrast with gold for which ETF investors are net buyers of 69 over the corresponding period.

Source: Orchid Research

Implications for SIVR: The recent surge in silver buying interest from ETF investors will drive the monetary demand for the precious metal higher, which in turn will exert upward pressure on spot silver prices. This should in turn lift the value of SIVR.

The Fed delivers enough dovishness to the market

In line with our expectations, the Fed provided with the market enough dovishness to avert an abrupt tightening of financial conditions. The dollar and US real rates have moved lower on the news, stimulating monetary demand for silver and pushing SIVR higher.

Before the conclusion of the FOMC meeting on June 19, we wrote this:

In sum, contrary to Goldman Sachs, we think that the Fed’s stance will be sufficiently dovish to come in line with market expectations, which should therefore have a negative impact on the dollar and US (nominal and real interest rates) and thus a positive effect on SIVR.

The outcome of the FOMC meeting was sufficiently dovish to move SIVR to our month-end target of $14.40 per share. SIVR reached an intraday high of $14.54 on June 20.

Fundamentals

On the demand side, we believe that silver is more at risk than gold due to silver’s larger industrial usage profile. A continuation of US-China trade tensions could dampen industrial demand growth and therefore, have negative implications for silver industrial demand.

Our friends at JPM seem relatively constructive on their silver industrial demand outlook in their latest quarterly report. To wit:

On the demand side, while swings in physical investment and investor sentiment will ultimately drive the price in our opinion, we also do expect a pickup in industrial silver demand growth this year with 2.5% yoy growth being delivered on the back of a recovery in photovoltaic build-out and modest gains from the automotive sector (Exhibit8). More specifically, after newly installed PV capacity reached 100 GW last year, we expect rising EM demand will likely offset declines from any policy uncertainty in China.

Source: JPM

Our closing thoughts for July

While SIVR has rebounded well so far in June (+5% MTD), we expect further upward pressure in July.

Our July target for SIVR is at $15.33/share, representing a 3% appreciation from current levels.

We believe that monetary demand for silver will continue to increase because investors will lift further their demand for recession hedges. As gold has become more expensive than silver, investors could start to move funds into SIVR as an alternative hedge.

The currently light silver positioning suggests that there is plenty of dry powder from market participants to deploy on the long side of the silver market.

Our July target for SIVR is $15.33/share.

