iCoreConnet Acquires ClariCare For Dental Practice Management Software

With the deal, ICCT is adding significant capabilities to its existing offerings to practitioners.

iCoreConnect announced the acquisition of ClariCare for an undisclosed sum.

iCoreConnect (OTCPK:ICCT) announced it has acquired ClariCare for an undisclosed amount.

ClariCare has developed dental practice management and analytics software.

ICCT acquired ClariCare as part of an effort to broaden its offerings in the growing dentist practice management market.

Target Company

Indianapolis, Indiana-based ClariCare was founded in 2013 to develop a suite of tablet and cloud software applications that directly connect to dentists' practice management systems to help manage and optimize mission-critical functions of their practice.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and President Patrick Malloy, who is also a co-founder and EVP of Singularis eHealth.

ClariCare's primary offerings include:

Insights

Huddle

Harvester

Presenter

Company partners or major customers include:

Eaglesoft (PDCO)

Dentrix (HSIC)

Market

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the global dental practice management software market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2026.

This represents a CAGR of 10% between 2019 and 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are due to rise in geriatric population and increasing healthcare expenditures.

According to data from the US Census Bureau's International Data Base, the population of adults older than 45 is expected to increase by about 12.0% between 2015 and 2025, while the US population is projected to grow by 8%.

Other data from the National Institute on Aging suggests that in 2010, about 524 million people were 65 years or older, or about 8.0% of the global population and that figure is projected to reach 1.5 billion, or about 16.0% of the global population by 2050.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to better economic conditions, improving oral healthcare structure, and increasing investments by healthcare IT companies in the region.

Vendors that provide dental practice management software include:

Patterson Companies (PDCO)

Henry Schein (HSIC)

Carestream Dental

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems (NXGN)

DentiMax

Practice Web

Curve Dental

ACE Dental Software

Acquisition Terms and Financial

ICCT didn't disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn't file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance.

A review of the firm's most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 31, 2019, ICCT had $139,000 in cash and $2.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was $280,000.

The firm's top-line revenue has fluctuated but is generally trending lower over the past five quarters:

Operating income is also generally trending lower from recent quarterly financial results:

However, earnings per share have improved and stabilized in recent quarters:

ICCT acquired ClariCare as part of a strategy to offer a full suite of software solutions for healthcare practice management.

As iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott stated in the deal announcement,

'The ClariCare products will complement iCoreConnect's growing suite of exceptional cloud-based tools for healthcare professionals,' explains iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott. 'For example, the software reduces the time needed for staff to get up-to-speed each morning and better prepares them for the day. It also gives practitioners a faster, clearer and more accessible path to patients who need to schedule additional treatments or procedures. Getting those patients back in the door is critical for the growth of their dental practice.'

While ICCT's stock activity has been low due to its OTC pink sheet status, the acquisition promises to be a meaningful addition to its offerings to the growing dental practice management market space.

