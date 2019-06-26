Eagle Bancorp: A Growth Stock, But The Market Has Lost Confidence

Eagle Bancorp’s new CEO has reinstated the company’s dividend payment in an attempt to regain the markets confidence.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has a history of solid growth and operates profitably in the banking industry. The stock is reasonably priced, but has been stuck in a trading range since late 2017 as the market lost confidence in the company. The stock could be suitable for patient investors, but I will wait for the uncertainty surrounding the company to clear.

Financials

Eagle Bancorp has shown solid growth over the last decade with its revenue increasing 15% per year over the last decade. The company's margins have expanded, with its profit margin increasing from 10% up to 45% and its return on equity increasing from 6% up to 14%. The company's total liabilities represent 87% of its total asset value which is normal for financial based companies such as banks.

Eagle Bancorp's 2020 forward PE multiple is 10.7x with a stock price of $53. The company's trailing PE multiple is 12.1x and its book value multiple is 1.6x. The average trailing PE for its industry is 10.9x (based on csimarket.com data for the Regional Banks industry) which means that Eagle Bancorp's trailing PE of 12.1x is more than its industry average.

The chart below visually shows Eagle Bancorp's revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Eagle Bancorp data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, Eagle Bancorp's revenue has generally increased over the last decade and the forecasts show this trend continuing into 2020. The company's earnings have trended higher with a strong result booked for 2018. The analysts are expecting the company's earnings to increase slightly in 2019 (after its strong 2018 result) and to continue increasing in 2020.

Over the last decade, Eagle Bancorp's revenue has increased at an average rate of 15% per year and its earnings have increased at an average rate of 26% per year.

Business Model

Eagle Bancorp acts as a holding company for EagleBank and over the last decade has produce strong growth with expanding margins. EagleBank is a leading community bank in the Washington Metropolitan area and one of the most profitable community banks in the United States.

Eagle Bancorp's Interim President and CEO, Susan Riel, stated in the company's latest earnings call,

We are very proud of the quality of our earnings and the level of profitability, which are significantly above industry and peer group averages.

I think the CEO's statement reflects management's confidence in the company's performance. Eagle Bancorp's revenue has increased 15% per year which is impressive, but even more impressive is that the company's margins have expanded which resulted in its earnings growing at 26% per year. Unfortunately, the forecasts are less impressive going forwards, with earnings growth expected to slow to 8%.

I wonder whether the lower forecast growth rate has something to do with the retirement of Eagle Bancorp's co-founder Ron Paul, who recently retired on March 20, 2019 due to ill health. Ron Paul was the former Chairman and CEO who was accredited with the company's strong performance.

The retirement however, did not come as a surprise to management, who had known of his deteriorating condition for many years. Management along with Ron Paul, had been delegating CEO responsibilities to Susan Riel (who is now the company's CEO) for the last five years.

Eagle Bancorp's Chairman, Norman Pozez stated,

Prior to Ron's retirement, many people outside the organization did not understand that all of the business line and support divisions in the bank have reported directly to Susan for the past five years.

Nevertheless, I suspect that the stock market may not view the current CEO as having the same business attributes that Ron Paul had, and thereby Eagle Bancorp's earnings growth (and margin expansion) might not be as strong as they had been when Ron Paul controlled the company. This is a natural reaction from the stock market, but I think these concerns will subside with future earnings reports. As time goes on, what matters is the company's future earnings and not who's the current CEO.

To help reinforce the markets confidence, the new CEO, Susan Riel stated,

We remain committed to maintaining a strong net interest margin.

The new CEO further stated,

We are giving consideration to reinstating a cash dividend.

Again, I think the new CEO's motivation for a dividend payment was to regain the market's confidence. Yes, the company did pay a $0.22 dividend just recently, but this was the first payment since 2008 when the company stopped paying dividends.

On the departure of the company's co-founder, I think the analysts had lost confidence in Eagle Bancorp's ability to generate profits, and maintain its strong margins and growth.

Stock Valuation

Eagle Bancorp has a history of solid growth with its earnings increasing at an average rate of 26% per year over the last decade. The company's earnings are expected to increase 8% heading into 2020. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its expected earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 8% gives a forward PEG of around 1.5 with a 2020 PE multiple of 10.7x.

It's commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Eagle Bancorp is overvalued with a stock price of $53. Its fair value would be around $40.

A forward PEG of 1.5 is quite reasonable as most growth stocks have forward PEG's in the 1.5 to 2.5 range.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Eagle Bancorp chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade Eagle Bancorp's stock price has trended higher to peak in late 2017. From there the stock's volatility increased as it plunged down to around the $50 price level. The stock price was the result of short selling. A research firm published a report alleging an insider loan scheme involving the former Chairman and CEO, Ron Paul. EagleBank denied the allegations and the stock bounced back after dropping over 16%. However, the stock price has since drifted back down again.

While the stock could rally higher in the short term, I think it's stuck in a broad sideways trading range with the $48 to $50 price level acting as the lower boundary. Also, the stock price hasn't moved since the former CEO's retirement was announced on March 20, 2019.

Over the longer term, I think the stock will eventually trade back up and surpass its 2017 high. The stock is reasonably priced and has growth potential going forwards, even though the expected growth rate is lower than its historical growth rate.

Conclusion

Eagle Bancorp is a fast growing community bank with expanding margins. The company's co-founder and CEO recently retired due to ill health. Management was been aware of the retired CEO's failing health and delegated CEO duties to the current CEO. The stock market's response to the former CEO retiring seems to be neutral, however, the analysts' forecasts show a significant reduction in the company's growth expectations going forwards.

Eagle Bancorp has started to pay a dividend again after stopping the payments back in 2008. After allowing for the company's lowered future growth expectations, the stock is still reasonably priced. The stock is currently stuck in a broad trading range that resulted from the allegations involving the former CEO in an insider loan scheme. While this occurred in late 2017, the stock price has not yet recovered. The stock could suit patient investors, but for me I'll stay on the sidelines for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.