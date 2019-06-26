The Easy VIX: A Sell Signal In The Face Of A Big Rally

I find my instincts often run counter to the model, but in the end, the algorithm is right far more often than my raw instincts. So, I’m a seller here.

I’ll discuss my underlying theory as to why this algorithm works, and issues as to the validity or possible lack thereof for this particular sell signal.

The next part is tricky though; as of Friday night, after one of the best weeks in ages, the algorithm went against the trend, generated a sell signal.

Since the last buy signal of June 4th, the ETF basket (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) has been up 4.4% over 12 days, fully captured by the Easy VIX algorithm.

The Easy VIX algorithm last signaled a buy on June 5th, and the ETF basket (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) has been up 4.4% in the subsequent 12 trading days. Recently, equity markets have been on a tear! Taking an intermediate-term view, since the first trading day in December 2018, the Easy VIX algorithm has been up 17.0% compared to 3.1% for the same ETF basket bought and held - about a 14% advantage. The superior performance was largely attributable to avoiding much of the downturn in December 2018, and 4 more percentage points saved by exiting briefly on recent signals. Two recent short-duration sell signals have produced a 4.2% advantage versus a buy‑and‑hold strategy (part of the 14% cited).

Last week's rally was impressive, but the VIX futures curve is showing skepticism. In fact, the algorithm indicated "sell" on Friday, June 21st at close of business. Here is a graph of the "SHAPE" metric used by the algorithm; the time span reflected here is since the last buy signal.

"SHAPE" Since Last Buy - Degree of Contango in the VIX Futures Curve (First Three Differences, 4 Contracts)

Source: VIXCentral.com

The SHAPE improved through June 18th much as would be expected as the market rallied. Beginning on June 19th, something odd emerged. As the rally gained steam, the contango shape of the VIX futures began to evaporate. To put this in a historical perspective, the maximum SHAPE metric since 2008 has been 16%, so the 4.5% peak in the graph above was not highly exuberant. Yet, the metric is collapsing.

The next graphic adds the ETF basket's weighted price on the right scale. Again, through June 18th, the two values moved in sympathy, and then on June 19th, the divergence became dramatic.

Shape vs. ETF Basket Values, Divergence

Source: VIXCentral.com & Fidelity

That dramatic collapse in the SHAPE drove the Primary Slope to a negative value, i.e. downward slant, and the Confirming slope is not sufficiently positive. So, the Easy VIX dashboard now looks like this: It says "SELL."

Easy VIX Dashboard

Source: VIXCentral.com

This is the hardest time to follow the model - a sell signal in the face of a strong upward trend, and the corresponding instincts for greed encouraged by that trend. The market is showing serious upward momentum, but the VIX curve says don't count on it. My own conviction is that I don't trust my emotional responses. For years, I'd allow some fundamental or momentum-driven narrative to drive my investment decisions. If I had measured the success of that approach with the rigor I've applied to the algorithm's performance, I'd probably be embarrassed by it. So, now, I'll follow the algorithm.

Having decided that, it is probably worth trying to decipher what the algorithm is "seeing" and why it has historically exhibited more wisdom than my emotional responses. I attribute its success to "the wisdom of the crowd", but in this case, a very sophisticated crowd.

It's clear to me that changes in the Shape of the forward VIX curve serve to telegraph the sentiment of relatively sophisticated traders. Picture a hierarchy of sophistication. The ETFs are traded by everyone including retail investors and institutions, while options on those ETFs - often used as hedging instruments - are traded by a generally more sophisticated group, and VIX futures contracts, i.e., derivatives of SPY option volatilities require higher sophistication still.

If you study the cycles of contango-backwardation, you will see that the long-term VIX futures (reflecting expectations of the implied volatility of S&P options) are far more stable than the short-term VIX futures. This is characteristic of every futures market I've worked over the last 25 years. I worked largely in energy markets, so I'll make that analogy. If asked to predict energy prices next month, one might be very bullish or very bearish depending on a myriad of information. One could consider the weather forecast, inventory status, delivery constraints, etc. If asked to predict energy prices 12 months from now, all those factors swing toward average historical values because any transient conditions are likely to have dissipated over the next year. Hence, the longer-term futures values gravitate toward historical norms, while near-term values can oscillate wildly.

If the VIX futures curve is moving toward backwardation, traders are betting that the near-term market is increasingly likely to be very volatile (read riskier) than the longer-term expectations of volatility. On the other hand, when the VIX curve is growing increasingly contango, traders are effectively betting that the near-term market is likely to be less volatile (read safer) than the longer-term expectations of volatility.

But couldn't higher volatility result in large gains as well as losses? Why would it be wise to sell in the face of rising volatility? The answer is that higher implied volatilities are biased toward fear over greed.

Consider the distinction between historical volatility and implied volatility. While it's true that historical volatility, viewed in retrospect, would produce gains and losses reflecting a balanced statistical distribution, implied volatility is a different animal. Implied volatility reflects the value that buyers and sellers assign to future payout probabilities for options. Since those options are often used as hedging instruments, or proxy instruments when the risk of holding the underlying is too high, the implied volatilities tend to rise in response to fear rather than greed.

If you're not convinced, look at the SKEW index as further proof. Prior to the flash crash of 1987, options exhibited relatively symmetrical implied volatilities. They were called "smiles" because they troughed for at‑the‑money strikes and rose for both higher and lower strikes; graphs looked like a smiley face. Since the 1987 flash crash, traders have "skewed" implied volatilities by bidding much higher implied volatilities for the lower strikes - hedging against another flash to the downside. The same principle applies to the VIX futures. When VIX futures traders or options traders of the underlying S&P bid up implied volatilities in the near term, they are telegraphing a growing sentiment of fear. And, given the eleven‑year performance of the Easy VIX algorithm, they seem to be right most of the time.

So, despite misgivings of going against the trend, I sold my basket of ETFs this morning, June 24th. This will be a test, but not a potentially fatal one. My returns for the last six months are far ahead of the market's, and if the model is wrong, the next buy signal will come quickly, and at least, I'm safe until then.

A bit of housekeeping... In my last article, I promised a test of the model against a basket of technology holdings. I will publish that shortly, but I thought the sell signal was more timely, especially when viewed against a rising tide of prices. I've also done some work on mixing a leveraged ETF into the basket I track, and I'll report on that as well. Thanks again for reading and especially for following.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade the tickers based on the algorithm described.