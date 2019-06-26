Google: 3 Reasons To Buy Now

Stadia Launch could provide a new significant source of revenue for Google, the expectations are high, but Google might be able to live up to the hype.

Project Soli could be a game changer, and it might be included in the Pixel and Pixel Watch.

Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) is expected to perform marvelously well next year and is expected to keep performing strongly in the following years. Investing in the company presents a sheltered risk-reward proposition with a dream come true downside and substantial upside potential, and as for its price, it is marginally undervalued.

Project Soli

Project Soli is a miniature radar developed by Google ATAP. The purpose of the chip was to enable users to control smart devices by hand gestures, but beyond that, a smartphone with radar capabilities would be able to do much more, similar to how the gyroscope was introduced so that the phone would rotate screen when turned around but it also enabled countless new capabilities to smartphones.

When it comes to project Soli I am biased because of how much I like the technology it is based on. I have mentioned the technology in a few Articles and expanded on the possible capabilities it could have, like monitoring glucose levels in blood without needles, and explaining why it took so long for the FCC to grant Google the green light to operate Soli.

Finally, at the end of last year, the FCC gave the green light for Google to operate Soli to operate at higher power levels and aboard an aircraft and now there has been a lot of chatter regarding the inclusion of the Soli Chip in the Pixel 4 and even the possibility of a Pixel Watch.

Since the first Pixel Phone came out, Pixel phones have created a lot of interest, but sales have never impressed. This year the Pixel is expected to be carried by all major providers, AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), Sprint (S), and if it can deliver the Soli Chip the Pixel could finally have significant sales, I have been wrong before, but it is a bet worth getting.

The Pixel Watch is another device that Google is expected to launch this year, and it could also be integrated with the Soli chip to provide better a wearable UI. Since the earliest presentations of the Soli chip, a watch has been presented as one of the most likely applications; it would make sense that the first Pixel Watch be the one that implements it.

As the video accurately points out, Verily has made significant investments in health studies and developed its own watch to track the user´s health; in fact, one of my past articles emphasized this point. With the Soli Chip, the pixel watch could have everything to put the Apple Watch (AAPL) on its toes.

The other reason Google could surpass expectations this year is Stadia. The project promises to stream games and eliminate the need for a console, many consider this as the Holy Grail of Gaming, and it has been met with skepticism.

Stadia may not capture the hardcore gamers of the world, that typically build their PC Gaming Stations, or even capture the majority of console gamers but casual gamers could find Stadia an ideal solution.

The logic behind purchasing a console is that it enables the user to play a plethora of games, but users that only play a small number of games a year end up spending more on the console than in games. The relatively unattended market could sustain the platform and grow it, so it becomes appealing to hardcore gamers.

Valuation

Projecting That revenue growth probably will oscillate between 12.7% and 20.6%, taking the assumption that gross margin should range 59.1% and 61.5%, assuming G&A as a percentage of revenue has a minimum and maximum of 21.2% and 18.5%, estimating that R&D as a percentage of revenue has a minimum and maximum of 16.7% and 15% we have the following chart.

These approximations are in line with what the market expects for Google in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

The risk profile shows there is an 8% probability that Google will trade at a lower price than it is today. The upside could be up to 38.36% yearly return.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 26% and at best undervalued by 67%. So the stock is likely undervalued.

Building an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the current fair price of the company the risk profile looks like this.

The risk profile shows there is a 24.37% probability that Google should trade at a lower price than it is today. The upside could be up to 67% yearly return if the market expected Google to deliver always on the highest point of the spectrum.

Conclusions

The Pixel and Pixel Watch and Stadia might change deliver a significant result for the Stock, and move the price significantly, but even if this doesn't happen the core business of Google is strong, and the current price is a bargain.

Considering the strong growth in revenue that has characterized Google, the comfortable financial position it is in and the possible catalysts that could catapult the stock in the next few months, it might be an ideal time to get the stock.

