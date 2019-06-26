Copper: Expect The Rebound To Continue

We continue to view JJCTF as a buying opportunity – we see an 8% upside over the next month or so.

We expect the disconnect between bearish sentiment and strong fundamentals to disappear in the coming months.

But fundamental indicators suggest a deficit in the refined copper market, in line with the consensus.

Copper has rebounded slightly since the start of June, in line with our expectations.

Investment case

After a significant sell-off of nearly 10% in May, we expect the rebound in copper prices, which started this month, to continue in the coming months. We believe that the market focus will shift from (uncertain) macro to (tight) fundamentals.

In this context, we hold that the iPath DJ-UBS Copper Total Return Sub-Index ETN (OTCPK:OTCPK:JJCTF), which replicates the performance of copper prices, will continue to move higher over the coming months. We see an upside potential of roughly 8% for JJCTF over the next month or so.

About JJCTF

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of copper prices, the iPath DJ-UBS Copper Total Return Sub-Index ETN is an interesting investment vehicle.

The fund summary for JJCTF is as follows:

The iPath® Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN is designed to provide exposure to the Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total ReturnSM (the "Index"). The Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on copper.

Its expense ratio is 0.75% per annum.

JJCTF tracks copper prices well, as the chart comparing the ETN and the Index illustrates below:

Source: iPath

Its expense ratio is 0.75% per annum.

To begin with

Earlier in June, we wrote that despite disappointing Chinese consumption growth for refined copper in the first four months of 2019, JJCTF was a buying opportunity because we expected a pick-up in Chinese demand growth in the coming months (see: JJCTF: Sell In May, Buy In June, June 5).

While JJCFT has moved higher since we published this note (JJCTF: +2.5% MTD), we expect further upward pressure in the near term because the market is likely to shift its focus from the macro to the fundamentals.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

Overly bearish sentiment driven by uncertain macro

Since May, market participants have turned overly aggressive on copper due to the increasingly challenging macro backdrop stemming from trade tensions between the US and China, and to a lesser extent, between the US and Mexico/Japan/Europe.

This resulted in a significant wave of speculative selling on the Comex, as the chart below shows.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

According to the CFTC, non-commercials (a good proxy for speculators) are the most bearish on copper since May 2016.

Fundamentals of the refined copper market suggests a deficit this year

In striking contrast to this extremely bearish copper sentiment, fundamental indicators of the refined copper market have moved in the right direction since the start of the year.

Exchange inventories

The changes in exchange inventories (LME, SHFE, Comex) tend to reflect refined market conditions. Falling exchange inventories tend to point to a refined market deficit while rising exchange inventories tend to suggest a refined market surplus.

Looking at the year-on-year changes in global exchange inventories, we conclude that the refined copper market has recorded a deficit so far this year.

Source: Bloomberg

Indeed, as the chart above shows, global exchange inventories were down about 44% YoY as of mid-June, with LME inventories down 14% YoY, SHFE inventories down 45% YoY, and Comex inventories down 87% YoY. The global YoY drawdown of exchange inventories confirms the notion of a refined market deficit this year.

Spreads

Spreads are also another powerful real-time indicator, showing the degree of tightness in the refined market. When spreads are tight, this means that either 1)there is not enough supply to meet current demand conditions or 2)demand is too strong compared to supply. The cash/three month spread, although noisy because situated at the front-end of the curve, tends to be a reliable indicator of refined market conditions.

As the chart below shows, the cash/three month spread in LME copper has tightened significantly since the start of Q2, signalling that the fundamentals have been stronger. The cash/three month is presently in backwardation, pointing to tighter fundamental dynamics.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Against this backdrop, we believe that the refined copper market has experienced a deficit so far this year. This comes in line with most supply/demand projections for 2019.

The ICSG sees a deficit of 189,000 tonnes in 2019.

The IWCC projects a deficit of 312,000 tonnes this year.

JPM expects a deficit of 142,000 tonnes.

Conclusion

Despite the slight rebound in JJCTF since the start of June, there is still a clear disconnect between 1)the extremely weak sentiment toward copper due to the fragile macro picture and 2)the robust fundamentals evident in our two favourite ex-price indicators.

Against this, we believe that there is significant upside potential for copper prices in the near term as the market shifts its focus from the macro to the micro.

Our price target for JJCTF is $32.2/share over the next month or so, representing an appreciation of about 8% from current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.