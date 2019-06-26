Annaly Capital's Dividend, BV, And Valuation Vs. 19 mREIT Peers (Includes Q3-Q4 2019 Dividend Projection) - Part 2

This article also discusses NLY’s dividend decrease for the second quarter of 2019 (which I believe was a bit premature) and projects NLY’s dividend sustainability for Q3-Q4 2019.

Author’s Note: PART 1 of this article analyzed Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) recent results and compared several of the company’s metrics to nineteen mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) peers. PART 1 also showed how NLY’s discount to book value (“BV”) as of 3/31/2019 compared to the nineteen other mREIT peers. PART 1 helps lead to a better understanding of the topics and analysis that will be discussed in PART 2. The link to PART 1’s analysis is provided below (all readers should be able to access):

Annaly Capital's Dividend, BV, And Valuation Versus 19 mREIT Peers (Post Q1 2019 Earnings) - Part 1

Focus Of Article:

The focus of this two-part article is to provide a very detailed analysis comparing NLY to all the mREIT peers I currently cover. I am writing this two-part article due to the continued requests that such an analysis be specifically performed on NLY and some of the company’s mREIT peers at periodic intervals. For readers who just want the summarized conclusions/results, I would suggest to scroll down to the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the bottom of each part of the article.

The focus of PART 2 of this article is to compare NLY’s recent dividend per share rates, yield percentages, and several dividend sustainability metrics to nineteen mREIT peers. This analysis will show recent past data with supporting documentation within Table 4 below. This article will also discuss NLY’s dividend sustainability which is partially based on the metrics outlined in Table 4. A more in-depth analysis of NLY’s dividend sustainability will be provided in Table 5 below. This includes a discussion of why I believe NLY’s dividend decrease of ($0.05) per common share was a bit “premature.”

By analyzing these metrics, one will better understand which mREIT generally has a safer dividend rate going forward versus other peers who generally have a higher risk for a dividend reduction. When both back testing and projecting the metrics within this analysis, the results have continued to be proven reliable. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector. However, I believe this analysis would be a good “starting point” to begin a discussion on the topic.

At the end of this article, there will be a conclusion regarding the following comparisons between NLY and the nineteen mREIT peers: 1) trailing 12-month yields based on a stock price as of 6/22/2018 and 6/21/2019 (for each respective time period; including annual dividend change), 2) annual forward yield based on a stock price as of 6/21/2019, and 3) annual forward yield based on BV as of 3/31/2019. I will also provide my current BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, dividend per share rate projection for the third-fourth quarters of 2019, and price target on NLY.

Side Note: I believe there are several different classifications when it comes to mREIT companies. For purposes of this article, I am focusing on four. For readers who are new to my articles or for existing readers who need a “refresher” on several different mREIT classifications, please see PART 1 of this article (link provided above).

Dividend Per Share Rates And Yield Percentages Analysis - Overview:

Let us start this analysis by getting accustomed to the information provided in Table 4 below. This will be beneficial when comparing NLY to the nineteen mREIT peers within this analysis.

Table 4 –Dividend Per Share Rates and Yield Percentages

(Source: Table created by me, obtaining historical stock prices from Nasdaq and each company’s dividend per share rates from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Using Table 4 above as a reference, the following information is provided (see each corresponding column): 1) dividend per share rate for the first quarter of 2019 (for monthly dividend payers, the total monthly dividends during the quarter), 2) stock price as of 3/22/2019; 3) trailing 12-month dividend yield (dividend per share rate from the second quarter of 2018-first quarter of 2019), 4) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the first quarter of 2019 using the stock price as of 3/22/2019 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter), 5) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the first quarter of 2019 using a BV as of 12/31/2018 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter), 6) dividend per share rate for the second quarter of 2019 (for monthly dividend payers, the total monthly dividends during the quarter), 7) stock price as of 6/21/2019, 8) trailing 12-month dividend yield (dividend per share rate from the third quarter of 2018-second quarter of 2019), 9) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the second quarter of 2019 using the stock price as of 6/21/2019 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter), 10) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the second quarter of 2019 using the BV as of 3/31/2019 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter), and 11) annual dividend increase (decrease) (for monthly dividend payers, dividend per share rate fluctuation from June 2018-June 2019).

As of 6/21/2019, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) and New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) had a stock price that “reset” lower regarding each company’s monthly/quarterly dividend accrual. In other words, ARR’s and NYMT’s “ex-dividend date” for June 2019/the second quarter of 2019 had already occurred. NLY, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI), Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH), Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI), Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO), Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC), Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM), Dynex Capital Inc. (DX), Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), MFA Financial Inc. (MFA), AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT), Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC), Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT), Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. (GPMT), New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) had stock prices that have not reset lower in reference to each company’s June 2019/the second quarter of 2019 dividend accrual (all quarterly dividends with the exception of AGNC, ORC, and DX).

In addition, within Table 4, the following adjustments/assumptions are taken into consideration: 1) DX’s June 2019 monthly dividend and price per share as of 6/21/2019 exclude the impact of the company’s recent 1:3 reverse stock split on 6/20/2019 (this intra-quarter event will be represented starting with the third quarter of 2019), and 2) PMT will declare a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per common share for the second quarter of 2019 (company has yet to declare its quarterly dividend as of 6/24/2019). Readers should take these points into consideration as the analysis is presented below. Let us now begin the comparative analysis between NLY and the nineteen mREIT peers.

NLY:

Using Table 4 above as a reference, NLY declared a dividend of $0.30 per share for the first quarter of 2019. This was the 22nd consecutive quarter where a stable dividend per share rate was declared. Due to the fact NLY aggressively reduced the company’s dividend from $0.65 per share during the fourth quarter of 2011 to $0.30 per share by the fourth quarter of 2013, the company’s yield percentages also materially decreased by the end of 2013 which remained relatively stable through the first quarter of 2019.

NLY’s stock price traded at $10.25 per share on 3/22/2019. When calculated, this was a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 11.71%, an annual forward yield to NLY’s stock price as of 3/22/2019 of 11.71%, and an annual forward yield to the company’s BV as of 12/31/2018 of 12.78%. When comparing each yield percentage to NLY’s agency mREIT peers within this analysis, the company’s trailing 12-month dividend yield percentage was slightly below average while its annual forward yield percentages were slightly below and modestly above average, respectively.

As was discussed in PART 1 of this article, NLY continued to have the second lowest at-risk leverage ratio (on- and off-balance sheet) out of the agency mREIT peers within this analysis (CHMI continued to have the lowest). From charting past trends, typically lower leverage ratios within the fixed-rate agency mREIT sector generally equate to below average-average dividend yield percentages. Of course, there are various other factors at play regarding dividend sustainability. However, a company’s leverage ratio is one “general” metric which I believe should be analyzed.

I continue to believe three important metrics to analyze when assessing NLY’s near-term dividend sustainability are the company’s quarterly estimated REIT taxable income (“ERTI”), estimated core earnings (“ECE”), and most importantly its normalized core earnings (“NCE”). To analyze/explain these three metrics, Table 5 is provided below.

Table 5 – NLY Quarterly ERTI, ECE, and NCE Analysis (Q1 2017–Q1 2019)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from NLY’s quarterly shareholder presentation for the first quarter of 2017–first quarter of 2019)

Using Table 5 above as a reference, NLY reported quarterly ERTI available to common shareholders of $224.6, $155.4, $189.0, and $253.8 million for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively (see red reference “E”). When calculated, NLY had ERTI available to common shareholders of $0.22, $0.15, $0.18, and $0.22 per share, respectively (see red reference “E / F”). This was modestly-notably below the company’s dividend of $0.30 per common share.

However, this figure excluded the impact of NLY’s net long “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) position during each quarter. When including “net dollar roll” (“NDR”) income of $70.0, $81.1, $94.3, and $89.5 million (see red reference “G”), NLY reported quarterly ECE available to common shareholders of $294.6, $236.4, $283.3, and $343.3 million for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively (see red reference “I”). When calculated, NLY had quarterly ECE available to common shareholders of $0.29, $0.23, $0.26, and $0.30 per share respectively (see red reference “I / F”). As readers can see, NLY’s quarterly ECE was fairly volatile during 2017. However, NLY’s ECE also excludes another notable Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) to IRC adjustment when it comes to “true” taxable income (“TI”).

When also including NLY’s “catch-up” premium amortization expense adjustment of $17.9, $72.7, $39.9, and $11.4 million (see red reference “L”), the company reported NCE available to common shareholders of $312.4, $309.1, $323.2, and $354.6 million for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively (see red reference “N”). When calculated, NLY had NCE available to common shareholders of $0.31, $0.30, $0.30, and $0.31 per share, respectively (see red reference “N / F”). NLY’s NCE calculates to a quarterly dividend distributions payout ratio of 98%, 99%, 101%, and 98% for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively (see red reference “J / N”). I believe most would agree NLY was able to basically match the company’s NCE to its dividend distributions during 2017. As readers can see, unlike NLY’s quarterly ERTI and ECE, the company’s quarterly NCE was extremely stable during 2017 and should be deemed the best metric to utilize when assessing the company’s dividend sustainability.

NCE considers an additional GAAP versus IRC adjustment when compared to quarterly ERTI and ECE (specifically when it comes to NLY). Dependent upon management’s projected lifetime conditional prepayment rate (“CPR”) in regards to NLY’s MBS portfolio, the catch-up premium amortization expense adjustment can materially alter the company’s quarterly ERTI and ECE figures. As reconciled above, NCE excludes/reverses this GAAP adjustment since an entity’s cost basis per the IRC is not par.

In addition, as stated in the past,NLY’s interest rate payer swaps (a vast majority of the company’s current derivatives portfolio; see PART 1 for specific composition) continue to have its “hedging (costs) income” per se being recognized within both the company’s income statement (per GAAP) and its core EPS/quarterly ERTI/ECE/NCE figure (per the IRC) in the period of occurrence. This is through the net periodic interest rates swaps (expense) income account (which recently switched from an expense to income; helps offset the rise in borrowing costs). This is very important to understand when assessing NLY’s dividend sustainability.

To be technically precise, when it comes to interest rate swaptions, U.S. Treasury futures, and Eurodollar futures, there is not a hedging cost per se for these derivatives until each instrument’s expiration/termination/maturity date occurs. Instead, there is a cost basis and fair market value (“FMV”) for each derivative instrument which fluctuates and leads to GAAP unrealized/realized gains (losses) and IRC realized gains (losses) that are recognized in accordance with the rules of each respective derivative instrument. Simply put, the hedging cost is not the cost basis of the instruments but ultimately the realized loss recognized (if applicable).

If a derivative instrument has a realized gain, there may ultimately be no “true” cost incurred. If one accounted for the full cost basis of a derivative instrument at inception, this would assume there would be no value to this position upon sale/termination/maturity (a 100% loss). While this is technically possible when it comes to interest rate swaptions (even so the loss would be deferred over the remaining life of the underlying swap per the IRC), this never occurs when it comes to U.S. Treasuries, U.S. Treasury futures, or Eurodollar futures (always some underlying value). The main purpose of bringing up this topic/discussion is to ensure readers/other contributors have the most accurate/reliable data when making their investment decisions/strategies (or understanding the dynamics of a particular sector).

Moving to 2018, NLY reported quarterly ERTI available to common shareholders of $381.5, $281.4, $298.0, and $269.6 million for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. When calculated, NLY had ERTI available to common shareholders of $0.33, $0.24, $0.25, and $0.21 per share, respectively. This was slightly above, modestly below, modestly below, and modestly below the company’s dividend of $0.30 per common share, respectively. As discussed earlier, this figure excluded the impact of NLY’s net long TBA MBS position. When including NDR income of $88.4, $62.5, $56.6, and $69.6 million, NLY reported quarterly ECE available to common shareholders of $469.9, $343.9, $354.6, and $339.2 million for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. When calculated, NLY had quarterly ECE available to common shareholders of $0.41, $0.30, $0.29, and $0.26 per share, respectively.

However, when also including NLY’s catch-up premium amortization expense adjustment of ($118.4), $7.5, $3.4, and $45.5 million, the company reported NCE available to common shareholders of $351.5, $351.4, $358.0, and $384.7 million for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. When calculated, NLY had NCE available to common shareholders of $0.30 per share for the first three quarters of 2018 while generating $0.29 per share for the fourth quarter. This calculates to a dividend distributions payout ratio of 99%, 99%, 102%, and 103% for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. I believe most would agree NLY once again was able to basically match the company’s NCE to its dividend distributions (annual payout ratio of 101%). I believe this provides strong, factual evidence as to why NLY continued to maintain a quarterly dividend rate of $0.30 per share from the first quarter of 2017-first quarter of 2019.

Now, moving to 2019, NLY reported quarterly ERTI available to common shareholders of $280.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. When calculated, NLY had ERTI available to common shareholders of $0.20 per share. This was notably below the company’s dividend of $0.30 per common share, respectively. As discussed earlier, this figure excluded the impact of NLY’s net long TBA MBS position. When including NDR income of $38.1 million, NLY reported quarterly ECE available to common shareholders of $318.8 million for the first quarter of 2019.

When calculated, NLY had quarterly ECE available to common shareholders of $0.23 per share. However, when also including NLY’s catch-up premium amortization expense adjustment of $81.9 million, the company reported NCE available to common shareholders of $400.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. When calculated, NLY had NCE available to common shareholders of $0.29 per share. This calculates to a dividend distributions payout ratio of 108% for the first quarter of 2019.

While I was a bit surprised by the timing of the NLY’s “cautionary” ($0.05) per common share dividend decrease for the second quarter of 2019 (I was assuming this reduction would occur towards the end of 2019), Table 5 also showed there was now three consecutive quarters where the company’s NCE was below its quarterly dividend per share rate. Furthermore, NLY’s NCE payout ratio of 108% for the first quarter of 2019 was the largest overpayment of this metric since the first quarter of 2014. As such, the “pressure” to consider reducing NLY’s quarterly common stock dividend was recently starting to grow.

I believe two of the main reasons why NLY reduced the company’s quarterly common stock dividend were the following: 1) notably less “specialness”/attractiveness of the forward TBA market (notable decrease in NDR income when keeping constant one’s net long TBA MBS notional balance); 2) recent rapid rise of the Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate which led to a rapid increase in repurchase (“repo”) loan rates.

Once again using Table 4 as a reference, NLY’s stock price traded at $9.15 per share on 6/21/2019. When calculated, this was a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 12.57%, an annual forward yield to NLY’s stock price as of 6/21/2019 of 10.93%, and an annual forward yield to the company’s BV as of 3/31/2019 of 10.34%. When comparing each yield percentage to NLY’s agency mREIT peers within this analysis, the company’s trailing 12-month dividend yield percentage was slightly below average while its annual forward yield percentages were now modestly and slightly below average, respectively (lower percentages due to its recent dividend decrease). Going forward, I continue to believe NLY should have an annual forward yield near the agency mREIT average.

Several Comparisons Between NLY And The Company’s Nineteen Other mREIT Peers:

Many readers have continued to request that I provide yield percentages, dividend per share rates, and other metrics for all the mREIT stocks I currently cover in ranking order. As such, using Table 4 above as a reference, the following metrics are provided for NLY and the nineteen other mREIT peers:

Trailing 12-Month Dividend Yields as of 6/22/2018 and 6/21/2019, Respectively (Including Annual Dividend Change; Lowest to Highest Percentage as of 6/22/2018)(Good General Indicator of “Back-Testing” Dividend Sustainability; Exceptions Apply [for instance CMO; reasoning provided below]):

1) CMO: 7.39%; 4.72% (14% Dividend Net Decrease Q2 2018–Q2 2019)

2) BXMT: 7.59%; 6.87% (Stable Dividend Q2 2018–Q2 2019)

3) GPMT: 7.97%; 8.89% (5% Dividend Increase Q2 2018-Q2 2019)

4) PMT*: 9.84%; 8.74% (Stable Dividend Q2 2018–Q2 2019)

5) ARR: 9.92%; 12.49% (Stable Dividend Q2 2018–Q2 2019)

6) IVR: 10.20%; 10.60% (7% Dividend Increase Q2 2018–Q2 2019)

6) MFA: 10.20%; 11.08% (Stable Dividend Q2 2018–Q2 2019)

8) MITT**: 10.41%; 12.41% (Stable Dividend Q2 2018–Q2 2019)

9) CIM: 10.57%; 10.45% (Stable Dividend Q2 2018-Q2 2019)

10) CHMI**: 10.63%; 12.94% (Stable Dividend Q2 2018–Q2 2019; 1 Special Periodic Dividend Totaling $0.15 Per Share)

11) NRZ: 10.93%; 12.59% (Stable Dividend Q2 2018–Q2 2019)

12) DX: 11.03%; 12.73% (Stable Dividend Q2 2018–Q2 2019)

13) NLY: 11.30%; 12.57% (17% Dividend Decrease Q2 2018–Q2 2019)

14) ANH: 11.35%; 13.67% (21% Dividend Decrease Q2 2018–Q2 2019)

15) AGNC: 11.43%; 12.60% (7% Dividend Decrease Q2 2018–Q2 2019)

16) WMC: 11.51%; 12.47% (Stable Dividend Q2 2018–Q2 2019)

17) TWO: 11.93%; 14.23% (15% Dividend Decrease Q2 2018–Q2 2019)

18) NYMT: 12.86%; 12.97% (Stable Dividend Q2 2018–Q2 2019)

19) ORC: 18.28%; 15.28% (11% Dividend Decrease Q2 2018–Q2 2019)

20) AI: 18.51%; 19.37% (40% Dividend Decrease Q2 2018–Q2 2019)

When comparing each company’s trailing 12-month dividend yields, a general conclusion that can be drawn is that the lower a company’s percentage was as of 6/22/2018, the lower the probability of a dividend decrease (or the higher the probability of a stable/increasing dividend) during the third quarter of 2018-second quarter of 2019 (and vice versa). Again, there are some expectations to this general trend. For instance, CMO basically solely invests in variable-rate agency MBS which are currently lower-yielding assets.

As such, with the continued increase in borrowing costs during 2018, CMO fairly recently reported a notable net decrease in financing spreads which has negatively impacted the company’s dividend. In addition, CMO had derivative instruments towards the shorter-end of the yield curve which were negatively impacted by constantly entering into new higher-rate interest rate payer swaps during 2018’s rising interest rate environment (less effective mitigation of valuation losses due to quick resets). However, with some assets recently “resetting” higher, along with the notion of a high probability the Fed Funds Rate will be decreasing during the second half of 2019 (which will lead to lower borrowing costs), CMO recently increased the company’s quarterly dividend from $0.08 to $0.12 per common share (still very low overall yields versus sector peers though).

Still, I believe one can see some patterns arise when analyzing each company’s trailing 12-month dividend yields. For instance, since BXMT (rank 2), GPMT (rank 3), PMT (rank 4), ARR (rank 5), IVR (rank 6), MFA (rank 6), MITT (rank 8), CIM (rank 9), CHMI (rank 10), and NRZ (rank 11) had a low-relatively low trailing 12-month dividend yield as of 6/22/2018 (below 11.00%), I do not believe it was a surprise each company either had a stable or increased dividend per share rate during the third quarter of 2018-second quarter of 2019. As one moves down this list, it is also not surprising companies like ORC (rank 19) and AI (rank 20) had a material (at or greater than 10%) decrease to each company’s dividend per share rate during the third quarter of 2018-second quarter of 2019.

As correctly projected at the time, I believed ORC’s monthly dividend per share rate had mounting pressure for a reduction heading into 2018 as the company’s quarterly ERTI steadily decreased as 2017 progressed. This analysis also previously correctly identified AI and TWO as having an increased risk for a dividend reduction at some point during 2019 (which ultimately came to fruition). Looking ahead, I believe NYMT and ORC need to be monitored throughout calendar year 2019-first half of calendar year 2020 (to a lesser extent CIM and NRZ as well). Similar to NLY, ARR’s recently announced monthly dividend reduction was a bit of a surprise as this company’s dividend sustainability was only beginning to show signs of a bit of pressure. However, recent decisions amongst many agency mREIT peers likely contributed to this cautious decision my ARR’s Board of Directors (“BoD”).

Annual Forward Yield Based on Stock Price as of 6/21/2019 (Lowest to Highest Percentage) (Another Good General Indicator of Near-Term Future Dividend Sustainability; Exceptions Apply [for instance CMO; reasoning provided above]):

1) CMO: 5.81% (variable-rate agency mREIT)

2) BXMT: 6.87% (multipurpose mREIT)

3) PMT*: 8.74% (multipurpose mREIT)

4) GPMT: 8.89% (multipurpose mREIT)

5) CIM: 10.45% (hybrid mREIT)

6) NLY: 10.93% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

7) IVR: 10.97% (hybrid mREIT)

8) MFA: 11.08% (hybrid mREIT)

9) AGNC: 11.41% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

10) ANH: 11.80% (variable-rate agency mREIT)

11) CHMI 12.02% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

12) MITT: 12.41% (hybrid mREIT)

13) WMC: 12.47% (hybrid mREIT)

14) ARR: 12.49% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

15) TWO: 12.58% (hybrid mREIT)

16) NRZ: 12.59% (multipurpose mREIT)

17) DX: 12.73% (hybrid mREIT)

18) AI: 12.91% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

19) NYMT: 12.97% (multipurpose mREIT)

20) ORC: 15.12% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

Annual Forward Yield Based on BV as of 3/31/2019 (Lowest to Highest Percentage)(A Very Good General Indicator of Near-Term Future Dividend Sustainability; Exceptions Apply [for instance CMO; reasoning provided above]):

1) CMO: 5.09% (variable-rate agency mREIT)

2) GPMT: 8.93% (multipurpose mREIT)

3) PMT*: 9.07% (multipurpose mREIT)

4) BXMT: 9.08% (multipurpose mREIT)

5) ANH: 9.24% (variable-rate agency mREIT)

6) AI: 10.34% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

6) NLY: 10.34% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

8) AGNC: 10.54% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

9) ARR: 10.71% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

10) IVR: 11.05% (hybrid mREIT)

11) CHMI: 11.17% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

12) MFA: 11.25% (hybrid mREIT)

13) MITT: 11.47% (hybrid mREIT)

14) DX: 11.54% (hybrid mREIT)

15) TWO: 11.57% (hybrid mREIT)

16) WMC: 11.59% (hybrid mREIT)

17) NRZ: 12.18% (multipurpose mREIT) (periodic monitoring should occur)

18) CIM: 12.38% (hybrid mREIT) (periodic monitoring should occur)

19) NYMT: 13.91% (multipurpose mREIT) (continuous monitoring should occur)

20) ORC: 14.08% (fixed-rate agency mREIT) (continuous monitoring should occur)

* = For PMT, all applicable yield percentages assume a dividend of $0.47 per common share for the second quarter of 2019 (company has yet to declare its quarterly dividend)

** = For MITT and CHMI, all applicable yield percentages include the special periodic dividend of $0.10 and $0.15 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 2018, respectively

Conclusions Drawn (PART 2):

PART 2 of this article compared NLY to nineteen mREIT peers in regards to recent dividend per share rates, yield percentages, and several other dividend sustainability metrics. This article also discussed NLY’s recent cautionary dividend decrease of ($0.05) per common share. Using Table 4 as support, the following were the recent dividend per share rate and yield percentages for NLY:

NLY: $0.25 per common share dividend for the second quarter of 2019, 12.57% trailing 12-month dividend yield, 10.93% annual forward yield to the company’s stock price as of 6/21/2019, and 10.34% annual forward yield to the company’s BV as of 3/31/2019

When combining this data, along with metrics within Table 5, the following probabilities regarding NLY’s near-term dividend sustainability is provided:

NLY: Very High (90%) probability of a stable dividend for the third quarter of 2019 (higher probability percentage versus the prior quarter due to the company’s recent dividend decrease)

NLY: High (80%) probability of a stable dividend for Q4 2019

I believe the movement of MBS prices will directly impact NLY’s use of the TBA forward market (which directly impacts NDR income). As explained in PART 1 of this article, NLY’s leverage, borrowing costs, hedging coverage ratio (risk management strategy), and prepayment speeds also need to be considered when discussing this topic.

My BUY, SELL, Or HOLD Recommendation:

Through an analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, my projected NLY CURRENT BV (BV as of 6/21/2019) is approximately $9.25 per share. When calculated, this is a projected BV decrease of (4%) when compared to 3/31/2019. Simply put, there has been a notable negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the second quarter of 2019. This relationship will be fully discussed in an upcoming MBS pricing article.

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate NLY as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 5% premium to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 6/21/2019; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading at less than a 5% premium through less than a (5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These percentage ranges are unchanged when compared to my last NLY article (approximately one month ago).

Therefore, I currently rate NLY as a HOLD. As such, I currently believe NLY is appropriately valued from a stock price perspective (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for NLY is approximately $9.70 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This is a ($0.35) per share decrease when compared to my last NLY article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $8.80 per share. This is a ($0.40) per share decrease when compared to my last NLY article.

The modest reduction to my per share ranges is mainly due to the ($0.05) per common share dividend decrease starting in the second quarter of 2019 (this decrease occurred earlier than I originally projected) and NLY’s likely modest decrease in projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 6/21/2019) when compared to 3/31/2019. However, long-term holders of NLY (more passive investors) can gain comfort that I anticipate the company providing a stable $0.25 per common share dividend through, at least, the remainder of 2019.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements, 2) projected future derivative valuations, and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the recent four Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) during 2018 (this was a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to most of 2017) and the more recent dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the wind-down/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which has increased spread/basis risk) and the recent announcement of “easing” of this wind-down starting in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and September 2019 regarding agency MBS (which should partially reduce spread/basis risk over time).

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017, 7/7/2017, and 3/22/2019, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775, $15.18, and $14.475 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position has a weighted average purchase price of $14.912 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NRZ trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on NRZ.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, 1/29/2018, 10/12/2018, and 6/6/2019 I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, $17.145, $17.235, and $16.315 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $17.033 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each CHMI trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on CHMI (close to my HOLD range though).

On 8/23/2017, I initiated a position in TWO’s Series B preferred stock, (TWO.PB). On 8/24/2017, I increased my position in TWO.PB. When combined, my TWO.PB position had a weighted average purchase price of $25.283 per share. On 4/1/2019 and 4/2/2019, I sold my entire position in TWO.PB at a weighted average sales price of $25.635 per share. Each TWO-B trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series A preferred stock, (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017, I increased my position in CHMI-A. When combined, my CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.198 per share. Each CHMI-A trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on CHMI.PA.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. On 4/17/2019, I increased my position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $13.165 per share. When combined, my TWO position has a weighted average purchase price of $13.825 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each TWO trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on TWO (close to my HOLD range though).

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in NYMT’s Series D preferred stock, (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018, 4/27/2018, 10/12/2018, 12/7/2018, 12/18/2018, and 3/22/2019 I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $22.379 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NYMTN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on NYMTN.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in GPMT at a weighted average purchase price of $18.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This GPMT trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on GPMT.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in MITT at a weighted average purchase price of $17.105 per share. On 4/17/2019 and 6/3/2019, I increased my position in MITT at a weighted average purchase price of $16.22 and $15.52 per share, respectively. When combined, my MITT position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.946 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each MITT trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on MITT (close to my BUY range though).

On 10/26/2018, I re-entered a position in ORC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.388 per share. On 12/18/2018 and 12/20/2018, I increased my position in ORC at a weighted average price of $6.215 and $5.845 per share, respectively. When combined, my ORC position had a weighted average purchase price of $5.992 per share. On 1/25/2019, I sold my entire position in ORC at a weighted average sales price of $7.027 per share as my price target, at the time, of $7.00 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 17.3% and a non-annualized total return (when including weighted average dividends received) of 19.1%. These ORC trades were disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on ORC (close to my SELL range though).

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $17.545 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This ARR trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on ARR.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in IVR at a weighted average purchase price of $15.49 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This IVR trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on IVR.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, at the end of May 2019, I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 87.5% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 40 total positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out [no realized total losses]). I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real-time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Final Note: I am currently "teaming up" with Colorado Wealth Management to provide intra-quarter CURRENT BV per share projections on all 20 mREIT stocks I currently cover. This consists of weekly BV projections for all agency mREITs I cover (including NLY) and monthly BV projections for all hybrid/multipurpose mREITs. I also provide some commentary/overall thoughts on most mREIT’s quarterly earnings. These very informative (and “premium”) projections are provided through Colorado's S.A. Marketplace service. This service will not impact my own real-time stock purchase and sale disclosures which I provide, for free, through the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARR, CHMI, CHMI.PA, GPMT, IVR, MITT, NRZ, NYMTN, TWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in NLY, AGNC, AI, ANH, BXMT, CIM, CMO, DX, MFA, MORL, NYMT, ORC, PMT, REM, TWO.PRB, or WMC.