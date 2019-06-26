McDonald's: Strong Earnings Growth, But Now Looking For More Revenue

Investment Thesis: While McDonald's has continued to see earnings growth, much of this has originated from cost savings rather than revenue growth. While revenue needs to grow significantly to justify continued upside from here, I take the view that this is within the company's capability. On balance, I see the stock as hitting my $175 target significantly in advance of the five-year timeline.

Back in December, I made the argument that McDonald's (MCD) was still worth going long on, even if the stock had gotten more expensive.

From the beginning of this year, we see that the stock has continued to climb, slightly outpacing growth on the S&P 500:

Valuation

Taking a longer-term look at earnings, we can see that while the company saw a significant burst in EPS (normalized diluted) in 2015, the P/E ratio has still remained at levels seen back in 2017:

One of the main reasons why I argued for a long position on this stock was that growing revenues from franchised restaurants and lower operating expenses from company-operated restaurants were having a positive impact on earnings. Moreover, with McDonald's significantly investing in furthering the digitization of its stores and expanding mobile and pay technologies, this would increase the average spend per store and result in further growth over the longer-term.

Additionally, McDonald's has surpassed my prior growth expectation by a significant margin. This time last year, I anticipated that with a 15% annual growth in earnings, along with a 7% discount rate and a P/E ratio of 24x, the stock could expect a target price of $175:

Source: Author’s Calculations

Needless to say, the stock has surpassed that estimate by a wide margin in the past year. McDonald's appears to be making strategic upgrades to their business that are clearly paying off, as evidenced by growing earnings.

Looking Forward

One often cited shortcoming of this company is that it does not cater to healthy options - specifically towards that of the “millennial” market who supposedly wish to live a healthier lifestyle. However, and while this is not the main argument for this article, there are reports that millennials are not as healthy as their Gen X parents were at the same age (and I am a millennial myself, so this isn’t a criticism of this population segment per se).

The main point underscoring this is that while McDonald’s has come under criticism in the past due to the emergence of a health-conscious society, there is little evidence to suggest that increasing numbers are actively avoiding fast-food chains like McDonald's or its rivals. That said, the company has been taking steps to introduce healthier meal options and also revitalize its brand image by increasing the modernization of its stores.

That said, the one thing McDonald's should be cautious of going forward - is ensuring that its growth in earnings comes primarily from revenue increases rather than cost savings per se. For the latter, there is a limit to the growth in net income that can be yielded from cost savings, and earnings would stagnate over the longer-term as a result.

For instance, when we take a look at the Q1 2019 earnings, we can see that while McDonald's saw a significant decrease of 11% in company-owned restaurant expenses, overall revenue growth was down by 4%, and the growth of 4% in revenues from franchised restaurants was still outweighed by the 12% drop in sales by company-owned restaurants:

Source: McDonald's First Quarter 2019 Results

Ultimately, McDonald's has invested significantly into upgrading their stores while also growing earnings by identifying opportunities for cost savings. However, for the stock to continue growing, we now need to see significant revenue growth from here to justify higher earnings. With Q2 earnings set to be released next month, this will be a significant telling point as to whether the company is set to do this. McDonald's may well have further upside from here, but ideally an investor should see evidence of a rebound in revenue growth in the next quarter to justify a long position.

That said, the company appears to be making the right moves in terms of upgrading their business, and I take the view that this will result in significant revenue growth from here. The emphasis on using technology to facilitate faster orders and the emphasis on convenience is a strong opportunity for McDonald's to significantly increase average spend per store. Should this ultimately materialize, then I envisage that the stock will hit the 5-year price target of $175 significantly ahead of schedule.

