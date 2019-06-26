The Retirement Investment Challenge

On June 20, major US stock indices, including the S&P 500 Index, charged to record highs. Since March 2009, US stock prices have more than quadrupled. How much longer will the good times roll on? I make no predictions, but I would observe that it is investor confidence--and not asset values--that seems to be propelling security prices.

Confidence can change on a dime. Certainly, there is no shortage of risks out there, from financial (e.g., the rapid accumulation of public- and private-sector debt in the US and around the globe) to geopolitical (e.g., Brexit, and tensions between the US and both Iran and China). Instead of weighing potential risks, bullish investors are choosing to focus on the dovish shift in US Federal Reserve monetary policy, including the Fed’s recent intimations of interest-rate cuts ahead, and the loose monetary policy (a form of “artificial support”) adopted by other central banks from Japan to Europe. Unfortunately, due to behavioral bias, investors are prone to extrapolate recent trends (e.g., rising asset prices and low volatility) into the future, whereas recent events contain little or no information about what is to come.

Something that concerns me is that investors, intoxicated by gains in both stocks and bonds during the past decade, are not appropriately discounting risk as they save and invest for retirement. To illustrate the current challenge for retirement savers, I conducted some research, drawing on data from Callan Associates.

Regime Change

Let’s say you’re nearing retirement (or are in retirement) and seek to earn a 7.5% annualized portfolio return. Exhibit 1, which takes into account asset-class valuations (including interest rates for fixed income), illustrates how dramatically the investment landscape has shifted over the past 30 years. In 1989, when a high interest-rate regime prevailed, an investor could target a 7.5% expected return (for an investment horizon of 15 years) simply by allocating all funds to a very low-risk cash and fixed-income portfolio. Note that the risk (i.e., volatility as measured by standard deviation) for such a portfolio is only 3%.

Fifteen years later, in 2004, to achieve the same 7.5% return, an investor would need to allocate half of the portfolio to stocks and accept three times as much volatility. Today, when interest rates are exceptionally low by historical standards, I estimate that an investor would need to keep 96% of the portfolio in stocks and other “risky” assets to target a 7.5% return. Such a portfolio would incur twice the volatility of the 2004 one and six times as much as the low-risk 1989 portfolio.

Taking on more risk in pursuit of higher returns may not be an appropriate strategy for many investors. One alternative, given what the markets (i.e., relatively high stock and bond prices) are offering us today, is to reduce return expectations and portfolio risk while boosting savings and investment. Indeed, when I conducted a “Q Factor” podcast a while back with Robert Merton, the Nobel laureate discussed how many Americans, due to longevity and excessively optimistic portfolio-return expectations, will face a retirement-funding crisis. One simple solution for workers: boost savings and investment. To hear more retirement-investment advice from Merton, I invite you to listen to our podcast.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please add the following disclosure:



Disclosure

Please remember that past performance may not be indicative of future results. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk, and there can be no assurance that the future performance of any specific investment, investment strategy, or product (including the investments and/or investment strategies recommended or undertaken by Gerstein Fisher), or any non-investment related content, made reference to directly or indirectly in this blog will be profitable, equal any corresponding indicated historical performance level(s), be suitable for your portfolio or individual situation, or prove successful. Due to various factors, including changing market conditions and/or applicable laws, the content may no longer be reflective of current opinions or positions. Moreover, you should not assume that any discussion or information contained in this blog serves as the receipt of, or as a substitute for, personalized investment advice from Gerstein Fisher. To the extent that a reader has any questions regarding the applicability of any specific issue discussed above to his/her individual situation, he/she is encouraged to consult with the professional advisor of his/her choosing. Gerstein Fisher is neither a law firm nor a certified public accounting firm and no portion of the blog content should be construed as legal or accounting advice. A copy of the Gerstein Fisher current written disclosure statement discussing our advisory services and fees is available for review upon request.

Gerstein Fisher, is a division of People's United Advisors, Inc., a registered investment adviser. People's United Advisors, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of People's United Bank, N.A.

Investment products and services are:

• Not insured by the FDIC or any other government agency

• Not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, People's United Bank, N.A.

• Subject to investment risks, including possible loss of principal.