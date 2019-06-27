The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street

Volumes in the futures markets have moved significantly higher since the turn of the century, and the number of products offered by exchanges around the globe has increased. Futures offer hedgers, arbitrageurs, investors, and speculators the ability to add or remove risk from their portfolios. A thriving futures market depends on two factors. First, a futures contract needs to replicate the price action in the underlying asset. Many futures offer market participants the opportunity to make or take delivery of an asset which guarantees a smooth convergence of prices as the contract moves into a delivery period. Second, a futures contract must have enough liquidity in the form of daily volume and open interest to offer tight bid/offer spreads.

The United States is the world's leading economy, and it is home to the top futures exchanges. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange's holding company is the CME Group, Inc. (CME) with a market capitalization of $69.542 million. The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), which owns both futures and exchanges and other markets in the US and around the world, has a market capitalization of $47.985 billion. For both companies, the rising number of traded products and explosive volume growth have made them virtual cash machines as they charge fees for each transaction and have other revenue verticals that yield massive profits each day. So long as markets are trading, the CME and ICE are making money hand over fist.

The CME has been around since 1898, but it became a publicly traded company in 2002. ICE has only been around since 2000, and it went public in 2005. The trajectory of ICE's profits and its share price have been a one-way street higher.

Share price appreciation and the trend remain higher

ICE shares have rallied steadily since 2008, and even that year, they did not fall below the 2005 low.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the low in 2005 was at $6.25, and the latest high came on June 21 at $87.26. On June 26, ICE shares were trading at the $85.30 level. At the current price level, the shares are trading at a 24.38 price to earnings multiple and pay shareholders a 1.27% dividend. The rate of growth has been explosive and reflects the expanding volumes and market for ICE products.

A diversified portfolio of products

ICE's company profile states:

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, metals, interest rates, equities, credit derivatives, exchange-traded funds, bonds, and currencies. It also offers data services to support the trading, investment, risk management, and connectivity needs of customers across major asset classes. The company operates exchanges and marketplaces; cash equities, equity options, and bond exchanges; and over-the-counter markets for physical energy, fixed income, credit default swaps, and central counterparty clearing houses. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Aside from the many exchanges under the ICE umbrella, the demand for the clearing of OTC swaps in the aftermath of the Dodd-Frank Act increased the volumes and revenue flow for the company.

Many revenue verticals - from data to clearing, it's all about volume

While clearing has added to the revenues that fill ICE's coffers each day, a quick look at some of the company's products shows the trend of volume growth that has supported the company's earnings and bullish trend in ICE stock.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of ICE sugar futures shows, volumes have grown steadily.

Source: CQG

The same holds for the company's coffee futures and the other members of the soft commodities sector, including cocoa and cotton futures.

Source: CQG

Volumes in the dollar index have grown. And, all of the ICE products, including the NY Stock Exchange, have experienced spectacular volume growth. The introduction of ETF and ETN products on many of the products that ICE offers has added to volume as market-makers and arbitrageurs hedge the price risk of the ETF/ETNs in the futures markets. Aside from commodities and foreign exchange products, ICE provides the market with a myriad of products across all asset classes. Each time a contract or asset under its umbrella trades and clears, ICE earns a fee. And, another profitable derivative of its contracts and products is the historical data that yields additional revenues.

A growth stock based on global demographics

People all over the world have become more financially savvy since the turn of the century as they save for their future. Life expectancies are rising along with the number of people in the world. When I was born in 1959, fewer than three billion people inhabited our planet. By the year 2000, that number had doubled to six billion.

Source: Population Clock

As the chart from the US Census Bureau illustrates, at last count, there were over 7.581 billion people in the world, an increase of over 26.3% in less than two decades. The rate of population growth has increased the addressable market for financial products, and that trend is continuing. For demographic reasons alone, the revenues of ICE are likely to continue to rise.

ICE and CME have incredible franchises when it comes to managing and operating markets around the world. Therefore, both companies will likely continue to grow with the world and the financial markets. It's all about volume, and market penetration for companies like the Intercontinental Exchange and its rate of growth have not slowed since the company's IPO. At almost fourteen times the share price as in 2005, ICE is a growth company that has a bright future as more people on the planet have assets in the financial markets. Those small fees add up, and as volumes grow, so will the share price of ICE. While past performance never guarantees the future, ICE makes money in up and down markets. So long as the size of markets grows, the bullish trajectory of ICE shares is likely to continue.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.