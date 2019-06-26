OIL: Recent Crude Steadiness Points Towards Further Gains

Rising Middle East tension and potential trade agreement between the U.S and China at upcoming G20 meeting provides tailwinds to crude futures and OIL shares.

Net spec length on Nymex crude future contracts advances for the first time in the last eight weeks, thanks to robust short liquidations.

Investment thesis

Crude markets recovers part of their losses observed since the end of April, following increasing Middle East tensions, spurring supply disruption fears. Besides, with American crude storage decreasing and net speculative positioning on futures contracts lifting for the first time in eight weeks, the iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil ETN (OIL) is set to further benefit from the tightening of crude markets.

Source: Bloomberg

OIL - iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil ETN

OIL is a proxy of the American crude oil benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and tracks the performance of its underlying index, the S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index. The fund offers plain-vanilla oil futures exposure and rolls its expiring contracts into next-nearest month contract.

As you can see below, OIL returns replicate thoroughly WTI performance:

Source: Nasdaq

Yet, the main drawback of OIL is its high concentration on the crude front-month contract, which can incur heavy roll costs. Nevertheless, the ETN offers the closest possible experience to spot oil, with cheaper fees than its peers.

Crude and petroleum stocks

According to latest EIA report, American crude inventories declined slightly on the June 7-14 period, down 0.64% (w/w) to 482.4m barrels, whereas Cushing storage posted a steeper advance, up 1.21% (w/w) to 53.58m barrels. With this adverse progresses, the yearly crude oil seasonality hastens, establishing in a surplus of 13.1% or 55 837k barrels, but weakens slightly compared to the five-year mean to 8.3% or 36 974k barrels. In the meantime, OIL shares posted a moderate lift, up 6.18% to $58.66 per share, amid increasing tensions in the Middle East.

Source: Historic Stocks of Crude Oil Report – EIA

On the refined petroleum side, U.S. storage followed the evolution of crude stocks. While gasoline inventories declined 0.72% (w/w) to 233.2m barrels, distillate storage decreased slighter, down 0.43% (w/w) to 127.8m barrels. Yet, these concomitant withdrawals happen in a period where refining utilization rate overtake the five-year mean, indicating that U.S. crude oil demand is ticking up.

Source: Weekly U.S Refining Utilization Rate

In addition, during the corresponding period, crude oil balance in the U.S. improves moderately, thanks to surging oil exports, up 9.61% (w/w) to 3.42m barrels and dipping imports, down 9.85% (w/w) to 4.05m barrels. Besides, crude oil production slips marginally, down 0.81% (w/w) to 12.2m barrels and latest Baker Hughes oil righ count indicates a slight active oilrig decline, which provides some support to OIL shares and crude futures.

Source: Weekly Imports & Exports Report - EIA

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

During the June 11-18 reported period, the CFTC indicates that net speculative positioning on Nymex crude futures advanced slightly, up 3.25% (w/w) to 363 087 contracts, while OIL lifted 1.39% to $55.25 per share.

This increase is attributable to strong short liquidations, down 14.74% (w/w) to 139 662 contracts and is partly offset by long unwinding, down 2.47% (w/w) to 502 749 contracts. With this first net spec advance in last eight weeks, the sentiment on crude markets seems to be turning bullish.

Since the beginning of the year, net spec positioning advanced robustly, up 30.98% or 85 876 contracts, while OIL YTD performance lifted 13.96% to $58.66 per share.

Fundamental developments

In our previous article published on June 5, we signaled the end of OIL’s bullishness, following decreasing crude demand growth and increasing global economic uncertainty. Since then, the complex regained momentum, as tensions in the Middle East intensify.

Yet, the situation eased and Iran’s decision to down an American spy drone last week, indicates that the regime can hurt asymmetrically U.S. interests and disrupt global energy flows passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital crude oil shipping choke point. While market participants have already digested this temporary event, the geopolitical risk premium enabled crude futures and OIL shares to recover from the sharp correction initiated at the end of April.

Besides, the trade stand-off between the U.S. and China may contribute to providing additional upside to the complex, if an agreement is found at the upcoming G20 meeting set to take place this weekend.

The New York Fed cumulative weekly oil decomposition, shows that crude markets are tightening, thanks to an acceleration of oil demand growth, which is partly offset by an output uptick.

Source: New York Fed

During the week, the WTI Future curve heads back in backwardation on nearby maturities, amid crude supply disruptions fears. Yet, the longer-term pattern continues to evolve in a slight contango. That being said, the momentum remains bullish in the short term, even if increasing uncertainty persist on medium to long term deliveries.

With crude oil inventories withdrawing slightly, net speculative positioning reverting for the in the last 8 weeks and geopolitical risks weighing on global oil supply, we believe that the appreciation of the crude futures and OIL shares is not over.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OIL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.