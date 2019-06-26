Phillips 66 Partners: Positioned For Significant Growth

Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) looks all set to post higher levels of earnings and distributable cash flows led by significant growth in pipeline and terminal volumes in the coming quarters. The Houston, Texas-based master limited partnership will likely continue growing distributions while maintaining its good financial health. I believe Phillips 66 Partners is a high-quality MLP that investors should consider buying.

The price of crude oil remained choppy this year, with WTI climbing from around $45 a barrel at the start of 2019 to more than $66 in April but dropping to $51 this month and then climbing to $57 at the time of this writing. The wild swings have been fueled partly by the Sino-US trade war concerns. That’s also dragged a number of stocks lower, particularly energy stocks and those companies whose revenues or supply chain networks are linked with China. The master limited partnerships, however, have been largely immune from oil prices and the trade- war fall-out. The midstream MLPs have no direct exposure to the commodity and generate all of their revenues and earnings from North America.

In fact, the MLPs are operating in a favorable macro backdrop. The US Federal Reserve has turned dovish this year and could slash interest rates by a half a percentage point next month, as per Goldman Sachs. A declining interest rates environment increases the appeal of high-yielding assets like MLPs, which pay generous distributions. Moreover, the MLPs will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the growing levels of oil and gas production from the US and Canada. The midstream firms own and operate the energy infrastructure which is used to transport and process oil and gas.

In my view, Phillips 66 Partners is in a great position to profit from the rising levels of oil production from the US shale plays. Phillips 66 Partners was created by Phillips 66 (PSX) to own and operate crude oil, refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids transportation, processing, terminaling and storage facilities, and associated systems. Phillips 66 is currently one of the biggest midstream MLPs, with a large asset footprint that is spread across the major shale oil producing regions in the US including the Permian Basin, Bakken, and Eagle Ford.

Oil production from the Permian Basin, which is the most prolific US shale oil play, continues to climb. As per the latest report from the US Energy Information Administration, oil output from the Permian Basin is on track to increase to 4.23 million bpd in July from 3.45 million bpd a year earlier. Production from other regions, including the Bakken and Eagle Ford, is also forecasted to climb. This growth will be accompanied by higher levels of associated natural gas volumes. The Permian Basin’s natural gas production is forecasted to climb to record levels of 14.69 billion cf per day in July. The gas production from Bakken reached an all-time high of 2.86 billion cf per day in April, according to North Dakota’s Department of Mineral Resources, and will likely move higher in the future. This puts Phillips 66 Partners in a great position since it will have ample quantities of oil and gas flowing through its assets.

Phillips 66 Partners has reported growth in volumes in 2019. In the first quarter, the company’s pipeline volumes from wholly owned assets clocked in at 1.73 million bpd which were down slightly from 1.75 million bpd a year earlier. Its wholly-owned terminal volumes, however, increased by 6.6% from a year earlier to 1.24 million bpd. At the same time, the joint venture volumes increased by almost 14% to 687,000 bpd. That’s fueled 13.8% increase in the MLP’s adjusted earnings (EBITDA) to $281 million and 16.5% increase in distributable cash flows to $226 million. The growth in distributable cash flows has allowed the MLP to increase quarterly cash distributions by 18.3% from the first quarter of last year to $0.85 per unit.

What I also like about Phillips 66 Partners is that it has maintained a conservative financial profile marked by a decent coverage ratio and low levels of debt. Although it significantly increased distributions, the MLP ended the first quarter with a coverage ratio of 1.30x as it generated distributable cash flows in excess of distributions. Phillips 66 Partners had $3.19 billion of debt at the end of the first quarter while its EBITDA on an annualized basis clocked in at $1.124 billion which translates into a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.84x ($3.19Bn/$1.12Bn). A coverage ratio of more than 1x and leverage of around 4x or lower is considered healthy in the MLP universe.

Phillips 66 Partners’ strong financial health puts it in a great position to spend heavily on building major projects which will fuel its future growth. The MLP is currently working on six projects which will come online through the end of next year, including the giant Gray Oak pipeline which is its largest undertaking to date. The Gray Oak is a 900,000 bpd pipeline which connects oil producers in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford with the lucrative US Gulf Coast market. Phillips 66 Partners has a 42.25% ownership in the pipeline which is expected to be in service by the end of this year. The Gray Oak has multiple connections, including with a marine export terminal, called the South Texas Gateway Terminal, which Buckeye Partners (BPL) is currently developing. South Texas Gateway is 25% owned by Phillips 66 Partners and is slated to come online by the middle of next year. The marine terminal will have two deep water docks with seven million barrels of initial storage capacity and up to 800,000 barrels per day of throughput capacity. Both Gray Oak and South Texas Gateway will allow Phillips 66 Partners to profit from the growing supplies of crude oil from the Permian Basin.

I believe these projects should push Phillips 66 Partners’ pipeline and terminal volumes considerably higher in the near future. That’s going to drive earnings and distributable cash flow growth, just like we’ve seen in the first quarter. Strong DCF growth will justify additional distribution hikes. Remember, Phillips 66 Partners comes with an incredible track record of consistently growing distributions in every quarter since its IPO in July 2013. I believe the MLP will continue growing unit-holder payouts in the future.

Phillips 66 Partners has performed well this year. Its units have risen by 20.33% on a year-to-date basis, easily outperforming other MLPs which have posted gains of 12.6% in the same period, as measured by ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP). However, its units are trading just 7.34x in terms of EV/EBITDA ratio (forward) which makes it cheaper than a number of its high-quality peers, such as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Plains All American (PAA), and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), which are all trading above 9x EBITDA, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. In addition to this, Phillips 66 Partners also offers a higher distribution yield of 6.35% than its above-mentioned peers. Therefore, I think Phillips 66 Partners is a great MLP that investors should consider buying.

