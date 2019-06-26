CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part

Prepared by Tara of the BAD BEAT Investing team at Quad 7 Capital

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) remains a key holding of many of our followers. For what seems like months the stock has been stuck between $52-$56. It reminds us of the old Tom Petty song 'waiting is the hardest part.' It is a good tune actually. The thing about CVS here during this waiting is that it is paying a bountiful dividend of 3.8% at the current price of $52. That said, we believe the stock remains undervalued. It has been range bound with still pressing fears of what could happen to private industry in the healthcare sector years down the road should there be a meaningful push for socialized medicine in the United States. There remain issues over what could happen if there are changes to pharmacy/drug reimbursements. The reason CVS has been hit by this double-whammy of health care and drug rebate fears is that CVS is becoming a one-stop-shop powerhouse health sector play with walk-in medical clinics for wellness check-ups, screenings and immunizations, among other services. Of course, CVS is a leading pharmacy benefits manager with ~75 million members in its pharmacy benefit plan. With the risks to the business models The market has valued the stock in this range in order to handicap these possibilities in our opinion. That said, we continue to believe that performance of the name justifies a buy at these depressed levels. Here in this column discuss performance in the recent quarter as well as our current view for 2019 annual performance. We believe shares remain a buy.

Market unfairly discounting performance

While it seems the market is handicapping the possibility of regulatory changes smashing CVS revenues, it is in our opinion unfairly discounting performance. As the stock cratered earlier this year the value case began to build as the market anticipated disaster. That said, we have never really seen the market handicap possible regulatory changes years out (socialized medicine is at a bare minimum two years away). While drug rebate issues are a more near-term risk, we want to understand performance in relation to the multiple compression we have seen.

Sales data

Sales are up over the last few first quarters with the most recent bump reflecting Aetna's contributions to the revenue stream. The key here is that despite the market's revaluation, CVS is continuing to perform pretty close to our expectations for overall sales. It should be noted however growth in revenues had slowed a bit the single-digits percentage wise prior to the Aetna acquisition, but they were growing nonetheless:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Sales matter. CVS sales remain strong. Revenues this quarter came in at $61.6 billion, ahead of consensus expectations, and registering 35% growth year-over-year. Of course, this revenue spike is mostly the result of the acquisition of Aetna in November 2018 which be came the new Health Care Benefits segment. Then there is pharmacy services and the retail side of things, as well as the catchall 'corporate/other' segments.

The Pharmacy Services segment saw the removal of the company's SilverScript Medicare Part D prescription drug plan to the Health Care Benefits segment, so that had an impact, but total revenues rose 3.1% for this segment. Total pharmacy claims processed increased 2.8% on a 30-day equivalent basis, and this remains strong. Growth is evident. As far as retail sales we saw growth in both pharmacy and front end. Revenues increased 3.3% compared to the prior-year overall for retail with higher prescription volume. Total prescription volume grew 5.5% on a 30-day equivalent basis compared to the prior year. Front store revenues remain approximately 23% of total retail revenues with health product sales leading the charge once again.

Where things get a little dicey for us is the murkiness around the health care benefits segment. Since it is new, and contains much of the old Aetna, it is not an easy take to hone in on revenue. In Q1 we were estimating $17.5-$18.0 billion in revenue. Overall revenues were at the higher end of our range at $17.9 billion. We continue to anticipate strong revenues moving forward in this segment, but will revisit this assertion should the government make alterations to reimbursements/rebates, or changes to healthcare costs etc. In fact it is this segment that has us most concerned going forward in regard to regulatory changes.

Bottom line growth

With the higher revenue and commensurate rise in expenses, operating profit rose almost 35% in the quarter to $2.69 billion. CVS hauled in $1.43 billion in net income, or $1.09 in earnings per share, up from the $0.98 brought in last year. Controlling for items. adjusted earnings were up 7.3% to $1.62:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This improvement is underappreciated by the Street in our opinion. While there is the "what-if" concerns regarding future regulations, we anticipate a strong 2019.

Expectations for 2019

When we factor in all of the changes the company has experienced, and ignoring the possibility of future changes to the political landscape, we think 2019 will be a strong year. We surmise that there will remain mid- to high- single-digit growth in retail sales. We do believe ongoing reimbursement issues will continue to weigh on the pharmacy, but this will be made up for by volumes. We still have some cloudiness on the new healthcare segment, but we believe this segment creates so much opportunity.

As for performance, we believe we are being conservative in our expectations, and the stock is still attractive. From a valuation perspective the stock is trading at less than ten times forward earnings. This compression reflects the market handicapping the stock and the sector. Still, this is very attractive given that earnings and revenues are still growing. Considering the results of Q1 2019, the front-end retail and pharmacy sales, the health care benefit segment, and the trend in expenses, we remain resolute in our expectations for 2019. We fully believe we will see $4.95 to $5.10 for the year 2019 in GAAP earnings. With adjusting for items, we are confident that the company will deliver $6.75 to $7.00 in non-GAAP earnings per share based on the top line growing to $249.0 to $258.0 billion with continued expense management, comparable tax rates, and taking into account management's outlook for business lines.

This results in a forward multiple of just 7.5X at the high end of earnings for 2019. This is attractive.

Final thoughts

The value case is building, if you can stomach the risk. The stock has been fantastic to trade for a point here and there. Options day trading has worked dramatically well. That said, this column is not for just the traders (we think you get long again here for a few days if you are trading), but is really for the value hunters out there who like solid dividends. At a 3.8% yield with growing earnings, we like the stock here, and believe the market is putting too much emphasis on possible changes to the sector's regulatory state down the road.

