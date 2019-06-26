SPLV Is The Choice Of 5 ETFs Challenging DIA For Best Monthly Dividend Payer

In the second part of this two-part series, I examine the fifth of five challengers, sharing comparative historical results before picking a winner.

For some 21 years, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has been one such ETF. But might there be better options?

When it comes to ETFs, you will find many bond ETFs that pay dividends monthly. Stock ETFs? Not so much.

Many investors, and particularly those of retirement age, desire having an income stream each month.

In Part 1 of this two-article series, I featured the fact that many investors, and particularly those of retirement age, see great benefit in having an income stream each month. This can easily be accomplished using ETFs. However, most of these tend to be bond ETFs, the list of stock ETFs that pay monthly dividends isn't nearly as long.

For over 21 years now, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) has given investors one such option in a stock ETF. For a little over seven of those years, I have owned this ETF in my personal portfolio.

At the same time, it is good not to get complacent. A lot has happened since DIA debuted in 1998. Might there be other, better, options? In my research, I found five such ETFs that intrigued me. In this first part of the series, we considered four of the five.

In this article, I will take a close look at the fifth ETF and then share some very interesting comparative historical results. Based on all of this, I'll conclude by offering my personal ranking of all six (including DIA).

But First - A Handy Table

To make things as easy as possible for readers, I have recreated below the same summary overview table I included in Part 1. I start with DIA. I next list our five challengers, sorted alphabetically by symbol. Please note that, in each case, the ETF's name is actually a link, which will take you directly to the provider's web page in the event you wish to take a closer look.

With that, let's get into our 5th and final ETF!

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

This is the first time I have written about the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV). Here's a key reason why. As my long-time readers well know, I have consistently featured the matter of keeping expenses low as one of the solid anchors for your portfolio.

Expenses are incurred in both good times and bad. These days, investors can select from a substantial assortment of top-quality ETFs with expense ratios of .10% or less. SPLV's expense ratio of .25% means that its performance has to overcome a built-in 'handicap' of some .15% or more when compared to these options.

At the same time, in this comparison, my focus was on a unique subset of stock ETFs that pay monthly dividends. My baseline for comparison was the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, which carries an expense ratio of .17%. In that context, then, SPLV is competitive. In fact, SPLV's .25% expense ratio turned out to be the lowest of our five competitors.

In terms of track record and size, SPLV is extremely solid. While it has not been around as long as some of our other competitors, and not nearly as long as DIA, its inception date of May 5, 2011 still leaves it with an eight-year track record. Further, you may have noticed that in that time it has amassed by far the largest AUM of our five competitors, and just a little under 60% of the AUM of DIA itself!

As I dug into SPLV's details, however, I began to get more and more intrigued. You see, SPLV takes a very different approach than our other ETFs. They take the words 'low volatility' in the name extremely seriously. But how do they do so? What, exactly, is the methodology they use? Let me piece it together for you using Invesco's own documentation. First, here is a broad overview from the fund's fact sheet.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index. The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is compiled, maintained and calculated by Standard & Poor's and consists of the 100 securities from the S&P 500 Index with the lowest realized volatility over the past 12 months. Volatility is a statistical measurement of the magnitude of up and down asset price fluctuations over time. The Fund and the Index are rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly in February, May, August and November. (Bold mine)

Ah, so there we have the basics. An index, rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly, involving the 100 securities from the S&P 500 index that were the least volatile over the past 12 months. At a practical level, though, what does that all mean when compared to other, somewhat similar ETFs, such as those in our comparison?

For the answer, let's dig into Invesco's fund in focus document. Here's their brief opening description.

It’s a simple, transparent approach that allows SPLV’s underlying index to rotate, through quarterly scheduled rebalancing, out of the most volatile sectors to provide risk mitigation potential. (Bold mine)

Elsewhere in that document, Invesco refers to the fund's methodology as "unconstrained." What does that mean? Here's Invesco again, in their own words.

We refer to it as a “pure” approach to low volatility because investors have unconstrained exposure to stocks with the lowest volatility in their universe. This contrasts with an optimized minimum volatility strategy, which applies a mathematical process of portfolio optimization to derive a portfolio of low volatility stocks, using constraints chosen by the creator of the optimization model. Such constraints may result in unintended consequences of less protection with the inclusion of stocks that may not be the lowest volatility stocks within their universe. (Bold mine)

Invesco argues, then, that the more or less "automatic" method they use confers advantages over funds that use a mathematical optimization model. How has this played out in actuality since the inception of the fund? Invesco offers this graphic, depicting how the fund has fared through six periods in which the overall market fell sharply.

Source: Invesco SPLV "Fund In Focus" Document

To further make their point, they offer this additional graphic.

Source: Invesco SPLV "Fund In Focus" Document

It is perhaps in that picture that Invesco lays out its case for SPLV most clearly and succinctly. They point out, simply, that the fund has only captured 49% of the downside in falling markets, while capturing 76% of the upside in rising markets.

Similar to the other ETFs in our comparison, I'm going to share SPLV's sector weightings and Top 10 holdings. I will also comment on a couple of differences.

First, the sector weightings.

Source: SPLV Web Page (Linked in Summary Table)

Here is the key thing to understand about these. Remember that quarterly reconstitution and rebalancing of the index? And the fact that the sectors with the least volatility over the past 12 months take precedence? This implies that, were you to look at this allocation three months from now, or six months from now, it could look very different.

Next, SPLV's Top 10 holdings.

Source: SPLV Web Page (Linked in Summary Table)

The only comment I wanted to make here is that SPLV is relatively evenly-weighted. As can be seen, its top-weighted holding is 1.22% of the fund. If you were to look at the fund's complete holding list, you would find that its lowest-weighted stock is .82% of the fund. This is much different from the more traditional market weighting protocol. As this article is being written late in Q2, it is very likely that when the fund was rebalanced and reconstituted at the beginning of the quarter, the holdings were all quite a bit closer to 1.00%.

Ranking The Funds With The Help Of Portfolio Visualizer

One of the reasons this turned into a two-article series is that, as part of my examination, I ran a comparison of all six ETFs, including DIA, in Portfolio Visualizer. Actually, though, I did much more than that. Let me tell you about the work that went into these articles.

My starting point was a very helpful listing on etfdb.com of all ETFs that pay monthly dividends. If you scroll down to the 'Equity' section of that list, you will see some 21 ETFs listed there. I eliminated a few right off the bat due to things such as low AUM. However, I probably ran 10-12 through Portfolio Visualizer. Several of the ETFs were eliminated very quickly for the simple reason that their performance was nowhere near the 5 ultimately selected. It was only then that the further work even started.

Without further ado, then, here are the Portfolio Visualizer results, followed by my personal rankings. Since you can only review 3 funds at a time in a Portfolio Visualizer comparison, I broke our six ETFs into two groups, sorted alphabetically by symbol. To standardize things, our comparison runs from January, 2014 through the present for all six ETFs, limited by DGRW's inception date of May 22, 2013.

First, here are the results for DIA, DGRW, and DTD.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer Comparison (DIA, DGRW, DTD)

Next, the results for PEY, SPHD, and SPLV.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer Comparison (PEY, SPHD, SPLV)

Presenting Our Winner - SPLV!

Now that we have reached the end of the series, I can reveal why I structured the two articles the way I did. When I did my initial analysis, I came to the conclusion that I was going to select SPLV as my winner.

The results didn't leave me much choice, for a variety of reasons. Of the six ETFs, not only did SPLV generate the greatest total return over the comparison period, it did so with the least volatility!

As you dive into the results a little deeper, perhaps the phrase 'slow and steady' will come to your mind. In terms of 'best year,' every other ETF in the comparison beat SPLV. So, SPLV is not going to be your winner in a market that is rocketing to the upside. Invesco admits as much in their published materials. However, look at every other metric, and SPLV finished far and away ahead of the pack. Since I had never before written about SPLV, I decided I needed to give this ETF the coverage it deserved. And that made the whole analysis far too lengthy to complete in one article.

Lastly, if you consider where we stand at this point in time, SPLV's strengths appear particularly meaningful. As I write this, the S&P 500 closed late last week at an all time high of 2,954.18. And yet, there is much uncertainty in the markets, including the potential specter of recession. 'Low volatility' might just be the order of the day.

As a result, SPLV takes home the win, in my humble opinion.

Here, then, are my overall rankings:

SPLV - See above writeup. SPHD - Second place goes to SPHD. In my comparison, SPHD came in 3rd in terms of absolute results, behind SPLV and PEY. However, it did so with much less volatility than PEY. And then there's that matter of PEY's .54% expense ratio. My caveats with SPHD are that, at .30%, its expense ratio is also a little on the high side. Also, due to its substantial weighting in REITS, SPHD would be best held in a tax-deferred account if at all possible. Still, overall, its strengths in terms of risk-adjusted returns bring it in a strong second. There are two factors that might even move SPHD into first place for some investors. First, if monthly income is the key consideration, don't forget that 4.61% dividend yield. Second, if for whatever reason you find yourself concerned about the fact that the sector weightings in SPLV can change so dramatically due to its unconstrained nature, SPHD might become your pick. DIA - For my money, third place goes to tried and true DIA. I can see someone debating me on this, arguing that perhaps PEY outperformed DIA over our comparison period, both in terms of total results and even a minor advantage in volatility. However, I am reminded of DIA's stellar track record and extremely substantial AUM. And then there is that expense ratio of .17%, lowest in the field. I can't ignore that because, if we are in for rough waters ahead, at least a large expense ratio isn't compounding the problem. PEY - I have PEY fourth in my rankings. I'm impressed by its 2nd-place finish in terms of total returns. At the same time, its 'worst year' performance was, well, the worst of the bunch. Then there is that .54% expense ratio. I'm not sure I can commit to that on an ongoing basis with so many other options available. Perhaps that is why, even though PEY is the 2nd-oldest ETF in our comparison in terms of inception date, it has yet to crack $1 billion in AUM? DGRW - OK, now we're just getting down to performance. In terms of total return, DGRW and DTD bring up the rear. Both have the same expense ratio, at .28%. Of the two, DGRW is slanted just a little more aggressively. At first glance, given where we stand at this point in time, perhaps DTD will do a little better going forward due to its slightly more conservative nature? But . . . DTD - Hey, one of the funds had to come in last, right? In this case, it simply came down to risk-adjusted performance. DTD offered as much risk as some of the other competitors, but unfortunately with a lot less performance. That's not such a great thing when the ETF carries a .28% expense ratio. Now, here's a positive comment. Remember my statement above? There were several other ETFs which paid monthly dividends that didn't even make the cut to get into the analysis. So, in that sense, even DTD is a winner!

Until Next Time

I hope you enjoyed these two articles. If you are interested in adding a U.S. stock ETF that pays monthly dividends to your portfolio, I've reviewed 6 for you, and given you handy links with which to explore further on your own.

As always, until next time, I wish you . . .

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes, and to consult with their personal tax or financial advisors as to its applicability to their circumstances. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal.