Vertex Pharmaceuticals Is A Good Long-Term Investment

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a biotechnology company best known for its CF (cystic fibrosis) therapies. In the past I have usually cautioned about its relatively high stock price and market capitalization compared to its actual revenue and earnings. But revenue and earnings have grown faster than the stock price in the past 5 years. I believe the stock price is now quite reasonable for long-term investors, and even short-term risks are diminished now that Vertex has a solid base of products, revenue, and profits.

In the year 2015 Vertex had a top stock price of $143.16. The stock closed on June 21, 2019 at $183.99, up just 28.5% from that 2015 high. Not a bad return, but also note a great deal of volatility along the way, as investor sentiment about the pipeline and future earnings wavered. In between the stock hit a low of $73.23 in late December 2016. Even in the last 52 weeks volatility has been considerable, with a low of $145.37 and a high of $195.81.

Data by YCharts

I will first compare Vertex with a few other pharmaceutical companies with roughly the same market capitalization. Then I will examine current products, the pipeline, and potential for future growth.

Vertex Market Capitalization v. Other Biotechs

Company (Ticker) 2018 revenue, $ billions 2018 net income (non-GAAP)$ billions Market Cap,$ billions(6/21/2019) P/E (TTM current) Vertex (VRTX) $ 3.05 $2.10 $47.1 22.2 Biogen (BIIB) 10.89 4.43 46.4 10.3 Regeneron (REGN) 6.29 2.43 35.0 15.2 Alexion (ALXN) 4.13 1.77 29.7 15.2 Gilead (GILD) 22.13 5.89 87.9 15.3

Source: Revenue, Earnings, Market Cap Seeking Alpha

The above table shows that Vertex has a high P/E ratio out of line with its peers. In theory that means investors expect earnings to ramp considerably faster for Vertex than for the comparisons. This is easily explained for Gilead, which has seen revenue and earnings stall for a couple of years due to declines in pricing and market share for its Hepatitis C therapies. However, it implies that historic revenue growth rates will be the norm in the future. I believe that the revenue base is now large enough that the future growth rate will moderate.

Compared to Biogen, the argument would be that, within a short time-frame, say 3 years, Vertex's net income should exceed Biogen's. Either that or in a longer time frame it should greatly exceed Biogen's. But Biogen has an extensive pipeline, so that seems unlikely. I would argue Biogen is not a good comparison at this time as it has been down since announcing the failure of its Alzheimer's therapy in a clinical trial. Perhaps that has caused investors to doubt Biogen management's claims that revenue will continue to grow nicely even if all of its current Alzheimer's therapies fail.

The remarkably similar PE ratios of Regeneron, Alexion, and Gilead might be a coincidence since they are very different companies within the biotech sector. Gilead, I suspect, is held up by its high dividend yield, not by any immediate revenue growth prospects. I will not delve into the Regeneron or Alexion pipelines, but they are not obviously inferior to Vertex's. Perhaps Vertex's greatest advantage is its margins, easily the best in this group, sustained by orphan drug pricing.

The takeaway should be a caution: buying Vertex earnings will cost you more than buying the same dollar earnings from four major peers. If expectations of Vertex's future earnings growth justifies that, fine.

Cystic Fibrosis Therapies

Most recently the FDA approved Symdeko for cystic fibrosis in children aged 6 to 12, provided their CF was caused by certain mutations. While this will certainly help with future growth, the number of patients in this category is not large.

The following chart breaks down revenue for Vertex's CF therapies for the latest reported quarter compared to Q4 2018 and Q1 2018. Essentially all Vertex revenue is from CF therapies. It once had a hepatitis C therapy that generated considerable revenue, but it was out-competed by newer therapies from Gilead (GILD) and other companies.

Revenue$ millions Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q1 2018 y/y % change Orkambi 293 315 354 -17% Kalydeco 244 259 250 -2% Symdeko 320 294 34 841% product subtotal 857 868 638 34% royalties & collaboration 1 2 3 -67% total 858 870 641 34%

Orkambi, Kalydeco, and Symdeko are related, but target somewhat different groups of CF patients, who are mainly differentiated by the exact nature of their genetic defects. Kalydeco (ivacaftor) was approved by the FDA in January 2012. Combined with lumacaftor, it becomes Orkambi, approved in 2015. Kalydeco combined with tezacaftor is Symdeko, approved by the FDA in 2018. All have long patent runs ahead. All are orphan drugs costing well over $250,000 a year per patient in the United States.

To an extent the declines in Orkambi and Kalydeco y/y are the result of replacement by Symdeko. The decline in Q1 from Q4 is because of drug coverage deductibles, so y/y changes are better indicators of future revenue.

There should be growth driven by geographic expansion and, perhaps, new patients in the current label and geographies, and some further label expansion. It should be clear from the table, however, that now that Symdeko has had over a year to ramp revenue, the pace of growth for CF revenues is highly likely to decline from the 34% rate we saw between Q1 2018 and Q1 2019. Even at the 34% rate it would likely take approximately 3 years for Vertex net income to overtake Biogen net income. While Biogen may return to a more normal PE ratio in that time, I would not be surprised if Vertex also reverts to the mean, if it must depend on the currently approved CF therapies.

Vertex Product Pipeline

Vertex has not been idle. It has an extensive preclinical and clinical pipeline. In addition to internal developments, it has used generated cash to acquire rights to therapies generated externally. Most notable has been its collaborations with CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP). Most recently an announcement was made to acquire Exonics Therapeutics and expand the CRISPR collaboration. New disease targets are Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1.

The main thrust of Vertex research is still in CF. Several new drugs, in combination therapies with those already approved, could expand the number of CF patients who benefit from Vertex therapies. Rather than focus on the individual therapies, this slide shows how Vertex sees overall patient expansion potential:

Source: Vertex Q1 2019 Analyst Conference Slide Deck

Outside of CF, Vertex has 3 therapies in clinical trials, plus one more near initiation:

Source: Vertex Q1 2019 Analyst Conference Slide Dec

In addition, Vertex has licensed drugs it developed to other companies, so there is potential for milestone payments and royalties if the drugs are commercialized. Three therapies are licensed to Merck KGaA for cancer. An influenza therapy is licensed to Janssen/J&J (JNJ).

Argument and Conclusion

Consider 2019 guidance for revenue between $3.45 and $3.55 billion. At the midpoint that would represent a 15% increase over 2018 revenue. That is quite a bit below 34%, though certainly a very healthy growth rate.

Another caveat is the political risk. The high price of the CF drugs, and the high profit margin, puts Vertex at risk of becoming a poster child for excessive drug prices. The fact that Congress established the orphan drug program and pricing specifically to encourage R&D on drugs for rare diseases like CF is now largely forgotten. Politics is not an entirely rational business. Predicting if, when, or how the U.S. government might regulate drug pricing is not possible, but investors should keep the risk in mind.

I believe the P/E ratios of large-cap pharmaceutical stocks are currently low mainly because of investor sentiment. Biotechs, on the whole, have lagged tech stocks in general for a few years now. I believe that is wrongheaded. We are at the beginning of a biotechnology revolution that includes CRISPR and other forms of gene editing and therapy, as well as RNA therapies and continued development of novel antibodies. These revolutionary therapies, if approved for commercial use, will bring tremendous benefit to patients, including a growing number of senior citizens around the world. I believe that Biogen, Alexion, Gilead and Regeneron are undervalued, rather than Vertex being overvalued.

Vertex is very well-positioned to expand its pipeline though further acquisitions. It has the cash and the cash flow. At the end of Q1 the cash balance was $3.5 billion.

In addition to the relatively steady climb in revenue from approved therapies, pharmaceutical revenue grows in spurts when new therapies are approved and commercialized. Biotech stocks tend to be volatile, often dropping below what is rational if there is bad news from a clinical trial.

Despite the dangers outlined above, I like Vertex at the current price, and would see any move to the downside as an excellent buying opportunity. I believe CF revenues will continue to grow, the rate of growth being down because of the base that has already been built. I like the pipeline. I also like the appetite for acquiring potential therapies and companies. Clearly Vertex is seeking growth, not safety. While nothing is guaranteed, that is a good strategy for long term investors.

Revenue and profit growth have been steady while the stock has been volatile. By my criteria Vertex has reached a crossroads where risk has been reduced and the price is right for long-term biotech investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIIB, GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not currently have a Vertex position, nor do I plan to take a position in the next 72 hours.