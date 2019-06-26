CVS And Macy's: 2 Hot Dividend Picks For This Summer

(Source: From the Grapevine)

Why I’m Bullish on Many Dividend Stocks

From a trade war with China to slowing earnings, the only thing that is certain is the fact that there is uncertainty in today’s market. For many investors, owning high quality dividend stocks can provide comfort, knowing that a company will pay you cold hard cash every quarter of the year. Additionally, there are many many high quality companies out there that are yielding much higher than current Treasury Bonds, providing an opportunity for income investors, such as retirees, to increase their income. Given the uncertainty of the market and historically low interest rates, high quality dividend stocks may give your portfolio the boost it needs to outperform the market or provide more money to live off of in your everyday life. In this article, I will highlight two dividend stocks that I believe are well positioned for dividend investors.

My First Pick: Macy’s

Retail has been under pressure for quite a bit of time. First, there is the overarching narrative that conventional big box retailers are being outcompeted by online retail, such as Amazon, and specialty brands, such as Lululemon. Second, and more recently, the trade war with China has increased the cost of importing the clothing retailers sell. As a result, the share prices of many conventional retailers have dropped to recession levels. Although many would see the depressed share prices as a warning to stay away, I view them as a buying opportunity. That being said, some retailers are cheaper and better positioned than others. My favorite company in the retail sector is Macy’s (M) due to its historically low valuation, strengthening balance sheet, and safe dividend payout.

Valuation

Macy’s is not only cheap in comparison to its competitors but also compared to its own historical standards. Although one could make the argument that some of these companies have more going for them than Macy’s, such as Kohl's, which has a partnership with Amazon, it is hard to make the case for such a discrepancy in valuation given similar business models in the same industry.

Company P/E P/S P/B Macy’s 7.03 .26 .26 Kohl’s 9.51 .37 .37 Target 15.06 .6 .6

(Source: Seekingalpha)

During the last recession, Macy’s hit a p/e ratio of 5.55. As of today, Macy’s is trading at a p/e ratio of 7.03. However, even with a strong economy and Macy’s long-term debt being at a multi-year low, Macy’s stock is still trading at recession levels. As shown in the graph below, Macy’s P/E ratio has historically been around 10, providing almost 45% upside from current levels if Macy’s were to return to that historical 10 P/E.

(Source: Macrotrends)

Ability to Service Debt

Macy’s has also been reducing its debt dramatically over the past few years, which has a few benefits. First, a lower debt load makes owning a company overall less risky. Second, lower debt means lower debt payments and more cash to use on other things, such as updating stores or increasing dividend payments.

(Source: Y-Charts, Long Term Debt)

(Source: Factset)

Dividend Safety

Lastly, Macy’s historically high dividend yield of 6.93% would usually imply that the dividend is at risk but that is just not the case. First, Macy’s dividend payout current sits at a quite comfortable 42.97%, which is comparable to many other retailers that have a much lower yield. Second, Macy’s has been able to reduce its debt significantly, all while maintaining or increasing its dividend. This is important because it means it is unlikely Macy’s will need to cut its dividend to reduce debt due to credit rating concerns. Additionally, debt reduction frees up additional cash flow due to lower interest rate payments. Given Macy’s valuation and ability to reduce debt, I believe Macy’s is on the right track and provides income investors a high, yet safe dividend payout.

Risks and Mitigants

E-commerce is the elephant in the room when it comes to many of the retail names. However, Macy’s is properly positioning itself to keep up with these changing trends. First, the introduction of mobile app has been proven to be quite successful, by fetching over $1 billion in mobile sales in 2018. Macy’s also plans to “enhance the Macy's app with new features to improve payment, shopping, and style advice.” Second, Macy’s has done an excellent job with its reward program making sure its most valued customers continue to come back. In 2018, Macy’s saw their Platinum customers, who make up 30% of sales, spend 10% more than the previous year. By creating an online platform for customers as well as by properly executing its loyalty program, Macy’s is doing what is right to respond to changing consumer trends.

Technical Analysis

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Macy’s has been reached its high in 2015 and the stock has been falling ever since. As a result, I will use technical analysis in an attempt to figure out when the stock will stop falling. There are two supports that I believe will be the point that catches the stock. First, a rising trend line created from the low of 2008 and 2017 looks to provide a support. Second, at $21 there is a horizontal line that has served as a support and resistance a multitude of times. As a result, I would expect there to be some kind of bounce higher, strictly based on technicals.

Conclusion

Macy’s stock is not going to provide an investor anything too flashy and growth will be relatively minimal in the near future. That being said, Macy’s is a great value play that will provide a hefty dividend to investors, all while reinvesting into its stores and paying down debt.

My Second Pick: CVS

My second dividend pick for this month is CVS Health Corporation (CVS) from the healthcare services sector. CVS shareholders have been disappointed over the past 5 years as shares of the healthcare giant have fallen from over a $100 a share to just above $50, all while the general market has increased by over 50%. The share price continues to be under fire following their acquisition of Aetna and Target pharmacies, which has made CVS highly levered. That being said, I believe CVS’s strong position in the stable healthcare sector, the ability to manage debt with its free cash flow, and safe dividend makes CVS a buy at current levels.

Stable Business

CVS’s plan to vertically integrate throughout the healthcare sector appears to be coming into view following its acquisition of Aetna. This leaves CVS as a major player in almost every healthcare category from retail pharmacy to the high-margin retail clinic business. The diversification across the healthcare services industry adds a degree of safety for the company as it is not completely reliant on a single part of the industry.

(Source: CVS Factsheet)

Also, CVS’s business, in addition to many other healthcare companies, is less impacted by a recession than many other sectors. Just because the economy goes down does not mean people will stop getting sick, filling their prescriptions, or needing a checkup at the local Minute Clinic. This showed up in CVS’s financials during the 2008 financial crisis.

(Source: Factset)

Ability to Service Debt

Carrying a large amount of debt into the coming years can be quite concerning, especially since many are predicting a recession by 2021. However, following an earnings beat and raise in yearly guidance, CVS is guiding to have a free cash flow of anywhere between $7.5 billion and $7.7 billion in 2019, not including the $2.6 dividends payout. It is likely that this capital will go towards paying down its large debt load resulting from the acquisition of Atena. According to factset, the analyst consensus is to have 7% yearly FCF growth for the foreseeable future. Assuming the growth rate applies to the middle of CVS’s guidance ($7.6 billion), this would imply FCF of:

Year 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 FCF $7.6 $8.13 $8.7 $9.31 $10.66 Dividend $2.6B $2.6B $2.6B $2.6B $2.6B FCF after Dividend $5B $5.53B $6.1B $6.71B $8.06B Debt Due ≈$1B ≈$6B ≈$10B ≈$4B ≈$8B Net for Year 4B -.47B -3.9B 2.71B 1.77B

As you can see, there are two years in the foreseeable future in which the amount of debt that is due is greater than the projected FCF for that year. However, the surplus of cash for 2019 can be used to cover most of the expense for 2020 and 2021, which would still leave about $570M left in debt to refinance. Even if there were to be a recession and US BBB bonds were to rise to 10%, as they did in 2008, CVS would only have to refinance a small amount of debt at a higher interest rate.

(Source: CVS Earning Presentation)

Risks and Mitigants

The first risk is that the merger between CVS and Aetna does not go through. Judge Richard Leon of the U.S. District Court in Washington DC is delaying the process under what is known as the Tunney Act. Basically, at this point in the deal process, the Department of Justice and CVS have agreed to terms to allow the merger to go through. Under this act, the Judge has to approve the terms agreed upon. Almost always, this process is quick without much pushback; however, it does not appear that this will be the case with Judge Leon. That being said, there has been no case in which the judge at this point in the process has completely reversed the deal, which would be very hard considering the companies already merged. I believe, in the worst case, CVS would have to divest a small subsect of its business. However, since the DOJ is fully behind this deal, I would find it hard to believe the deal would need to be changed to get final approval. If Judge Leon does strike down the deal or requires further divestment, CVS could easily just appeal the decision.

Technical Analysis

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Given CVS’s massive run up from 2012 to 2015 without much consolidation, there are not too many support levels to point out. That being said, CVS is approaching a positive sloping trend line reaching back as far as 2003, making now a good time to buy, technically speaking. If you are a much more risk averse investor, waiting for the share price to approach $43 or $32 would also be a decent strategy. However, I personally do not believe the stock price would reach this level.

Conclusion

CVS has paid its dividend for over 20 years without interruption, increasing its dividend for around a decade before the freeze in 2017. In terms of the dividend, CVS’s dividend is safe for a few reasons. First, generally speaking, the healthcare industry is a safe sector that provides stable revenue and profit generation. Second, CVS will be able to service the vast majority of its debt with its free cash flow, reducing the risk of having to refinance a large amount of debt under unfavorable conditions. Lastly, even with the dividend increases from the previous decade, CVS still has a relatively low payout ratio of 29.02%, allowing CVS to maintain and increase the dividend, which will likely happen following the debt repayments in 2021.

Overall…

With low interest rates, political uncertainty, and a stock market without a real direction, high quality dividend stocks, such as the ones mentioned in this article, can provide your portfolio will extra income and diversification.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M, CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.