Updates On Alacer Gold And Semafo

Gold has finally broken resistance at $1,360 and raced up to $1,430 at the time of writing. I have been an advocate of gold mining shares that have an increasing production profile and low AISC (all-in sustaining costs). I believe that in a rising gold price environment, these types of companies will outperform in the long term. This article is an update on 2 companies that I have followed for some time and that fit the profile given above. Both companies' share prices are up substantially this year, but I believe that there is substantial further room to run, as the updates are very positive for both. Past articles on Alacer Gold (OTCPK:ALIAF) (OTC:ALACF) can be found here and here. Past articles on Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF) are here and here. If you are not familiar with the companies, I would suggest reading the articles before continuing with this update.

Alacer Gold

The Company has issued an update on 2019 production. The company increased its 2019 gold production guidance to 355,000-415,000 ounces of gold from 320,000-380,000 ounces and declared commercial production on its Copler sulfide plant. The increase in production guidance is good news, and I have updated the company metrics (end 2019 p/e and price to book) below to incorporate the change.

End 2019 P/E (in $,000)

Revenue (note 1,2 & 3) 423,500 AISC (note 1 & 2) (215,600) 207,900 Finance income (note 4) 2,400 Total income 210,300 Costs Finance cost (note 4) (25,400) Depreciation (note 4) (41,300} Exploration (1.000) (67,700) 142,600 Tax (note 5) (21,400) After tax profit 121,200

Notes

1. I have used the mid point of guidance, so 385,000 ounces at AISC of $700 per ounce.

2. Copler is 80% owned.

3. I have used a gold price of $1,375 per ounce.

4. Finance income, finance cost, and depreciation are calculated using the annualized first quarter 2019 run rate.

5. Page 20 of the management discussion of the first quarter 2109 results suggests that as commercial production has now been achieved at Copler, the tax rate will revert to a more normal rate. For Canadian companies, this is approximately 15%.

There are 297,702,184 shares in issue, so the earnings per share would be 41c, to give an end year P/E of 8.5 at a share price of $3.50.

Price to book

With the share price at $3.50, the market cap is $1,041,957,000 and the book value is $749,428,000; so the price to book is 1.39.

Conclusion

The increase in the production guidance for 2019 is good news and continues the trend of increasing gold production. It is always good when management can increase initial production guidance for the year from the previous year and then revise the guidance higher as Alacer has done. This helps to give a picture of competent management. AISC guidance for 2019 is in the region of $675-725 per ounce which is low for the industry. Alacer still meets both criteria above and the shares look cheap on a prospective P/E of 8.5. The price to book of 1.39 is also conservative. The company continues to perform well, and I would expect that next year the guidance will be increased again as the company is exploring cost-effective ways of increasing production further. There looks to be considerable upside potential in the shares, even if the gold price just stagnates at $1,400 per ounce. If gold appreciates further (as I suspect it will), it will make the valuation look even more compelling.

SEMAFO

Semafo released results of its drilling program at the start of June and they included a further discovery in the Bantou Nord area (just 1.5km north of the Bantou deposit which has an inferred resource estimate of 361,000 oz at 5.24 g/t Au). The company has also increased the drilling budget for the area from $3m to $11m, which is encouraging. The company said about the new discovery:

Of particular interest is the pervasiveness and consistency in the individual sample grades.'

The significance of this discovery is that it increases the chances that this project will provide the next pipeline of increased gold production. The new discovery is close to the inferred resource of 805,000 ounces that Semafo acquired when it purchased Savary Gold last year. The total resource is, therefore, over 1m ounces before the latest discovery. It appears that the company is going to explore large sections of the deposit before committing to a mine plan, but in the highlights of the Savary acquisition, they state that the entire area is truckable to a central plant. Although some way off, this project is shaping up to be a major future resource.

Just to update the company metrics:

At a share price of $3.80 and using a gold price of $1,375, the earnings for 2019 should be 53 cents for an end-year P/E of 7.17.

With the share price at $3.80, the market cap is $1,237,344,600 and the book value is $741,127,000; so the present price to book value is 1.67.

Conclusion

The strength of Semafo rests in its management and the pipeline of development projects. I am very keen to own companies that continually increase production. This latest discovery keeps Semafo firmly in that category and is why the news is so encouraging. The total inferred production for all of this new area is over 1m ounces (before any further discoveries) and this should ensure that it is economical to develop. It is encouraging that the company has increased the exploration budget for 2018, as it shows that they have confidence that this will produce further results. After this latest update, the company looks set for further production gains in future years. Companies that have a good pipeline of projects and the management to deliver the projects, on time and on budget, produce strong share price gains. The AISC guidance for the year on present operations is $685-735 per ounce, so present operations are very profitable. The price to book is also not elevated at 1.67 (for comparison, Kirkland Lake Gold presently sells at a price to book of 6.23). If this present exploration success leads to further production gains in future years, this can only help the share price to further gains as profitability is enhanced. Despite being up 78% this year, at a prospective P/E of 7.17, the shares look cheap.

Disclaimer: This article is not intended as investment advice. Before taking any action, please do your own research. Do not rely on any opinions or facts included in this article for decision making.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALIAF, SEMFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.