A Prediction On Axsome's New Trial

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) has experienced a strong first half of 2019, thanks to a host of catalysts, including a trial in depression which produced impressive results and started the rally. On June 24, the company confirmed initiation of a new trial, which adds another catalyst to AXSM's calendar and is the focus of this article.

Figure 1: Past 12 months of AXSM trading

The GEMINI study

In January 2019, AXSM produced positive data from a phase 2 study of AXS-05 (bupropion/dextromethorphan) vs. bupropion alone in major depressive disorder (MDD) called ASCEND. Building on that result, AXSM has decided to act quickly in initiating a phase 3 study of AXS-05 in MDD.

Figure 2: Results from ASCEND, a phase 2 study of AXS-05 vs bupropion in MDD. MADRS, Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale. Source: AXSM corporate presentation.

AXSM's randomized, double-blind phase 3 study of AXS-05 in MDD, called GEMINI, aims to enroll approximately 300 patients (randomized 1:1, placebo:AXS-05). The use of placebo as the control arm of the study, rather than the antidepressant bupropion, means AXS-05 is effectively jumping over a lower bar than it did in ASCEND. Further, an increased number of patients provides more power to detect a benefit of the drug. Like in ASCEND, patients in GEMINI will still be treated for six weeks and inclusion criteria require patients to have moderate to severe MDD. Keeping the design of the trial similar to ASCEND reduces the odds of an upset. That being said, AXS-05 was superior to bupropion from two weeks onwards in ASCEND, and patients with mild MDD are not good candidates for treatment with an experimental antidepressant, so it would be pretty hard to mess up the design of GEMINI.

Regarding the odds of success with GEMINI, I note that even trials of antidepressants that work sometimes fail. For example, Fetzima (levomilnacipran), a serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI) approved in 2013, succeeded in four of five short-term trials. Another antidepressant approved in 2013 called Trintellix (vortioxetine, previously Brintellix) succeeded in six of 10 short-term trials.

Table 1: Trintellix failed to beat placebo in four studies, although in one of these studies another antidepressant (duloxetine) failed too. Source: Summary Review of Trintellix NDA.

AXS-05 is not vortioxetine, however, nor is it levomilnacipran. There is nothing particularly special about those antidepressants in terms of efficacy. AXS-05, on the other hand, beat bupropion, another antidepressant which is nothing special in terms of efficacy, but which nonetheless beats placebo. I wouldn't be surprised then if AXS-05 is a little stronger than the average antidepressant and might be less susceptible to failures like we saw with vortioxetine.

AXSM has guided that GEMINI will produce results in H2'19. I note that AXSM has often set guidance for clinical trial readouts that it ends up missing, so if you are playing AXSM with options, whether you think GEMINI will succeed or fail, you need to factor that in. For example, AXSM plans to report results from STRIDE-1, its study of AXS-05 in treatment-resistant depression (TRD), in H2'19, yet not that long ago, was guiding for Q2'19.

So, we've had a lot of experience now with having run the successful ASCEND study and the ongoing STRIDE study, which is fully enrolled, but we're going to keep screening and enrolling STRIDE to build the requisite safety database. So, we've built a very strong infrastructure and have established relationships now with numerous sites. We've run our feasibility analysis on running a placebo-controlled trial, and how many sites it would take, what the screening expectation in enrolling would be, and how long it would be to generate top-line data. - Dr. Cedric O'Gorman, Senior Vice President of AXSM, Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, Q1'19 earnings call.

AXSM seemed to reassure investors on the Q1'19 earnings call, however, that the company now had a good understanding of how quickly their future placebo-controlled trial (GEMINI) would take to enroll. Investors might have a chance to judge if AXSM is on track with Q2'19 earnings where the company may comment on the initial pace of enrollment.

Regulatory Path

AXSM's June 24 press release notes the company has some flexibility towards achieving approval with AXS-05 in MDD.

Based on the results of our recent FDA Breakthrough Therapy meeting for AXS-05, we believe that either the GEMINI study in MDD or the ongoing STRIDE-1 trial in treatment resistant depression, if positive, would, in conjunction with our previously completed ASCEND trial in MDD, be sufficient to support the filing of an NDA for AXS-05 for the treatment of MDD. - Herriot Tabuteau, CEO of AXSM.

It would seem slightly odd for AXS-05 to succeed in STRIDE-1 but not in GEMINI, given that TRD represents a higher bar than MDD. What investors might be more concerned about would be the path to approval in TRD if STRIDE-1 succeeds. It seems unlikely that one phase 3 trial would be enough for approval and so AXSM might soon be set to initiate another study. I believe that success in STRIDE-1 would allow AXSM to raise additional funds, and so the costs of a second phase 3 in TRD are not the concern.

The concern with AXSM would be that STRIDE-1 could fail. In that case, AXSM has one less trial to run, but the stock would trade down heavily on that news. Further, a failure in GEMINI, if results were announced before STRIDE-1, would lead people to doubt the efficacy of AXS-05 as an antidepressant and predict failure in STRIDE-1. The upshot of all this? Based on current guidance, if you are holding AXSM to get exposure to GEMINI, you are exposed to the riskier STRIDE-1 also. AXSM also intends to produce results with two other pipeline members in H2'19, AXS-12 and AXS-07, making H2'19 a catalyst rich period for AXSM.

Table 2: AXSM is planning to produce results from four trials in H2'19. AXSM corporate presentation.

Conclusions

When a biotech is in a catalyst-rich period, the trading is likely to be dictated almost entirely by the outcome of those catalysts. A neat prediction on AXSM's cash balance or net loss for Q2'19 and Q3'19 earnings is unlikely to be good enough to work out where the stock might trade. AXSM currently expects its cash to provide funding until 2021, which further directs the focus back to catalysts. As such, for those considering long or short exposure to AXSM in H2'19, I hope my prediction on the GEMINI trial, where I am predicting success, will be of use.

This article has not considered in detail the merits of the other trials in AXSM's pipeline, so traders and investors will need to consider that before initiating a position. Anyone going long AXSM is exposed to the risks that one or more of the company's trials will fail. In fact, three out of four positive results would be a high success rate. Anyone going short AXSM is exposed to the risk the company announces success from one of its trials. Further, while I believe the financials may take a back seat, they cannot be ignored entirely, nor can the potential for sector or market-wide headwinds/tailwinds to impact the trading of AXSM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.