At What Price Is Disney A Buy?

Disney is a long-term hold for dividend growth, but the valuation is not attractive enough to buy the stock. Wait for a pullback to $125 or below.

Still, the streaming business is only getting more competitive as other deep-pocketed rivals enter the space, which could pressure margins.

By Samuel Smith

The growth outlook for Disney (DIS) remains positive today given the generally low risks facing the company. These low risks stem in large part from the competitive advantages it enjoys as one of the largest and most influential companies in the United States, and its attractive growth prospects.

Disney has immense financial resources with which it can invest in growth. Disney is the largest entertainment company in the S&P 500 Index. Disney stock is up 27% to start 2019, making it one of the top-performing stocks in the entire Dow Jones Industrial Average.

However, the swift increase in share price so far this year means Disney's valuation has become stretched. Disney is a quality long-term holding for dividend growth investors, but investors should wait for a lower price. The remainder of this article will discuss the price at which we view DIS as a buy.

Overview and Quarterly Earnings Review

Disney is a diversified entertainment conglomerate that operates in different industries, including media networks (primarily ABC and ESPN), parks & resorts (with assets such as Disneyland and Disneyworld), studio entertainment (with franchises such as Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars) and consumer products. Disney was founded in 1923 and has since grown into a blue-chip company valued at about $250 billion.

Disney reported its FY 2019 second quarter earnings results on May 10th. The company reported revenues of $14.9 billion for the second quarter, which was up 2.5% from the prior year’s level and beat the consensus estimate by $390 million. Disney’s media networks segment revenues were unchanged from the prior year’s level, while revenues from the park, experiences & consumer products segment were up 5% year over year. Studio Entertainment revenues declined by 15% compared to the prior year’s second quarter. This segment has always been cyclical, though, thus the revenue decline is not a large negative.

Revenues were also positively impacted by 11 days of contributions from the 21st Century Fox assets that Disney acquired towards the end of the second quarter. Disney unveiled its new Disney+ streaming service (priced at $6.99 per month) during the second quarter, the market reacted very positively to this announcement. On top of that, Disney’s newest Avengers movie has shattered several records following the end of the second quarter, which bodes well for Disney’s third quarter earnings results.

Disney generated earnings-per-share of $1.61 during the second quarter, which were down 13% year over year, but which were still ahead of the analyst consensus estimate of $1.57. Disney's excellent growth rates are the result of a world-class brand and strong competitive advantages.

Disney's Competitive Advantages

Disney’s business model possesses the durable competitive advantages necessary to continue generating attractive returns on invested capital while fending off growing competition in the video entertainment space.

The main driver behind this conviction is the strong pricing power their networks and Disney-branded products have enjoyed despite growing competition over the past decade. By adding on Twenty-first Century Fox to the mix, this brand-driven pricing power should only increase.

Source

Another competitive advantage that we believe will drive Disney’s long-term outperformance is its vast pre-existing library of media content that already has a broad, strong, and loyal following among the general population. Franchises such as the Disney princess collection, Star Wars, and Pixar movies are deeply embedded in American culture and will therefore very likely have staying power for generations to come. This will give Disney numerous opportunities to re-make these films as well as add sequels, prequels, and related films/TV shows to generate large sums of revenue at fairly low risk.

Disney’s strong position in sports television is another competitive advantage that will likely last for the foreseeable future. Its ownership of ESPN – the dominant player in the U.S. sports entertainment industry – gives it unmatched brand and network strength which it can leverage to charge higher subscriber fees and generate outsized profits.

Disney also owns one of the top four U.S. national broadcast networks in ABC along with its affiliated stations in eight markets (six of which are in the top ten markets nationwide). While the popularity of mainstream media is declining, each of these networks remain widely used throughout the country and will likely remain a major source of steady revenue for the company for the foreseeable future due to their dominant positioning within the industry.

The Disney Channel is one of only two popular cable networks for children, giving it another attractive form of revenue. Meanwhile, its Fox acquisition combines with its Disney Channel to create a very strong studio television presence.

Finally, the company’s ownership of Hulu and announced launch of Disney+ synergizes all of these previous competitive advantages into a packaged service that will contribute meaningfully to the company’s revenue growth over the long term. The pricing power enjoyed by its media products will enable them to compete very effectively with Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and others competing in the media subscription space. Furthermore, their large library of content ranging from movies, to studio television programming, to sports, to news gives them a massive library that will enable them to hit the ground running with Disney+ and turn it overnight into a formidable force in the space without having to invest much additional capital into initial new content production. The company also plans on bolstering its Hulu initiative through a recent agreement with Comcast to partner in the business.

Balance Sheet Allows Disney To Flex Its Muscle

A big strength for Disney is that its balance sheet is far superior to Netflix’s - the primary competitor to its new Disney+ business. With an A credit rating from S&P and Moody’s, strong free cash flow generation, and a small 0.42 debt to equity ratio, Disney is in great shape to self-fund investments in content production without needing to access debt or capital markets. This will enable it to sustain its competitive advantages much more easily than Netflix, since Netflix has a junk credit rating, is rapidly bleeding cash, and has a very sizable 1.81 debt to equity ratio.

As a result, Netflix is forced to regularly access debt and equity markets to continue financing its investments in new content production. Once Disney pulls its content from Netflix, Netflix will be more pressed than ever to generate new content to compete with Disney. If the stock market hits a downturn and/or credit markets tighten, Netflix will be caught in a bind and Disney will be able to further strengthen its position relative to its closest competitor.

Positive Growth Outlook

DIS has a strong growth outlook as we believe it will continue building on its strong earnings growth track record (over the past decade its earnings per share have grown by 17.0% annually). Disney’s profitability is somewhat cyclical, as its studio entertainment division shows widely ranging profits depending on the movie lineup in each individual quarter. Overall, however, Disney’s different business units are all showcasing solid long-term growth with the exception of its media networks business. Cord cutting is hurting revenues and profits in that segment. During the second quarter, results from this segment were flat year over year, which is better than the declines that Disney had to report during some quarters throughout the last couple of years.

Earnings-per-share growth has also been boosted by share repurchases in the past. Management has stated that this may slow in the near future as the company will focus on bringing down debt levels after the acquisition of 21st Century Fox’ assets. The acquisition of Fox’s assets will be accretive to Disney’s earnings immediately, the full impact of that should be visible in the third quarter and beyond. With the integration of the acquired intellectual property into Disney’s existing theme parks and other sales channels, Disney will most likely see a boost to all of its segments.

Looking ahead, the parks and resorts business is riding a strong wave of momentum from its strong revival since the last recession, and the opening of Disneyland Shanghai could serve as a substantial new tailwind.

The company’s movie franchise remains as profitable and popular as ever, as evidenced by its massive box office hauls. Its films brought in $7 billion at the box office last year alone on the strength of 900 million tickets sold at theaters worldwide. The Avengers Infinity War film alone sold 290 million tickets globally earlier this year. Disney and Pixar films also remain highly popular, averaging $690 million per film at the box office since 2006. Marvel films have averaged nearly $1 billion at the box office over the past decade and the four latest Star Wars films have averaged $1.2 billion at the box office. Overall, since 2006, Disney owned films have generated an average of $850 million per film for a total of over $37 billion over that time span.

Of course, the biggest growth driver should be the combination of Hulu and soon to be launched Disney+ which should tap into the rapid growth market enjoyed thus far by rivals Netflix and Amazon.

Already, Hulu is the fastest growing video service in the United States, adding 8 million new users in 2018 alone. Customers are also spending more time on Hulu, with 75% growth in total engagement and a 20% increase in time spent per day in 2018.

Disney+ meanwhile has big plans to combine franchises like Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic to dominate market share across all age and gender spectrums. Already in the top 12 media markets in the world, Disney enjoys 95% brand awareness and over 1 billion avid fans. The goal is to reach 100 million households and continue growing from there. At about $60 per year for a subscription, if Disney can achieve this goal, it will be generating enormous profit margins and ~$6 billion in additional revenue per year.

Meanwhile, ESPN remains the king of sports television. It reaches approximately 200 million people per month in the United States and has been the #1 top rated cable TV network among men for 13 years in a row. Despite its large presence, it is still experiencing vibrant growth: seeing 18% unique visitor and 29% total time spent growth year over year.

Finally, the company views India as a promising geographic venue for achieving strong growth in the years to come. Since 2006, the country’s GDP has achieved a 8% CAGR and has over 600 million people under 25 years old (a prime audience for Disney’s products). Meanwhile, the Indian middle class has been growing at double digits each year for the past decade and is expected to continue doing so for the next decade at least. With this rising wealth is a rapid growth in the number of video screens in the country and demand for video entertainment. As a result, the company’s hotstar business plans to achieve impressive growth as it provides extensive coverage of the country’s most popular movies and sports such as cricket.

Another aspect that should fuel growth is that as each of its businesses continues to thrive and increases their dominance in their respective areas, the ability to synergize and feed into each other’s growth also increases.

Risk Factors

As strong as Disney is, no company is without risks. Disney does face risk, particularly in its recent streaming efforts. First, while its Disney+ business looks very promising, the field will be saturated with competition soon. In addition to Netflix, which already has a running head-start in the space, there are tech powerhouses Amazon and Apple also joining the streaming space. It would be a huge mistake to underestimate those two given the resources they bring to the table. The business is also a major cash burner. While Disney has the advantage of significant pre-existing content, it will still struggle to be profitable right away.

Second, mainstream media continues to decline and the sports broadcasting industry also faces competitive threats from tech companies. As a result, both of those businesses could very likely face weakening pricing power and/or declining revenues and market share in the near future. Additionally, as professional athlete pay continues to rise, the cost of sports broadcasting contracts may skyrocket which could significantly eat into Disney’s profit margins in this space.

Finally, the company’s theme parks have proven to be highly cyclical. If the next downturn hits sooner rather than later, we can expect a noticeable hit to earnings from this business segment as well.

Valuation Analysis

Disney's valuation is not outrageous but certainly not compelling given its business fundamentals. The company’s shares trade for about seventeen and a half times this year’s expected earnings. While this is not a high valuation in absolute terms, it does represent a higher valuation compared to how Disney’s shares were valued during 2018, and also compared to what we deem a fair valuation.

We think a more reasonable earnings multiple for the company given its history and growth prospects is around sixteen and a half times annual net profits. With a dividend yield of 1.3% and ~7% annual growth expected, total returns before adjusting for earnings multiple contraction are a solid, but unimpressive 8% to 9% per year. Factoring in a 120 basis point total return headwind from multiple contraction, we get expected annual total returns of 7% to 8% per year.

Investor Takeaway

To summarize, we believe that Disney offers investors a stable business model thanks to its numerous and compelling competitive advantages. With a very strong balance sheet, a well covered and growing dividend, and several avenues for continued growth, there is every reason to believe that Disney will provide solid returns for years to come.

However, given that its dividend plus expected growth total return proposition is fairly lackluster and the valuation multiple is on the higher end of the spectrum, we do not recommend the stock as a buy at current prices. Therefore it earns a hold rating from us at the current time and we would consider it a buy at $125 per share or below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.