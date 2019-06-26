McDonald's: The Golden Arches Have Lost Their Luster

I've recently sold all my shares in MCD, and would suggest others follow suit to profit from the all time high price.

But the limits of cost cutting are starting to show, and future dividend growth is questionable.

Introduction

McDonald's (MCD) is one of the most recognized brands worldwide. It is hard to go anywhere without encountering the golden arches. Who doesn't love a Big Mac with a side of chicken nuggets? If we look at the numbers, it would seem that an increasing number of people are turning away from the brand.

Should dividend investors buy more MCD? Should they hold or sell their shares? This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should avoid McDonald's for the foreseeable future. I recently liquidated my shares of MCD, and no longer have a position in the stock.

As of the today, McDonald's has a dividend yield of 2.28% & is trading at $203.92 per share. According to my M.A.D. assessment, MCD has a Dividend Strength Score of 60 and a Stock Strength score of 41.

McDonald's operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants. The company's restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries.

My article will analyze MCD's potential as a dividend producing investment, as well as its potential for capital appreciation. I strongly believe that dividend investors should focus on capital appreciation potential as well as dividends. Total returns should be the focus. As dividend investors we simply expect that dividends will be a significant part of those returns.

Dividend Strength

As dividend investors, I am always super focused on a company's dividend policy. I essentially want to know two things: that the dividend will continue to be paid & that it will significantly contribute to the stock's total returns. I break these down in two sections: dividend safety and dividend potential.

Dividend Safety

"I'm more concerned with the return of my money than the return on my money" -Will Rogers

This well known Will Rogers quote can be adapted to dividend investing, although not as eloquently. Dividend investors should, first and foremost be concerned about receiving their dividends. That those dividends have the potential to grow comes after.

To assess dividend safety, I look at the company's historical payout ratios as well as at its interest payments coverage.

58% of McDonald's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is lower than 32% of dividend stocks.

MCD pays 46% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 25% of dividend stocks.

McDonald's has a free cashflow payout ratio of 93%, a better ratio than 23% of dividend stocks.

McDonald's payout ratio is decent according to these 3 metrics. For the past 5 years, most of MCD's free cashflow has been allocated to its dividend. For any future growth of MCD's dividend to be reasonable, the company will need to increase the amount of cashflow it generates.

31/03/2015 31/03/2016 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 Dividends $3.3200 $3.4800 $3.6600 $3.9000 $4.3400 Net Income $4.45 $5.19 $5.68 $6.62 $7.54 Payout Ratio 75% 68% 65% 59% 58% Cash From Operations $6.75 $7.32 $7.13 $7.07 $9.51 Payout Ratio 40% 41% 48% 54% 46% Free Cash Flow $3.65 $4.51 $3.80 $3.42 $4.69 Payout Ratio 91% 77% 97% 114% 93%

Given the relatively high payout ratios, we'd expect the interest coverage metrics to be high. Otherwise the fundamentals could be at the mercy of swift decreases in operating revenues. MCD can pay its interest 9 times, which is higher than 71% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered satisfying.

Looking at payout & coverage ratios together would suggest that MCD's dividend is relatively safe. Given the stock's exceptional track record of 40+ years of dividend hikes, it is extremely unlikely that the dividend will be cut any time soon. But the dividend is stretched as a percentage of free cashflow. Without significant potential for top line growth, I'd be concerned about the dividend's future. However given the history, I doubt that MCD will cut its dividend any time soon.

Dividend Potential

For stocks with high payout ratios, like MCD, my expectations from the dividend potential go up. Dividend safety and potential are tightly linked, since a stock which only pays a fraction of its cashflow as a dividend can afford to increase its dividend without improving its underlying business.

MCD doesn't have this privilege. Dividend increases can come either from expanding the business or from cutting costs. I'm looking for a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential.

McDonald's dividend yield of 2.28% is better than 47% of dividend stocks. This is as a rock bottom dividend yield for MCD which coincides with all time high prices.

This last year, the dividend grew 14% which is higher than their 5 year CAGR of 7%.

Dividend growth of 7% per annum would be reasonable for a 3% yielding stock, not so much for a 2% yielding stock.

Over the previous 3 years McDonald's has seen its revenues declined at a -6% CAGR while net income grew at a 7% CAGR. This tells me that 7% dividend increases are more inline with the growth in net income.

If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, MCD's dividend has under average potential for growth.

MCD has been fantastic at cutting costs over the past 5 years. As you can see, throughout the past 5 years, while revenues have been constantly on the decline, they have managed to more than offset the reduction in revenues by cutting costs.

While food & paper costs represented 22% of revenues in 2014, they were only 15% of revenue in 2018. Payroll and employee costs have also decreased from 17% of revenue to 14% of revenue.

You can see these savings by eating at a McDonald's location. The experience has been digitized, decreasing human intervention as much as possible. These cuts of costs have been great for the company.

The only problem I have with growth in net income coming from cost cuts is that they are finite by nature. While companies should strive for efficiency, and cut costs when possible, once you've reached maximum optimization, you can't cut any more.

On the other hand, there is unlimited upside to growing revenues. You can always sell an extra burger to have more money.

But MCD's revenues have been declining, with no signs of slowing down.

QoQ, revenues are down another 3.5%. Operating income is down 3.3%, marking the 4th consecutive quarter of operating income decreases. Is cutting costs showing its limits and starting to affect bottom line? It would seem so.

It would seem that people are simply eating less often than they used to at MCDs. I can tell this because the number of restaurants has increased while revenues continue to decline.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives MCD a dividend strength score of 60 / 100. Management's dedication to growing the dividend at a good rate for decades tells me they will continue to do so. However the payout ratios are getting stretched, and the limited effects of cutting costs have started to show in the past 12 months. Without a clear roadmap to growing revenues, I'm concerned about future growth.

While I strongly doubt the dividend will be cut in upcoming years, MCD's dividend profile is strongly diminished by its dividend yield which is at the lowest point it has been in past years. I cannot advise dividend investors to purchase shares of MCD at current prices.

Stock Strength

If dividend investors shouldn't initiate a new position in MCD, what should existing investors do with their shares? To figure this out, I assess the stock's potential for capital appreciation by looking at four factors which have been very accurate in predicting price movements throughout the last century: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Value

To consider entry and exit points I always consider valuation. Many dividend investors do this when initiating a position, which is great. In my opinion it should also be done to decide whether or not to exit the position. To realize value, you need to sell your shares. Otherwise that excess return which is obtained when a stock swings from undervalued to overvalued is meaningless. I assess value relatively. First relative to 3,000+ other US stocks, then relative to the stock's historical valuation.

MCD has a P/E of 27.05x

P/S of 7.55x

P/CFO of 21.43x

Dividend yield of 2.28%

Buyback yield of 3.39%

Shareholder yield of 5.67%.

These values would suggest that MCD is more undervalued than 47% of stocks, which would suggest that MCD is valued in a similar fashion to the median US stock.

The chart above suggests that MCD is trading above its 5 year average PE, and very close to i's maximum PE for the past 5 years. Throughout the cycle, MCD's PE ratio has been expanding upwards constantly, from 12x earnings in 2014 to 27x earnings now. Can MCD trade at 30x earnings? Sure, however this would be uncharted territory, and would suggest there is little value to be realized in MCD.

Value Score: 47 / 100

Momentum

Stocks which have outperformed in the short term, tend to continue to outperform. It is one of the curious truths of stock market investing, which rarely fails.

McDonald's price has increased by 9.16% these last 3 months, 19.76% these last 6 months & 23.93% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $203.92.

MCD has better momentum than 78% of stocks, which I find to be encouraging. As defensive stocks become more appreciated in these late stages of the bull market, more funds have been invested into the sector. This trend is likely to consider throughout the end of the bull market and throughout the next recession.

MCD, which continues to be viewed as a stable, defensive stock, will likely continue to benefit from this. With relatively good momentum, the stock could continue its trend upwards in upcoming quarters.

Momentum score: 78 / 100

Financial Strength

MCD' Debt/Equity ratio is negative which prevents us from analyzing it, Since liabilities are greater than assets. This is commonplace in stocks which have large buyback programs such as MCD. McDonald's liabilities have increased by 38% this last year. This is due to a reclassifying of operating leases through the modified retrospective approach. Investors who want to learn more about the implications of the transition can read this document by KPMG. The main takeaway is that:

"The principal disadvantage is a reduction in the comparability of the company's financial information. This arises in two ways. First, because the prior-period financial information is not restated, the current and prior-year financial information within the financial statements is not comparable. For a company with a large operating lease portfolio, the differences could be significant."

Operating cashflow can cover 13.8% of MCD's liabilities, which is average at best.

Given the skewed data because of the change in accounting policy, and the level of gearing which can't be assessed, I will refrain from sharing the scoring numbers for financial strength and assign a median score of 50.

Earnings Quality

Stocks which want to boost their net income artificially can do many things to massage the numbers. They can book a load of accruals, or depreciate their assets at a lower rate. While this props up earnings in the short run, it has the adverse effect in subsequent years: there's no free lunch. Furthermore stocks with high earnings quality come from companies with a highly effective asset base which are able to command high levels of revenue with less assets. McDonald's Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -9.3% puts it ahead of 53% of stocks. 55.9% of MCD's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 19% of stocks. Each dollar of MCD's assets generates $0.4 of revenue, putting it ahead of 43% of stocks. This makes MCD's earnings quality better than 32% of stocks.

While it doesn't seem that MCD is massaging earnings, it might be depreciating its capital expenditure at a lower rate than would be expected. Its asset turnover is slightly under average, putting its earnings quality in the 3rd lowest decile of US stocks.

Earnings Quality Score: 32 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 41 / 100 which is troublesome. Momentum works best when used in combination with value. MCD seems overvalued, while no path to revenue growth seems obvious at these points. The lack of comparability in financial statements due to changes in accounting policies is a hindrance to investing with all the information required.

The sector is continuing to show strong momentum, which could push McDonald's stock price higher in the short term. However, with a lack of top line growth, now would seem like a timely time to liquidate the position.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 60 & a stock strength of 35, McDonald's isn't a great choice for dividend investors. There are other defensive stocks which will provide better returns for dividend investors from here, and realizing value in MCD now seems like a timely decision.

