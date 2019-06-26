Everbridge: Growth At All Costs May Be Perilous

62% of revenues are derived from Mass Notifications in spite of 9 other apps being introduced.

Everbridge is a leader in the field of Critical Event Management but the market is fragmented and competition is fierce.

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) is a leader in the field of Critical Event Management (CEM). The company provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications that automate and accelerate the operational response to critical events to keep people safe and businesses running. In general, SaaS-based companies like Everbridge have been outperforming the stock market by a significant margin for some time. While Everbridge appears to be executing well as a SaaS, I have some reservations that lead me to assign a neutral rating as I shall explain in this article.

Company Background

Everbridge was founded after 9/11 with the intent of addressing various public safety threats (critical events) such as terrorist attacks, active shooter situations, severe weather conditions, and critical business events such as cyber attacks and IT outages.

Source: Everbridge Investor Presentation – Slideshow

Everbridge’s CEM platform consists of a suite of apps that help organizations deal with critical events and includes mass notifications, incident management, IT alerting, and secure messaging. The company’s platform:

…is sent over 2.8 billion messages in 2018 and offers the ability to reach over 500 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Sweden, the Netherlands, the Bahamas, Singapore, Greece, Cambodia, and a number of the largest states in India. The company’s critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Crisis Commander®, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging.” ...Everbridge CEM provides risk data to allow organizations to - signals that matter, monitoring over 120 different types of risk data globally from large-scale natural disasters like weather, seismic or volcanic, to man-made events like cyber threats, crime or active shooting events...” ...Then we can take those events, and with our Visual Command Center and Safety Connection solutions in combination with the release of our Crisis Management solution in Q1, and can automate the actual identification of how an organization's key assets from people to business operations are affected, and immediately, without human intervention, activate standard operating procedures to mitigate the impact of these events..”

Company Fundamentals

As I explained in my last article on Zendesk (ZEN), another SaaS company, high growth companies generally don't measure up based on traditional value metrics. In fact, they often confound analysts with the result being a lost investment opportunity.

In place of traditional value factors, I generally focus on other measures such as revenue growth, the software company "rule of 40" and my favorite: company performance relative to analyst estimates.

Revenue Growth

Everbridge had a good year with YoY revenue growth of approximately 42% but this includes assimilation of the most recent acquisition: Crisis Commander.

Source: portfolio123.com

The company management has provided guidance for approximately 35% intrinsic growth over the next year and additional growth of approximately 7% via acquisition for a total of 42%.

Free Cash Flow Margin

This is where Everbridge’s financials start to get murky. The company’s free cash flow margin has been steadily dropping since the company went public in 2016, from 11% FCF margin down to 0% for the most recent trailing twelve months.

Source: portfolio123.com

Gross margin has been steadily declining as well.

Source: portfolio123.com

Analyst Estimates

I examine how a company performs versus analyst estimates as it gives me a feel for how conservative company management is, how well they communicate with the investment community, and how mature the management team is. This is a good predictor of what to expect in future quarterly results. With that said, Everbridge has an extremely good record of analyst estimates beats. They have exceeded estimates for the last 5 quarters for both sales and EPS.

Source: portfolio123.com

The Rule of 40

Analysts are challenged when it comes to valuing software-as-a-service companies. While these companies tend to generate high revenue growth rates, they also tend to be unprofitable due to large investments in research and development and sales and marketing. Discounting future cash flows requires many assumptions that are typically unreliable and difficult to support.

One industry metric that is often used for early-to-mid stage software companies is the "Rule of 40." It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40, some analysts use EBITDA, others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin as the figure is useful in a later part of my analysis.

Some analysts interpret the Rule of 40 as follows: as long as a company's growth rate is at least 40 percentage points higher than its free cash flow margin, a high-growth SaaS company can burn cash in order to drive growth.

Cash Burn

I think it is safe to say that Everbridge is burning cash. All one has to do is look at the S&GA and R&D expenses as a percentage of revenues. The ratio of S&GA to revenues is approximately 91%, much higher than what would be expected from a more mature SaaS company with a figure typically around 50-60%.

Source: portfolio123.com

R&D expenses for the most recent 12 months work out to be approximately 28% of revenues. Between SG&A and R&D expenses, Zendesk is spending 119% of revenues.

Source: portfolio123.com

According to the Rule of 40, the cash burn is OK so long as revenue growth plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more.

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 42% + 0% = 42%

In the case of Everbridge, burning cash appears to be "acceptable."

Revenue growth plus FCF margin is sometimes referred to as the "Efficiency Score." It has been determined that a company's Efficiency Score has a greater than 70 percent correlation to a public SaaS company's revenue multiple, which is a company's valuation divided by its revenue.

In order to demonstrate this, I have plotted the EV/Sales multiple versus the Efficiency Score in MS EXCEL for 48 software stocks from my Digital Transformation stock list. A linear trend line is plotted through the scatter plot that represents best-fit valuation multiple for a given Efficiency Score. Based on this data, Everbridge’s stock price appears to be slightly overvalued relative to most of the stocks in my custom universe. If I remove the 7% growth due to a possible acquisition for the coming year, Everbridge is further from the trend line and even more overvalued.

Why I Don’t Like This Investment

Everbridge management claims that the Total Addressable Market (TAM) is $40 billion. This is the result of a study funded by Everbridge. However, the company has been around for more than 15 years and has only managed to achieve annual revenues of $159 million. It appears that the market is likely more mature than management would have us believe and the TAM significantly smaller than the estimated $40 billion. In spite of introducing nine new event management applications since 2014, 62% of Everbridge’s revenues are derived from the sale of its Mass Notification application. The market for CEM solutions is highly fragmented, intensely competitive and constantly evolving. The primary competitors for the Mass Notification and Incident Management applications include BlackBerry Limited, F24 AG, Enera Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., OnSolve, LLC, Rave Wireless, Inc., and SunGard Data Systems Inc. Gross margin and free cash flow margin have been steadily declining since the company went public in 2016. Since the IPO in September 2016, the company has had two follow-on public offerings, the most recent in January 2019 for $139.7 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. The money will be spent on continued cash burn. In any case, the likely outcome is further erosion of margins due to increased spending. It is too soon to evaluate Everbridge’s latest applications which include the Visual Command Center, Crisis Management and Analytics. The stock appears to be overvalued relative to other SaaS stocks.

Summary

Everbridge is a high-growth SaaS company and is a leader in CEM. The market is highly fragmented, intensely competitive and constantly evolving, making future performance difficult to evaluate. 62% of revenues are generated by the Mass Notification application in spite of 9 other apps being introduced. The company’s fundamentals are fragile, with S&GA and R&D expenses exceeding revenues, while free cash flow margin is on the decline. Due to the combination of the above factors, I am neutral with regards to this stock.

Keep an eye out for my soon-to-be-launched Digital Transformation marketplace service!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.