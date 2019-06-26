Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Extreme Networks to Acquire Aerohive Networks Conference (Transcript)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Extreme Networks to Acquire Aerohive Networks Conference Call June 26, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Stan Kovler - Director, IR and Strategic Development

Ed Meyercord - President and CEO

Rémi Thomas - CFO

David Flynn - President and CEO, Aerohive

Alex Henderson - Needham

Christian Schwab - Craig-Hallum Capital

Paul Silverstein - Cowen

Catharine Trebnick - Dougherty

Cynthia Paul - Lynrock Lake

Stan Kovler

Thank you, operator. And thank you all for joining us on short notice this morning as we discuss Extreme Networks' entry into a definitive agreement to acquire Aerohive Networks.

I’m Stan Kovler, Executive Director, Investor Relations and Strategic Development. With me today are Extreme Networks’ President and CEO, Ed Meyercord; CFO, Rémi Thomas; Aerohive's President and CEO, David Flynn.

We just distributed a press release detailing the announcement and an 8-K is forthcoming. For your convenience, a copy of the press release and a presentation regarding this announcement are both available in the Investor Relations section of our website at extremenetworks.com.

I would like to remind you that during today's call, our discussion may include forward-looking statements about Extreme Networks’ future business and financial results, products, operations, pricing and digital transformation initiatives. We caution you not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from both anticipated by these statements as described in our risk factors in our reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made on this call reflect our analysis as of today, and we have no plans or duty to update them, except as required by law.

Now, I will turn the call over to Extreme’s President and CEO, Ed Meyercord.

Ed Meyercord

Thank you, Stan. And thank you all for joining us this morning. We really appreciate having Aerohive’s CEO, Dave Flynn joining us from Milpitas on our call this morning as well. Dave and the Aerohive team have been working really hard and working well with our teams to bring this deal to fruition. I'm very pleased to announce that Extreme has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aerohive Networks, pioneer in cloud-managed networking at a price of $4.45 per share in cash, representing purchase consideration of approximately $272 million and enterprise value of approximately $210 million.

This acquisition will enhance Extreme’s technology leadership and cloud-managed Wi-Fi with advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities and establishes a proven and mature cloud services platform for Extreme's customers.

We're targeting to complete the deal in our fiscal Q1 ‘20 and expect the deal to be accretive to non-GAAP earnings, starting in fiscal ‘20. The acquisition accelerates Extreme’s path to greater than 60% gross margins and 15% operating margins on a non-GAAP basis, using an exit run rate for fiscal ‘20.

On a pro forma basis, this combination creates the number three enterprise wireless LAN vendor as at the end of calendar ‘18, using our combined market share data, as measured by Dell'Oro Group. Aerohive was also recently named the number 2 vendor of cloud-managed networking equipment in terms of revenue by IHS Markit.

We also wanted to reiterate that we are confident in our fiscal fourth quarter 2019 guidance. And we continue to see strong wins in the market across our product portfolio and cross-selling opportunities in targeted industry verticals in all of our geos along with improved linearity.

Taking a step back, this is an exciting next step on the journey Extreme has been on for the past five years. First, when this current management team took over the Company, we focused on right sizing the business and refocusing on enterprise networking. We focused on differentiating with our single pane of glass management, customer intimacy and number one rated customer support. Since then, we scaled our business to over $1 billion in revenue and substantially expanded the breadth of our portfolio to offer wired and wireless data center networking, through the value acquisitions of Zebra wireless LAN, Avaya campus fabric, and Brocade data center assets.

We have significantly improved our gross margins and invested in our own digital transformation during fiscal ‘19 to drive automation of internal processes, instituted an operating system focus on placing the network use cases, standardized distribution and channel, verticalized our go-to-market and stratified our product portfolio, which is undergoing a major refresh cycle.

Now, we're advancing our strategy to transition our business and portfolio to sustainable SaaS like subscription oriented cloud-based solutions, and changed the mix of our revenue to a more recurring basis. We see pent-up demand from our customers for a cloud native management platform that goes toe-to-toe with any cloud.

Aerohive was the first -- one of the first companies to offer controllerless Wi-Fi and cloud-management, including cloud-managed Wi-Fi and network access control. Aerohive recently delivered the industry's first Wi-Fi 6 and pluggable enterprise Wi-Fi access points. The company has a global footprint of 30,000 cloud wireless LAN customers.

We will be expanding our base of approximately 6,000 channel partners with 5,600 Aerohive partners, most of which are complementary. We also have meaningful cross-sell opportunities and vertical Extreme doesn't fully participate in, such as retail banking, quick service restaurants, long-term care and of course, education. This acquisition will bring new automation and intelligence capabilities to Extreme Elements portfolio; it will expand Extreme’s technology leadership and Wi-Fi and NAC, adding cloud-managed Wi-Fi and NAC solutions to complement our on-premise technology, driving Extreme deeper into key verticals and presenting numerous opportunities for cross-sell and up-sell within the combined portfolios.

I now want to turn the call over to Aerohive's, CEO, Dave Flynn to make a few remarks.

David Flynn

Thanks, Ed.

I'm pleased to be here with Extreme to announce this transaction. First off, excluding the potential impact of today's announcement, I want to note that we expect to achieve our June quarter revenue and non-GAAP EPS guidance provided on our last earnings conference call.

Now, turning to the transaction. I view Aerohive as an innovation leader in cloud-management and wireless. To that point, we released a number of major new products in the last 18 months, including A3, our standalone security offering; our new SD-WAN, cloud-managed branch routing solution; Atom, the industry's first enterprise pluggable access point; and our industry first portfolio of 802.11ax capable access points.

We also delivered a continuous stream of innovation in our HiveManager platform, including machine learning based Client 360 and Network 360 as well as Alexa voice integration. These product enhancements strengthen our overall offering and strengthen our position as an innovator in the space.

We bring to Extreme industry leading cloud-management, driven by an ISO 27001 certified microservices cloud architecture with native machine learning and AI, and a near-term roadmap that includes machine learning and AI-driven proactive problem resolution, and 3D topology view of the access network.

Finally, we offer a full stack cloud-management at the edge that I believe will be highly complementary to Extreme’s switching business and drive cross-sell opportunities. As an independent company with most of our revenue coming from wireless products, and a third of our revenue comes from the education vertical, we saw a larger scale and a broader go-to-market platform and sales reach. The combination of Extreme will allow us to build scale and a new partner ecosystem, customer base and internal team that's right to embrace cloud. Ed?

Ed Meyercord

Thanks, Dave.

With the Acquisition of Aerohive, Extreme will be able to offer customers and partners more choices for cloud and on-premise wired and wireless solutions, and industry leading solution for cloud-based network management, all from a single vendor and backed by our award winning in-store services and support team.

Post acquisition, customers and partners will be able to mix and match a broader array of software, hardware and services to create networks that support their unique needs and that can be managed and automated from end-to-end from the enterprise edge to the cloud to advance their digital transformation efforts.

As Dave mentioned, many of you may know Aerohive for its strength in the education market, but the company also has a presence across other verticals such as retail, serving customers such as Abercrombie & Fitch to Pier 1 Imports, quick service restaurant chains such as Chipotle and Chick-fil-A, health care, where Aerohive is particularly strong in assisted living and is used by the top 4 providers and 6 of the top 10 in the U.S., and retail banking with customers such as PNC and Regions. All-in, we believe, there are significant cross-sell opportunities for us to target longer term.

Looking at specific verticals where we intersect, we will double our presence in higher education and increase our share of the K-12 market by 4 times from a standalone basis. Specifically, when we look at our combined E-Rate filings, we’ll firmly be the number three networking company in terms of the E-Rate for calendar ‘19. We also believe our K-12 business is highly complementary as Extreme’s E-Rate opportunities are largely in switching, while Aerohive’s are in wireless. We'll also be able to double our wireless LAN market share in the health care vertical and expand our presence in retail and retail banking.

From a technology perspective, we're excited about Aerohive's cloud-management capability. We believe the company's HiveManager platform can be extended to other areas than wireless over time, which fits well with our vision of the autonomous enterprise to drive more cloud-based software solutions, and we plan to invest in this platform.

When we look around, many of Aerohive's competitors are still on first gen or second gen cloud architectures with limited ability to scale to 1 million devices or 10 million users, like Aerohive's third gen cloud architecture allows. This platform fits perfectly with our strategy to drive more revenue from software applications.

From an engineering standard, Aerohive converted their company to a true, agile development model. This will drive significant feature velocity for our customers as well.

From an end-market standpoint, Aerohive will help Extreme enter the SD-WAN market as well, expanding our total addressable market by a total of a $1 billion in a market growing nearly 20% a year. At a time when many of Extreme’s customers and partners are turning towards a software-as-a-service subscription model to reduce costs and gain efficiencies, Aerohive will expand Extreme’s mix of revenues to approximately 30% from subscription recurring revenue.

To conclude, the combination of Extreme’s end-to-end software management capabilities along with Aerohive’s cloud platform will put us in a better competitive positioning in the market against end-to-end vendors.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Extreme’s CFO, Rémi Thomas to review some of the details of the deal.

Rémi Thomas

Thank you, Ed.

As you just heard and have seen in our press release, we will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Aerohive at a price of $4.45 per share in cash, representing an aggregate purchase price of approximately $272 million. Taking into account Aerohive’s net cash balance of $62 million as of the end of first calendar quarter of 2019, this is equivalent to an enterprise value of $210 million. Extreme expects to fund the acquisition from a combination of available cash and committed debt financing.

The acquisition is expected to close during the Extreme’s first fiscal quarter of 2020 and is subject to certain approvals of Aerohive’s stockholders, regulatory approvals in U.S. and Germany and other customary approvals, along with the tender of the majority of the outstanding shares of Aerohive's common stock.

As Ed mentioned, one of the key elements of this deal is to drive to about 30% of revenue from recurring services on a pro forma run rate basis. However, we also want to note that the portfolio of Aerohive’s $79 million deferred revenue balance will be affected by purchase accounting with as much as 30% of the deferred revenue balance not being carried over.

Since many of Aerohive’s customers are on the one-year renewal, we do expect to build this backup over the next fiscal year on a reported basis. We plan to help investors understand how the impact of purchase accounting has affected the services revenue we report through the next fiscal year. We have secured financing for transaction in the form of additional bank debts. And from a balance sheet perspective, we expect consolidated net debt to EBITDA leverage to remain under 3 following this acquisition. We expect to generate strong cash flow from our core and acquired businesses during fiscal ‘20.

On a separate note, we will be filing an 8-K that details the realignment of our cost structure, heading into fiscal ‘20, as we previously alluded to during our fiscal Q3 earnings conference call to drive efficiency and improve our cost structure. We're taking out approximately $24 million to $27 million of annualized operating expenses in connection with the plan to enable us to achieve our targeted mid-teens operating margin exiting fiscal ‘20. We believe this plan further validates our commitment to achieving the gross and operating margin targets we have committed to on an organic basis and we expect the acquisition of Aerohive to accelerate our plans to achieve improved financial results. To that end, we will incur charges in the range of $14 million to $16 million in total, beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 through the second quarter of fiscal 2020 inclusive on a GAAP basis.

With that, I will now turn it over to the operator to begin the question-and-answer session.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Alex Henderson with Needham. Your line is now open.

Alex Henderson

Thanks. Just a couple of mechanical questions to start, if I could. Could you give us some sense of what the debt financing costs will be roughly, how we should further that into our model? And then, the second one is really around the comment about deferred. So, if the Company’s forecasts on the street are around $170 million for calendar ‘20, should we be taking essentially 30% out of that revenue base and then feathering it back in over the following year, or how does that we think is going to drop that deferred, is that the right calculus?

Then, the third question, if I could, just one more out, you said this is accretive, but I guess I'm not -- I'm little confused whether it’s accretive standalone or whether it’s accretive only as a result of the restructuring, which the cost benefit sounds like that would be $0.20 to $0.22 a share benefit from that. Is it accretive before the restructuring or accretive inclusive of the restructuring? Thank you.

Ed Meyercord

Yes. Thanks, Alex. I think I’ll turn over the questions related to debt and deferred, and Rémi, you can add. But, the deal -- the transaction for us is accretive. Also, when you make the adjustment for deferred, it becomes even more accretive for us. What’s separate is what we’re doing on the Extreme side, which is we’re driving efficiencies within our own model. So, there is a standalone Extreme model that is getting a lot more efficient in driving higher profitability, and on top of that we’re layering in this acquisition, which is accretive to the model. Rémi, do you want to jump in?

Rémi Thomas

Yes. So, on the financing, we’ve got full underwriting by bank, and the structure that we’re looking at is a term loan A, and the indication we’re getting, which is obviously subject to market condition at the time of the close, which will be sometime in our fiscal Q1 are LIBOR plus 325 basis points.

As far as your second question on deferred revenue balance is concerned, the 30% I mentioned refers to the actual deferred revenue balance. So, if you take $79 million, which was the end of calendar Q1 for Aerohive, 30% of that would be roughly $25 million to $26 million. That’s the maximum as we obviously work with accounting teams and further looking to the details of the profitability of the cloud business, we’re hopeful that the deferred revenue haircut would be less than 30%.

And I think Ed addressed the third question.

Alex Henderson

If I could, just go back to the third question for a second. So, the street forecasts have the Company essentially break even in calendar ‘20. I’m hard-pressed to understand how unless there is additional cost cutting that’s going on beyond the announced cost cutting, which you, I think, are implying is Extreme only cost cutting, how you get to profitability. Is there additional cost cutting associated with the merger, post deal that’s not included in that restructuring announcement?

Ed Meyercord

Alex, yes. So, it’s -- as you’re probably aware, Aerohive had announced their own restructuring and so they have taken some cost out. And then with our acquisition, we’ll be looking to streamline further expenses, and yes, that’s part of our plan.

Alex Henderson

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Christian Schwab with Craig-Hallum Capital. Your line is now open.

Christian Schwab

Hey guys, congratulations. I think, this is a wonderful deal for Extreme. Can you share with us how this deal came together and how long the sales process was, and if anybody else looked at it?

Ed Meyercord

Sure. Well, Christian, we've been in dialogue with Aerohive for probably the last 9 months, when we had initial conversations. I don't think it's a surprise. A lot of people in looking at our companies felt like this could be a good fit. And we always get questions from people asking us about, are we interested in Aerohive, we consider Aerohive. And it was conversations that I had with Dave, back probably the 9 months ago when we were talking about businesses and the need for scale in our industry, and the fact that the company's offerings are complementary, our customers are complementary. And so, we felt like this is a good fit, and Extreme was the right home for this next gen cloud platform that they’ve built. On the Extreme’s side, we've had -- we've built our own cloud, but from a scale perspective, that they have the kind of third generation latest technology cloud platform that we believe we're going to be able to leverage, and that will accelerate our vision, our technology vision. So, conversations have been going back and forth. And that's -- it's gotten -- they heated up in the spring, and then we were able to reach a deal and happy to announce that today.

Christian Schwab

Yes. Congrats again on that. The math is relatively simple, as I look at our Aerohive model in order to get to 15% operating margin targets on that business into your business. Can you give us an idea of -- or do you know yet what percentage of that synergies would come from corporate, cost structure, accounting, finance teams, upper level management, Board, versus what would have to come from reallocation spending on SG&A and research & development?

Ed Meyercord

Yes. So, I think what you're asking is for a breakout of the synergies and kind of where we're expecting to derive cost from?

Christian Schwab

That'd be great. Thank you.

Ed Meyercord

Yes. And I think, at this point, we're still working on that model and on that plan. We've done that at a high level, and I'll let Rémi comment. But, there's been collaboration with the executive leadership team at Aerohive in identifying Extreme assets, Aerohive assets in the best way for us to bring them together. The one point that I want to make is that we are absolutely going to continue to invest in their cloud-management platform, and bringing over the agile team and the DevOps operation for running that cloud is going to be a critical capability for us in terms of feature velocity out in the marketplace.

So, we're clearly going to be investing in this platform as we go forward. And then, there's been an exercise with the teams and understanding where it is that we can pull costs to preserve and maximize value? Rémi, do you want to add anything to that?

Rémi Thomas

No. The only thing I would add is if you look at our cost structure and you see that as a percentage of revenue, R&D and selling and marketing expense account for the majority of opportunity expense. So, while I agree with your logic that there's some synergies in support function, HR, finance, real estate, IS, IT, et cetera, that's still a small percentage. So, I would expect, even though we're not prepared to disclose the split of the synergies, but to get more synergies from sales, marketing and R&D than from support functions.

Christian Schwab

Perfect. That was a beta question for members. But, thank you, Rémi. My last question is, who's going to run it from a sales leadership perspective?

Ed Meyercord

Well, Bob Gault is our Chief Revenue Officer. And so, he'll -- he remains in that position. We're evaluating who comes across from the Aerohive side and we're pretty excited about some of the talent that we've identified already. Again, particularly as it relates to this kind of cloud native business, we want to be really sure that we nurture and we build that cloud native business inside of Extreme. So, there are some key individuals that we're looking at bringing over that are going to be critical in helping us drive that business. There is a cross-sell -- big cross-sell opportunity from -- there's pent-up demand with our partners and our customers. And then, there's a pretty big opportunity in terms of our expanded platform to bring out the switching and other software assets to their customers. So, it's an integrated effort and that's where we are at this point.

Christian Schwab

And then, if I may, just one last question. Can you give us the end-customer -- rough end-customer mix of the Wi-Fi business now, post the combination with Aerohive? What percentage goes to education in total? I thought I heard something but I didn't get, and then other verticals?

Ed Meyercord

Yes. I think, it's -- education is the big vertical that we talked about, as we look at it. We would group higher ed, along with state and local education K-12. That business will be approximately 30%, if you look across all of our industry verticals. And then, it will kind of level out from there. But, there is, what I would say is, there's overlap from when we look at health care, when we look at retail, which is a really big opportunity here for us. And we are strengthening our position in those markets as well.

Interestingly, there's not a lot of customer overlap. So, we see the customer base is being very complementary. And so, we wind up just being, we're picking up a lot of customers but we don't have the same customers. So net-net, it’s additive and creating new cross-sell opportunities.

Christian Schwab

Great. No other questions. Thanks again.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Paul Silverstein with Cowen. Your line is now open.

Paul Silverstein

Thanks, guys. I've got a couple. Just picking up on last question, among the education, health care, state and local government, and retail verticals that you all identified as the key customer markets for Aerohive, what is this -- can you give us a little bit more granularity on the split among those businesses? And I only ask because my understanding, perhaps misunderstanding is that the education market, while potentially good in volumes depending upon E-Rate is that it has much lower margins for all of you folks, not just for Aerohive, but Aerohive, Extreme and everybody in the marketplace. So, I'm curious about the split between education and the other sectors, if we could maybe get some granularity, and if there is meaningful margin differentials in those different customer markets?

Secondly, can you update us -- my apologies, I should know this, but if you could update us on the E-Rate outlook relative to that education marketplace. And then, I’ve got a separate question, which I’ll hold off until you all responded to those. Thanks.

Ed Meyercord

Sure. So, yes, education is about 30% of Aerohive’s business. And when we look at what’s interesting when you combine Extreme and Aerohive that they have cloud-managed customers. And so, they’re leveraging cloud-managed wireless LAN whereas we’re much more heavily weighted towards switching, and this is where we see the complementary nature of the deal. Net-net, we’re looking at adding 24,000 additional customers on to Extreme and on to the platform. And as I said before, we don’t see a lot of overlap there, and some of that has to do with the kinds of services that we’re delivering there. The other thing to keep in mind, Paul, as you know, 60% gross margin target which is something that we remain focused on, is going to be helped by this, given the fact that the cloud-managed platform is a mid-60% gross margin platform.

So, we’re picking up a new portfolio with higher margins. And then within our customers, we haven’t had a fully developed cloud platform to roll out. And you mentioned E-Rate and you look at kind of where we stand independently and then collectively from an E-Rate perspective, most of our E-Rate filings have been switches whereas the Aerohive, when we look at their E-Rate wins, it’s mostly wireless LAN. So, from that standpoint, as we go forward, we are expecting this to be complementary from a customer perspective.

The other thing I’ve mentioned is that from a K-12 perspective, the Aerohive margins are not lower in that K-12 industry. And so, that’s part of the power of the cloud-managed platform that they have.

From a filing perspective, we looked at significant growth. And Dave, I don’t know if you want to jump in and just comment on the success you had for E-Rate filings this year. On the Extreme side, we saw the 50% increase in the filings that Extreme won. So, we have a hunting license that’s a lot larger than last year. So, we’re expecting growth in that market segment based on our success in E-Rate. And I know that Aerohive had the same. And Dave, you’re probably in a better position to comment.

David Flynn

Yes, Ed. We had 55% year-over-year increase in our funding awards. So, we are fairly pleased that the value of our awards was about $35 million, of the award value deemed to Aerohive.

Paul Silverstein

I appreciate that. But looking forward, is there any reason to believe that that significant increase that both companies are seeing that that continues, or that it changes one way or the other?

Ed Meyercord

I would say yes, Paul, and part of the way that we’re going to market, and if you actually look at where we’re penetrated from a geo perspective, it’s complementary. We’re strong in certain areas of the country and then the Aerohive teams are strong in other areas of the country. So, we’re not -- we’re really not seeing a lot of overlap there. And what’s clear is, we’ll be the number three player, and scale does matter. We’re going to have more teams out in the field with more ways to win in that marketplace.

You asked about the other vertical, which we look -- retail for us has been a growing vertical where we've done very well. Again, we have very different deployments in terms of our retail customers. And now, we are really excited about what we're going to be able to bring to our existing base. And when we talk about 15% of the Fortune 50, a lot of that 50% is these retail customers. And retailers looking at cloud now, and we're going to have a very competitive product portfolio to bring to these customers. At the same time, when we look at the retail customers and there's some great names that you'll notice from Aerohive, when you see these customers, we’re going to have our entire edge switching platform and other solutions, and we look at campus solutions et cetera to bring to these customers. There is a pretty interesting cross-sell opportunity. Retail and what you would consider typical retail and then also we highlighted PNC Bank, Suncoast, Nationwide, Regions, ING, some of these other financial institutions and their branch deployments.

Paul Silverstein

Let me ask you a separate question. On paper, deal looks like it makes imminent sense in terms of the revenue synergies and cost synergies. That said, of course, the issue historically, if I look at your track record, post the asset acquisitions of Brocade and Avaya, and I appreciate that this is not an asset acquisition, it's a different story. But, as we all know, there was one issue or another post deal that you didn't know about pre-deal that blindsided you for good four-quarter, five-quarter period and handicapped your ability to execute. How is this different, Ed, what is the risk for you, and Rémi, what is the risk associated with this acquisition, which, I'm sure there are risks that you don't yet know about that are going to crop up post deal? But if we think about the last two deals, how is this likely to be different?

Ed Meyercord

So, first of all, the last deals we did were asset acquisitions. And it's fundamentally different than when you're buying equity of the company and you're buying the whole company. And some of the surprises that we had and some of the other deals that we had, was just a complete lack of visibility into the business, where, for example, in the Avaya transaction, they were in bankruptcy for quite some time. We had to enter into a transition services agreement where literally Avaya was collecting cash for us. We didn't have visibility into a lot of their systems. And so, along the way, including a team that weren’t using our CRM and sales force. So, as far as pipeline is concerned, as far as discounting behaviors are concerned and these kinds of things, we had some challenges there. But our target objective was $200 million with the business and high 40% gross margins. And as we mentioned, that business is running now at $220 million with high 50% gross margin.

So, yes, there were a couple of execution issues along the way. But, these are things that we figured out. And we've got a really strong operating team here at Extreme who’s able to figure that out.

Brocade was a very similar situation where we had a business that was in limbo when we looked at the Broadcom-Brocade transaction, Brocade delays, these kinds of things, how are they going to divide up all the assets? Competitors had a lot of time to get in and get in front of these customers and cause some damage. And it was a long -- it was a 14-month process. In this case, we're anticipating a very fast close. And we're not talking about an asset deal, we're acquiring the entire company where we bring over all the systems. So, as we look at sort of a NetSuite to Oracle migration, as we look at the SFDC to SFDC migration, we're not relying upon third parties, and we're not paying high fees to third parties that don't really have a vested interest. So, from that standpoint, I would say, we're feeling a lot more confident in terms of the business integration and fewer surprises here, Paul.

The other thing is that we're -- we have great visibility into -- and as I said before, we've got Dave on the line here, we're working close with Dave, John, Alan, the team, the executive team, from Aerohive. And we have great visibility into their pipeline and their sales force. And we're very similar in that regard.

So, this is -- we're looking at this deal and we consider the deal to be win-win. We've got good visibility. We mentioned the E-Rate season that they're coming off with, with a really healthy pipeline. So, it's -- from that standpoint, it's a different animal. We talked about building scale with some of these other acquisitions and getting us to where we need to be. And now here from an investment standpoint, we're picking up to the state-of-the-art platform, cloud management platform in the industry. And there's a ton of excitement about what that brings to our existing customers and partners where there's pent-up demand for it.

So, I hope that answers your question, but it's not an asset deal; it's an equity deal. We're owning all of the -- we're picking up in owning all the systems on day one; it's a fast close cycle. Keep in mind, the margins of this business are in the mid-60s; we’re not picking up margins in the low-40s that need a lot of repair where there’s discounting issues in the field. And you think about the market transition to Wi-Fi 6, it just strengthens our market position as it relates to that.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Catharine Trebnick with Dougherty. Your line is now open.

Catharine Trebnick

Thanks for taking the question, and congratulations, Dave Flynn and Extreme Networks. So, in the press release, you all discussed the SD-WAN opportunity, and I'm wondering about now having a NAC and a cloud NAC, is there any other interest in pursuing other security vendors to broaden out that story? Thank you.

Ed Meyercord

I think, that's a very fair question. And what we'll say is we're in a stage where we're looking to grow and build on our solutions portfolio. And we're going to consider -- we will consider adjacent technologies that fit within our overall solution. Our strategy is all about sort of cloud delivered services and solutions. We came up with our autonomous network, our Extreme Elements portfolio. And the whole strategy there is to deliver more software services like security over the cloud along with AI and ML, capabilities and analytics. Cloud NAC here is important. In the case of SD-WAN, we really look at SD-WAN as SD branch. And so, there's a branch router and capability that Aerohive brings to the equation here, which is something where we feel we have pent-up demand. There is a lot of opportunities where we have not been in a strong competitive position to compete and now we will be, as far as the market transition overdue, what we will call SD branch. We’re not really looking at from a traditional SD-WAN perspective, we’re really looking at the branch capabilities and how we’re going to be able to deliver on this with our customers.

And I guess I’d say is we’re open to this. The other thing we’ll be open to is partnering as we create an ecosystem of partners where we can deliver third-party partner services over our cloud where we can be an enabler for that. That’s something that’s part of our strategy. So, we’ll look at -- we’re building our own solutions, potentially buying and partnering.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Alex Henderson with Needham. Your line is now open.

Alex Henderson

Yes. So, I just wanted to go back to a broader subject here. I mean, you are announcing the restructuring which sounds like it’s an Extreme specific restructuring. So, excluding the announcement around Aerohive for a second, is it reasonable to do the math that of $0.20 to $0.22 per share benefit to earnings and expect the Street to increase their estimates by that amount given this restructuring announcement? It just again sounds like it’s an Extreme only announcement?

Ed Meyercord

Alex, I'll just make a quick comment and then I'm going to pass it over to Rémi. Last year, as you know we wanted --we continued to invest in the business with our revision around where we were landing from a revenue standpoint. We needed to pull cost out of the business. There will be some mitigating factors to the cost that we’re pulling out of the business as it relates to things like employee bonuses and these kinds of things. Rémi, do you want to pick that up?

Rémi Thomas

Yes. I would just add and insist that this is on the standalone basis. So, obviously if there are synergies with Aerohive, those would be additive to the $24 million to $27 million. And to Ed’s point, you should not take operating expense baseline for fiscal ‘19 and deduct $24 million to $27 million, there’s other factors. On a run rate basis, as we exit Q4, we’re definitely taking out roughly $25 million worth of cost out of the business. But the bonus that Ed mentioned is one factor that needs to be factored in. But, the actual savings annualized that the Company will generate and that will be recurring is indeed the $24 million to $27 million that we mentioned.

Alex Henderson

So, just to be clear, it sounds like what you’re saying is yes there’s $0.20 to $0.22 a share of benefit. But, given macro conditions, weakness in Europe, some other issues within the Company that we should be not including the full range of that benefit over the next fiscal year or even beyond that because there’s some offset to it that have to be absorbed?

Rémi Thomas

Yes. That’s right. And I would say that throwing in there some of the macro conditions it’s not so much fast. My statement is obviously all other things being equal. It’s more of the fact that there is other factors, mitigating factors, and Ed alluded to one which is the bonus, which will in fiscal ‘20, offset part of the $24 million to $27 million. That’s why you should not take all of it down to the EPS.

Alex Henderson

I see, okay. And if I could go back to the acquisition for a second. I'm still having trouble with the math here. Presumably, the restructuring of the Aerohive announced is in the Street forecast, since it’s been an announced restructuring. The Street forecast and I recognize there's a fair couple of estimates. But the Street forecast is essentially breakeven, and it doesn't look like the operating profit cover the interest costs. So, I'm still trying to understand particularly if you lose in $25 million, $26 million in deferred revenue, which will fall out for a year, how that mechanically shows up as accretive because the math just doesn't seem to work to me?

Rémi Thomas

Yes. So, there are three things you need to take into account. We're doing a restructuring, which is going to improve our profitability on the standalone basis. Aerohive announced some cost reduction as well that can improve their profitability on a standalone basis. You combine the two, there's a deferred revenue haircut that I mentioned and there's operational synergies. And with the combination of the two and these operational synergies, you get to an accretion to our EPS.

Alex Henderson

Okay. So, that's not what you said earlier. I just wanted to clarify this point. So, the comments that the acquisition is accretive is inclusive of the $0.20 to $0.25 benefit from the restructuring, as opposed to accretive standalone excluding the restructuring. So, we be clear on this, because this is important point.

Rémi Thomas

So, we're doing some restructuring that’s going to basically improve our financials. And then, on the standalone basis, you combine Aerohive and that becomes accretive.

Alex Henderson

So, you're not saying that Aerohive excluding the restructuring is accretive?

Ed Meyercord

We are, Alex. So, we’re consistent with what we said earlier. The Aerohive transaction is accretive.

Alex Henderson

So, excluding the restructuring benefit at Extreme?

Ed Meyercord

Correct.

Rémi Thomas

Correct. Because of the synergies...

Alex Henderson

Okay. So, this synergy is on the selling side?

Ed Meyercord

If we can -- Alex, if we need to kind of get into the weeds on this, we could probably do that offline and follow up.

Alex Henderson

Thanks.

Ed Meyercord

Alex, it’s in the model. We’ll walk you through that.

And our next question comes from Cynthia Paul with Lynrock Lake. Your line is now open.

Cynthia Paul

I've actually in 25 years of being a public investor; I've never asked a question on a call before. So, look, I think, your companies long together. I'm really scratching my head at the valuation. I feel like Extreme is stealing Aerohive here. I mean, I don't understand why not print another good quarter. The stock was just at 5 bucks a few months ago. You have a strong second half; you said you're going to make the quarter. Why not let the stock just get above these levels naturally on its own? And then, maybe you can think about M&A, but you have a good organic growth story here. So, I'd like to understand what the process was and why the Board is selling out here at frankly way too lower valuation, you're letting Ed steal the company from you?

Ed Meyercord

Wow! Cynthia, it’s great to have you on the call.

Cynthia Paul

Thanks, Ed.

Ed Meyercord

I mean, I think Dave, I think we've kind of pushed this over, but Cynthia, I will comment that what we're talking about is a 40% premium to where the stock has been trading, which is a pretty full premium. And from our standpoint, what I would say is that it really gets back down to scale and that was the conversation that I think we had with Dave and the Board about what is that -- when you're up -- when you are competing against the kinds of players that we're competing against on a global scale, you need to have scale. And so, that was a big part of it, as we're all kind of transitioning to Wi-Fi 6. And from a 90 -- if we look at it from a 90-day perspective, there's still a decent -- there is still a decent premium that we're paying for the asset. Dave, do you want to comment?

David Flynn

Yes. Cynthia, obviously, we see a good opportunity in combination with Extreme. And where the stock was a higher price before we had disappointing Q1 but we did have a disappointing Q1, and we were needing to build off of that. And in spite of the fact that we did indicate we have a strong E-Rate season, that was public knowledge and presumably factoring into the share price. So, we ran a process. Given that we were approached by Extreme and did market checks, we and the Board deemed that this was an attractive path for the company relative to where the stock was trading. And we're excited about the combination of the two companies.

Cynthia Paul

So, the market's inability to value your stock appropriately means that long-term shareholders don't get the right value. I mean, look at where MIS just sold. I mean, I -- and look at where other assets have sold, it doesn't seem unreasonable to have gotten something more like two time sales. I mean, we can take this conversation offline. I just -- I'm a little confused with the decision here.

Ed Meyercord

I think, Cynthia, maybe we could take it offline. I know, there's been -- as David mentioned, there were market checks and the company hired a banker and they went through a process. And I don't think this is the first time the company has been through the process. So, I think the Board followed their fiduciary obligations. But maybe we can take it offline.

David Flynn

Thanks, Cynthia.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Christian Schwab with Craig-Hallum Capital. Your line is now open.

Christian Schwab

Thanks for my quick follow-up. As the accretiveness of the Aerohive acquisition, do you anticipate that you'll be able to get Aerohive's business to your Extreme standalone target goals and operating margins at 15%? And if so, when?

Rémi Thomas

So, obviously, there is always some transition costs in year one. We've publicly stated that we believe Extreme standalone with the restructuring actions that we're announcing today can reach an operating margin of 15% on an exit run rate. We've identified operational efficiencies with the combination with Aerohive that obviously will not be generated day one. They will take a period of time. But, as we look at our fiscal Q4, which is our June 2020 quarter, we believe that Aerohive, could contribute an operating margin in excess of 15%, which explains my earlier statement that it would be earnings enhancing on a standalone basis, including the synergies for us. So, yes, and this will take a period of time. But by the time we get to fiscal Q4, we should get to that 15% plus operating margin for Aerohive.

Christian Schwab

Fabulous. No other questions. Thanks.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Paul Silverstein with Cowen. Your line is now open.

Paul Silverstein

I was going to pick up on Alex’s question regarding how you get to the accretion. But, I’ll take it offline with you all. That’s fine.

Stan Kovler

Okay. Thanks, Paul. Speak to you soon.

Thank you. I'm not showing any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to your host for any closing remarks.

Ed Meyercord

Okay. I’d just like to thank everybody for joining us on the call, for your participation. It’s obviously an exciting time for Extreme and Aerohive. I also just want to shout out on these calls; we get a lot of employees who join us. The teams on both sides did a lot of work to make this happen and to bring it together. And we appreciate all the good work from those teams. And the Aerohive teams is as far as working with Extreme teams I think work pretty well together. So, thanks everybody. I appreciate you be on the call again, and have a great day.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude today’s program and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a wonderful day.