Berkshire Hathaway And Market Highs

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) is well positioned to thrive in any down market. Now, do I think a recession is coming in the next year? Probably not, but we are in a market where value is difficult to find and major indexes are hitting new highs. Sourcing investments is harder today. Berkshire Hathaway I believe has a few key attributes that makes it an attractive option to own.

Let’s go back almost a decade ago to understand my thoughts. It's September 2008, Lehman Brothers goes bankrupt as the Federal Reserve declines to guarantee their loans. Banks are scrambling to understanding what’s on their balance sheet to determine further actions in the coming months. Not many knew what the strategic next step was going to be.

Lax lending practices and usage of mortgage-backed securities were two key drivers to the situations. Investment banks and commercial banks were fiercely at each other’s throats in 2005-2006, fighting for market share and top-line growth. The real estate market was on fire, which slowly made Wall Street accept the additional risk banks were taking on their balance sheets through subprime lending. Banks were packaging up mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and collateralized debt obligations (CDO) and selling them to institutional investors where they were getting exposure to the US housing market. Once the housing market turned soft, housing prices declined and the value of these MBS's followed. Some major global financial institutions were sitting on piles of MBS securities that were turning worthless, significant losses followed in the 2007-2009 time frame.

Home prices were starting to be reported worth less than the actual mortgage, providing fuel for an unforeseen velocity of foreclosures. During all the chaos it is estimated that total losses were in the trillions globally.

Berkshire Hathaway wasn't weak in this period. Warren was gearing up his elephant gun to make deals on succulent terms.

Goldman Investment

In October 2008 Berkshire Hathaway invested $5 billion in Goldman Sachs (GS) in exchange for perpetual preferred shares yielding 10% and warrant options to buy 43.5 million shares at a price of $115. The warrants would expire on Oct. 1, 2013.

Goldman had the right to buy the preferred shares back at a premium and did on March 2011. BRK collected roughly $1.1 billion in dividends during this time with an additional $500 million for early repayment of the preferred, making a total return of $1.6 billion.

Warren would go on to exercise his warrant options which was actually amended to different terms. He was given roughly 13 million shares instead, not having to put up any capital towards the purchase. He mostly held on to these shares over the last six years, making them worth $2.7 billion, not including the dividends collected.

Bank Of America Investment

Summer 2011, Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) legal woes start to come forward when management turns to BRK in order to help strengthen their balance sheet. Berkshire Hathaway invested $5 billion in preferred shares at a 6% yield. The brilliant move again was to get warrants attached to the deal, leaving an option to buy 700 million shares at $7.14. In 2017, Buffett exercised the warrants, ending up with 679 million shares. As of today, BRK still holds these shares yielding $407 million a year in dividends, with a paper profit of $15.6 billion.

Burlington North Santa Fe Buyout

In 2009 Buffett made his biggest wager ever by purchasing the 77% stake he didn't already own of Burlington Northern, if including debt had a $44 billion valuation. Some thought he lost his touch, but they were wrong. Owning miles of rails in the heart of the U.S. was certainly valuable in hindsight. It’s a cheap method of moving cargo through its 32,500 route miles, making the business irreplaceable, as for now. For fiscal year 2018 Burlington North Santa Fe reported $5.2 billion in net earnings, or a 12% yield on investment.

There were many other investments made. The ability to gather assets at opportune times is one of the greatest characteristics a business can have. Even if at partial ownership, many are still yielding collectively billions of dollars back to home office to be redeployed at BRK.

Just in the last few months, Berkshire announced a deal with Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to help finance the oil company's attempt to takeover Anadarko Petroleum (APC). The contractual structure is very similar to deals made during the financial crisis. A $10 billion investment for preferred shares yielding 8%, with a warrant kicker, allowing Buffett to purchase 80 million shares at a per share price of $62.50.

Historical data shows management's ability to put massive amounts of cash to good use in economic uncertainty. You can think of BRK's $100 billion cash pile as a hedge for the future. I don't know when great opportunities will come, I do know we are at lofty valuations, while Berkshire trades at a reasonable price with inherent advantages.

Final Thoughts / Key Attributes I Like About Berkshire

Strong management team even outside of Warren Buffett. Consistent profitable underwriting. Offering the lowest prices possible while being profitable is not an easy thing to do or copy. Book value still has the ability to compound at high single digits not taking into consideration deal-making. Expect valuation re-rating to the upside as wholly-owned subs continue to become a larger part of the organization. Thoughtful expansion throughout all operating subs has allowed conservative growth, keeping a well-balanced financial footing. As more cash builds on the balance sheet paying a dividend or large timely share repurchase seems inevitable.

