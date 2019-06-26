Infineon Technology Offers An Appealing Valuation Opportunity

This may represent a time to go LONG Infineon, provided you share the sentiment.

Despite this sudden price drop, backed by certain results and forward risks, i consider the stock investable.

Infineon Technologies is, since April 2019, trading at a discount to historical valuation. The stock has shed ~30% of its value in less than 3 months.

Due to macro and company-specific forward risks, the share of Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNF) (OTCQX:IFNNY) has, very quickly, lost approximately 30% of its value in less than 3 months. I have been LONG since early 2016, and the company represents one of my early investments in Germany. Since then, I've been hesitant to add more to the position however, due to lack of undervaluation combined with a meager company dividend yield of below 1.5%. There were simply better opportunities on the table.

This may no longer be the case. I think current share prices represent a good opportunity to invest in the company - and here I will show you why.

Infineon - A strong position in a challenging market

Infineon was founded when the company was divided from its Siemens parent. Until then, it consisted of Siemens semiconductor manufacturing division/s. The spinoff in 1999 represented the moment company became its own entity, and since that time, the stock has appreciated greatly in value.

The company's business is the developing and manufacturing of semiconductors and systems, chip cards and security products for automotive and industrial applications.

Following multiple restructuring and the separate spin-offs of certain business areas, Infineon Technologies now contains four reportable business segments.

Automotive (ATV) provides products for use in powertrains, comfort electronics and safeties related to the automotive sector. This includes microcontrollers, power semis, and sensors.

provides products for use in powertrains, comfort electronics and safeties related to the automotive sector. This includes microcontrollers, power semis, and sensors. Industrial Power Control (IPC) provides semis and modules for generation, transmission, and consumption of electrical energy. This includes things like electrical drives for industrial applications, consumer electronics, renewable energy modules, conversion, and transmission products.

provides semis and modules for generation, transmission, and consumption of electrical energy. This includes things like electrical drives for industrial applications, consumer electronics, renewable energy modules, conversion, and transmission products. Power Management & Multimarket (PMM) gives us semi components for efficient power management or high-frequency electrical applications, including lighting management, LED, power supplies for everything from commercial servers to PC's, medical technology, microphones, and other high-frequency products.

gives us semi components for efficient power management or high-frequency electrical applications, including lighting management, LED, power supplies for everything from commercial servers to PC's, medical technology, microphones, and other high-frequency products. Digital Security Solutions (DSS) gives the market microcontrollers for cell phone SIMs, payment cards, security chips, passports, ID-cards, and other documents.

In short, the company portfolio covers almost the entire range of power and frequency-related products and solutions, and the company in its work focuses on crucial things like switching frequencies, heat dissipation and minimizing of on-state losses. There is some overlap in the above business areas, or differentiating only in terms of certain classifications.

For instance, the difference between PMM and IPC products, excluding certain specialty control products, are merely different voltage classes in their products and the use of compound semis. (Source: Company Presentation, London)

Sector-leading and in a unique position to capitalize on 300mm manufacturing with high synergies

The company is the holder of the largest market share in the world when looking at power discretes and modules, easily doubling the market share of the #2. This has, for the most part, been achieved in record time, showcasing the company's growth potential.

In addition, the company's market share puts it in a unique position to produce 300mm modules in a timeframe considered commercially viable and profitable. Due to annual revenues of products feasible for 300mm totaling $3.5B+, the company can capitalize on its massive scale to make the production feasible and profitable in record time - where competitors such as Toshiba or Mitsubishi would require 12-19 years to achieve the same cost competitiveness without sacrificing company growth or profitability.

In short, as long as Infineon holds onto its market share, it can develop new technology-oriented products to a profitable degree that other manufacturers which have less than $2B annual in 300mm-manufacturing products, cannot. The closest competitor here is ON Semi. (Source: Company calculations, including data from IHS Markit Technology Group, "Power Semiconductor Market Share Database", September 2018)

In addition to this advantage, the company can achieve synergies in R&D and manufacturing where know-how achieved in PMM and IPC can be used in the automotive segment as well.

Let's take a look at some of the segments, customers and other things more closely to get a feel of where they are, who buys them, and so forth.

Some Segment Specifics

IPC, which represents a considerable amount of annual revenues, provides some of the largest companies on the globe with modules and products.

Company margins have improved significantly since late 2013, and a majority of products are made up of things that will benefit from 300mm manufacturing. The segment has a USD exposure of ~30%, with major customers in China, Europe, and the Americas. China makes up 1/3 of the sales in this segment.

PMM shows similar tendencies.

Again, we're looking at some of the largest, most significant companies worldwide in their customer base. The USD exposure is all the way at 80% here, due to a high portion of Asia-related segment revenue being USD-denominated. Once again, China represents a major company customer.

The company is a clear MOSFET market leader, with 4 future-facing growth catalysts (5G, Data Centers, Battery-powered applications and charging) slated to ensure forward CAGR - provided nothing negative happens.

The picture that emerges, looking at the company operations and market share, is a company that supplies a large portion of the market with crucial products necessary for modern life - and for an ever-growing technological sector with more complex applications.

Finances

Given the company's recent drop in share price, is there a problem with the company finances?

To put it concisely - no.

Company revenues for FY18 are up in every single geographical segment for the year. In terms of reporting segments, only DSS experienced some small softness, dropping 6% compared to FY17. Other areas grew by double-digit percentages, however.

Summarizing the year 2018, the company reported

Revenue growth of 8% during the last fiscal year.

Margins of 17.8%, with results of €1.353B.

Maintaining, despite M&A's, an investment-grade S&P credit rating of BBB with a "stable" outlook, the highest rating for any European semi manufacturer.

It was the fifth year in a row that the company increased revenue and segment results. The 36% increase in net income was affected by the one-time item of the sales of Infineon's RF power component, which came in at €270M. The company also recorded FCF increases of 4% over FY17 and maintains its high RoCE of >~15%

The company has cash on hand, with a net cash position of €333M.

Dividends

Now, while the company has a very small, sub-2% dividend (less than treasuries), the company has grown the dividend impressively over the past 10 years, coming in at a 170% increase in less than 10 years.

The company also maintains an extremely conservative payout ratio, coming in at a current 28.72% for FY18. (Source: Yahoo)

In short, the financials for this company show positive development over a long period of time, with key metrics tied to share (EPS, Revenue/share, etc) showing movement in the right direction.

Recent Results

In addition to annual results for the past year, we have a recent quarterly report to go through. During this report, the company:

Lowered guidance in terms of revenue and segment results.

Recorded a revenue growth of 1% on a Q-Q basis.

Weaker PMM demand

Flat IPC demand.

Drop of 8% in segment results on a Q-Q basis.

The company's explanation for this drop in result is a change in the company's product mix and resource/capacity underutilization related to, among other things, the geopolitical headwinds we're experiencing. This has also impacted division/segment performance.

While ATV posted a surprising growth (or perhaps not that surprising, considering the current global EV focus despite overall automotive softness), other segments apart from DSS (which came in flat) showed softness.

Company RoCE dropped on a Q-Q basis, and adjusted EPS came at €0.24, a drop of €0.02 on a quarterly comparison.

The company has instituted hiring freezes and other cost containment measures to limit the forward impact of future headwinds. Despite this quarterly softness, administrative expenses and R&D remain at controlled levels, with no increases recorded despite the quarterly drops.

The company continues to hold a very healthy net cash position of €333M, holding the ability to, if necessary, pay down its ~€1.5B debt if necessary. Current maturities on bonds and notes are considered manageable also.

Key Risks

Yet, despite these positive developments, we see stock price movements like these.

Which, given the stock's recent positive numbers on an annual basis, shouldn't really be possible if that were true. So what is happening?

Well, it's not that hard to see a few reasons just why the stock price is crashing here if one delves a little deeper.

First of all, let's clearly state that Infineon is very exposed to China and the Chinese market overall. In order to invest in this company, you really need to accept the risks associated with such a large exposure - almost a third of the business. This exposure can be represented in a number of ways, but when there's trouble or geopolitical risk, there's dragging down of this company's stock price.

Recently (in May), there was a rumor from the Nikkei Daily that the company had suspended shipments to Huawei based on pressure related to US import/export restrictions. While the company quickly denied these allegations, the fact is that this illustrates why short-term sentiment may weigh on the stock price. Even though the company states:

“As of today, the great majority of products Infineon delivers to Huawei is not subject to U.S. export control law restrictions, therefore those shipments will continue” (Source: Reuters)

This quote illustrates that the future may hold such restrictions if things change - and that's part of what's dragging things down.

Secondly, the downward adjustment of forward guidance surely contributed to the current downfall in stock price. It's only natural and coincides time-wise with the stock price movements.

Third, we're looking at overall softness in semi stocks. With companies reporting results less impressive than expected, the entire sector is under pressure. This contributes to company stock price deterioration as well.

In the company earnings call, management speaks to the overall economic slowdown, as the book-to-bill ratio fades to a 0.8 for the quarter. This represents the first fall to below 1.0 in six years time. Management points to higher inventory levels, and short-term thinking in purchase-side customer behavior. In short, before we see an uptick in the stock (at least any significant sort), the company inventory levels will have to be worked down, and this may take time in the market environment we're entering.

Company management, Reinhard Ploss, also said the following.

We already talked about the challenging business environment in the beginning. Based on our reading of internal and external indicators, the deceleration will be more long-lived but at least the situation is not worsening. Visibility remains low, inventory correction will take time and while recent market data and leading indicators from China provide some glimmer of hope, there are no tangible signs for a snapback of demand in the near term. (Source: 2Q19 Company Earnings call, Reinhard Ploss)

With these short-to-mid-term outlooks, one could argue that it's nothing odd to see the sort of stock price development we're seeing at this time.

The Cypress Deal

In addition, the company has elected to, during such times showing forward uncertainty, buy Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) for €9B in cash. This deal required the company to do a capital raise of €1.5B, with shares offered at a price of €13.66/share via private placement.

The company expects synergies of €180M per annum by 2022. As a result of this transaction, Infineon will become the eight-largest chip manufacturer in the world and establish further dominance in the business of power semis and security controllers, but the company will also become the largest supplier to the automotive industry.

One can view this M&A in different ways - but the fact is, the company's already-depressed share price is affected further by this decision - and the feeling isn't necessarily all that positive - at least for the time being.

Valuation

With risks clear and known, it's time to look at what sort of risk-reward ratio we're looking at, and more importantly, the company valuation.

With a current yield of just over 1.8%, this company is yielding more than it historically has for some time. The company P/E ratio of 15.93 (NYSE:TTM) is lower than it has been for some time, with a company that usually trades well above 18 or even 22 times forward earnings.

This valuation in terms of P/E-ratio also puts it on the levels below, or similar to competitors such as Broadcom (AVGO), Qualcomm (QCOM) and others. So, overall, this metric is indicating a certain amount of undervaluation. I agree with this view and believe that what Infineon offers, it's market position and forward expectations which include Cypress ought to be valued higher than 15X earnings, considering where other companies valuation currently sit.

Using a quick two-stage DCF valuation with a Gordon growth formula, starting at the levered FCF from 2019 (~€515M) and going 10 years forward with a 7% cost of equity (based on levered company beta) gives us a fair intrinsic value of ~€23/share. That represents nearly 40% potential upside, and even if our thesis turns out be only be slightly accurate, there should be gains.

Given that we're viewing a company in this space though, with all the risks associated, at best this should be taken as a very rough estimate since these sort of calculations do not take into consideration the inherently volatile and cyclical nature of the semi industry. Still, as with company P/E, I believe that this indicates undervaluation - and in this case, that's enough for me.

In terms of P/B-ratio as well as P/S-ratio, the stock has not traded at these multiples for several years. In my view, assigning a P/S ratio of <2.5/ P/B ratio of <2.6 to Infineon because of, among other things, high inventory and overall macro (when the company usually trades at twice that, or close to), severely discount the company forward and long-term strengths and their solid history of delivering earnings and growth in market share and profits.

I don't believe that you, at this time, should be paying over €20 for a share of Infineon - not because I don't believe the company isn't worth the money, but because of overall concerns and the geopolitical landscape. We may get even better deals.

Looking at this sort of discount to even a roughly-calculated intrinsic value however, I consider this stock to be severely undervalued by the market. The dissociation between stock price and forward earnings/historical valuation is something I consider stark here.

It is enough to cause me to invest - and this perceived undervaluation forms the core of my thesis.

Thesis

My thesis is rather simple. The risks for this company, both current and forward, short- and mid-term, are present. There's plenty to consider here, and for each investor to decide whether the risk-reward ratio is worth it.

However, shedding 30% in a matter of 2-3 months because of concerns that I consider mostly macro-related is something I consider a severe overreaction. Despite these headwinds, Infineon remains a world-leading developer, manufacturer, and researcher of chips and chip technologies. Even a few bad quarters, or years, won't drive this company into the tarmac - and the market seems to be valuing the stock as though that's where it is headed.

My approach here will be one of the multiple steps - and it's one I recommend to others as well. Due to the low yield of German stocks, you'll want momentum on your side and buy during severe undervaluation, much like I did earlier this year with GEA group (OTCPK:GEAGY). I already own a small position of Infineon, and come market opening, I intend to double it. I may add another position of similar size if the stock drops to even lower valuations/price (~€12).

In so doing, the investor sets him/herself up for a potential 30% gain in stock price alone, when the market returns the company to previous valuations and what may be considered intrinsic/fair value - and that's not considering what the new M&A will be worth, as this is in no way a small purchase for Infineon.

In doing so, I see a favorable risk/reward ratio with very little long-term downside. It is, however, not a stock you should trade or buy short-term.

I was an Infineon bull prior to 2019, and I remain one today.

Recommendation

I believe Infineon at these levels of ~€15 /share to be undervalued and a "BUY". A P/E valuation of ~16 or below is good for this stock. I do recommend a step-by-step approach and sizing your purchases appropriately, as short-term development may hold further catalysts for a negative share price trend for the sector as a whole.

