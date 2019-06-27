The Asset Allocator: Of REITs And Real Estate (Podcast)

Summary

A reader asks: Do REITs function in an asset allocation as physical real estate does?

My answer is no: The research literature indicates a very high correlation of returns between REITs and small-cap value stocks.

One can also see that REITs act very much like stocks in their risk, volatility and perhaps of greatest relevance, in their drawdown characteristics.

In this podcast, I “think aloud” about ways to import the characteristics of physical real estate into one’s portfolio, without the hardships of being a landlord.