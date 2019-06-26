AbbVie Shares Stumble

Although AbbVie was down 16.4%, and the hedge in this case was designed to protect against a >20% decline, the hedged AbbVie position was only down 9%.

Since we built a hedged portfolio around AbbVie last month, this gives us an opportunity to see how the hedge ameliorated Tuesday's slide.

What Happens When A Hedged Stock Slips

AbbVie (ABBV) was not one of Portfolio Armor's top names last month, but I included it in a hedged portfolio I presented then because it was a popular name among some conservative investors. It has turned out to be an inauspicious inclusion so far, with the stock tumbling 16.25% on Tuesday after news broke of AbbVie's pending bid for Allergan (AGN). A drop this steep in a stock can have a big impact in a concentrated portfolio, so this gives us an opportunity to see how our risk management works in practice. Let's start by looking at the portfolio which included AbbVie.

Our May 1st Hedged Portfolio

This was the portfolio constructed on May 1st and hedged against a greater-than-20% decline over the next several months. In addition to ABBV, which I manually added, the site included Cadence Design Systems (CDNS), Chipotle (CMG), Keysight Technologies (KEYS), MSCI (MSCI), Nextstar Media Group (NXST), and VMware (VMW) as primary securities, based on its estimates of their potential returns over the next several months, net of their hedging costs. The site started out by allocating equal dollar amounts to each of those stocks, but then it rounded down the dollar amounts to get round lots of each since it's less expensive to hedge round lots. It then used Yandex (YNDX), hedged with a tight collar, capped at the then-current money market yield, to absorb most of that cash leftover from the rounding down process.

As you can see above, each of the positions is hedged with either optimal (least expensive) put options or an optimal collar. The site tries hedging securities both ways, estimating which will generate a higher net potential return, weighing the lower cost of collars with the uncapped upside of positions hedged with puts. In the case of ABBV, partly because of Portfolio Armor's modest potential return estimate for it, the collar won out. Here's an expanded look at the optimal collar hedge on ABBV:

Taking into account the cost of the hedge, the total position value for the ABBV position as of the close on May 1st was ($78.89 x 1,400) + ($2,366 - ($4,970) = $107,842. We'll come back to that figure in a moment, as it represents our starting point. First, let's look at the performance of the underlying securities, unhedged.

Performance Of Holdings (Unhedged)

As you can see, ABBV was the worst performer here, down 16.4%, though Nexstar Media and VMware were down almost as much. If you weren't hedging, you wouldn't have had to worry about round lots, so let's assume you purchased equal dollar amounts of each of those stocks. If so, you would have been down 4.6%, as of Tuesday, June 25th's close.

Performance Of The Hedged Portfolio

Here's how the hedged portfolio performed over the same time frame.

Recall from above that ABBV was down 16.4% unhedged, and our starting dollar amount for the hedged ABBV position was $107,842. Note the net position value for AbbVie in the table above: $98,043.95. $98,043.95 represents a 9% decline from $107,842. So, although ABBV was down 16.4%, the hedged ABBV position was only down 9%.

Wrapping Up

One benefit of being hedged is it makes things like ABBV's price action on Tuesday easier to stomach. You know that your downside is strictly limited, and, in this case, the ABBV hedge doesn't expire until November. So it's easier to hold the stock while the Allergan dust settles. If you were hedged as above, you could also consider buying-to-close the call leg of your ABBV collar to remove its upside cap. The cost of doing that, as of Tuesday, was $728, as you can see in the table above. Recall that the income generated from selling those calls when the hedge was opened was $4,970.

