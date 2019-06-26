Eiger BioPharmaceuticals: NDA For HGPS, Phase 3 Ongoing In HDV, Solid Potential

Its trial data in HDV is quite good, and it is in the lead among small pharma targeting this major disease.

EIGR has an NDA upcoming for an ultrarare disease, but another phase 3 trial ongoing for the first antiviral against the hepatitis D virus.

In November last year when Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) was trading near $9, The Total Pharma Tracker, run by Avisol Capital Partners, recommended a buy for the stock based on the following:

this is a $184mn company with a year of cash runway, an NDA to be submitted in an indication whose market potential is not large but will probably produce an assured revenue stream for some time, an about to begin phase 3 trial in Hepatitis D, and a developing pipeline of another product in Hepatitis D. The company is trading midway from its 52-week high and in our opinion, presents a great entry point for a one-year hold."

However, we also cautioned our subscribers about its cash position and couple other issues:

One is cash, including the debt situation. Two is the potential failure of its clinical trial in HDV, where one curious question is the observed reduction in efficacy with increase of dose. The third is competition: there is not a lot of activity specific to HDV right now and much of the work is done by private companies. But if these are bought out or go public otherwise, that may put a drag on EIGR stock."

We warned about a risk of dilution at that time. The first dilutive offering occurred right after, in December, and it brought down the stock from $12 to below $9. The stock bounced back based on other points of strength. But, then, in April, the company did another secondary. By then, the stock had climbed to over $14. This time, the stock fell sharply and refused to climb up to prior levels. The stock is in a plateau right now, and the question is: is the stock going to go back up like before?

Catalyst

To understand that, let's first look at the catalysts. The company has a near-term catalyst in an upcoming NDA, to be filed by year end, for lead drug Lonafarnib in Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS). Approval is likely given the strong data, what we discussed in the earlier article. However, HGPS treatment, despite its strong emotional appeal, will only have around 20 patients in the US and 400 patients globally. This will not help EIGR make too many millions of dollars. The focus is on HDV, or Hepatitis D virus, where lonafarnib, in combination with ritonavir, is in late-stage phase 3 trials. This trial should yield results sometime in the next couple years, and EIGR is leading the pack of companies targeting HDV. So, the main value driver is this. In our earlier article, we discussed HGPS data; this article will focus on HDV.

Previous trial data

HDV is always concomitant with HBV. While trying to figure out why, scientists discovered that three HBV surface antigens or HBsAg, form a crucial component of the HDV virus. The HDV viron is composed of three elements - RNA, delta antigens, and a lipid envelope. This viral envelope acquires the HBsAg through protein prenylation. Lonafarnib is an oral prenylation inhibitor, and various preclinical studies have shown that inhibiting prenylation effectively stops the HDV virus from assembling itself. Specifically, "LNF inhibits the farnesylation step of HDV replication inside liver cells and blocks the virus life cycle at the stage of assembly."

In 2017, EIGR published multiple datasets from its phase 2 study of lonafarnib+ritonavir which further demonstrated this. From their Annual Report:

We have completed Phase 2 studies in 129 HDV-infected patients dosed with LNF across five international clinical trials. LNF has demonstrated dose-related activity in reducing HDV viral load both as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents. Phase 2 studies have identified two lonafarnib-based regimens that can achieve clinically meaningful composite endpoints of HDV RNA decline ≥ 2 logs from baseline and normalized alanine aminotransferase, or ALT, a key liver enzyme, at Week 24: all-oral regimen of LNF 50 mg boosted with ritonavir (RTV) twice daily and combination regimen of LNF boosted with RTV combined with PEG IFN-alfa-2a. Predominantly grade 1 gastrointestinal (GI) adverse events (AE) were observed in Phase 2 amongst per-protocol treated patients.

From published study data:

Higher LNF monotherapy doses had greater decreases in HDV viral load than achieved in the original POC study. However, this was associated with increased gastrointestinal adverse events. Addition of RTV 100 mg QD to a LNF 100 mg BID regimen yielded better antiviral responses than LNF 300 mg BID monotherapy and with less side effects. A similar improvement was observed with LNF 100 mg BID + PEG-IFNα 180 μg QW. Two of 6 patients who received 12 weeks of LNF experienced transient posttreatment alanine aminotransferase (ALT) increases resulting in HDV-RNA negativity and ALT normalization... The cytochrome P450 3A4 inhibitor, RTV, allows a lower LNF dose to be used while achieving higher levels of postabsorption LNF, yielding better antiviral responses and tolerability. In addition, combining LNF with PEG-IFNα achieved more substantial and rapid HDV-RNA reduction, compared to historical responses with PEG-IFNα alone.

In all, there have been 5 completed phase 2 data from lonafarnib in HDV, besides the hundreds of cancer patients treated by Merck (NYSE:MRK) when it held lonafarnib. These 5 studies and their outcomes are as follows:

Study Outcome POC Study (Placebo-controlled LNF monotherapy) (n=14) statistically significant decreases in HDV RNA viral load statistically significant correlation between increasing LNF serum levels and decreasing HDV RNA viral load LOWR-1 Study (Combination: LNF with RTV or PEG IFN-alfa-2a) (n=21) benefits of twice-daily RTV-boosting of LNF for up to 24 weeks of dosing LOWR-2 Study (Dose Finding: LNF + RTV ± PEG IFN-alfa-2a) (n=58) clear dose response for LNF 50 mg vs. 25 mg when comparing the two all‐oral regimens LOWR-3 Study (QD Dosing: LNF + RTV) (n=21) The all-oral combination of once-daily ritonavir-boosted lonafarnib was safe and tolerable in patients for up to 6 months of therapy and demonstrated antiviral activity. Administration of prenylation inhibitors beyond 6 months with response-guided therapy may result in continued anti-HDV activity with possible viral clearance. LOWR-4 Study (Dose-Escalation: LNF + RTV) (n=15) LNF therapy leads to HDV RNA decline in all patients, a proportion may achieve HDV RNA suppression which can be sustained beyond therapy. Individualized LNF dose-escalation is a possible strategy to overcome GI adverse effects allowing longer durations of this all-oral treatment regimen.

From what we see above, adding RTV to LNF produces a highly potent and low-AE combo drug that effectively reduces HDV viral load in these early-stage patients. HDV, a disease with no effective treatment, should have a low bar for approval. Given that, we expect the phase 3 trial to yield strong data for the eventual NDA.

Execution

The company has a market cap of $271.48M, a cash balance of $88.39M as of the March quarter, and burn was $18M for the same quarter. Its annual burn in 2018 was $42mn.

Here's a chart showing recent insider buy/sells:

And here's a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Competition

We broadly covered HDV competition in the last article. Not much has changed. Only Big Pharma is pursuing HDV, and EIGR is still in the lead. However, the fact that HBV treatment can effectively control HDV still remains and is going to be the crucial determinant for LNF's market potential.

Here's what the company says about this in its 10-K, and we agree with every sentence:

Currently, there is no approved therapy for hepatitis delta virus infection. The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, or the AASLD, guidelines suggest treatment of chronic hepatitis delta infections with IFN-alfa. In clinical trials of IFN-alfa or PEG IFN-alfa, between 25% and 33% of HDV infected patients were able to achieve PCR HDV RNA negativity after a minimum of 48 weeks of therapy, with some requiring two years of therapy. However, long-term therapy with IFN-alfa is known to be associated with numerous adverse events and tolerability is a significant problem for some of these patients. In addition, rebound of HDV RNA occurs in greater than 50% of patients. HBV nucleoside analogs that suppress HBV DNA are ineffective against HDV since they are ineffective in suppressing the expression HBsAg. Current development programs targeting HBV functional cures are not expected to eliminate extra- hepatic reservoirs of HBsAg. Given that HDV only requires small amounts of HBsAg for viron assembly, functional cures, if achieved, will not eradicate HDV.

There are upwards of 300,000 HDV patients in the US/EU. There are more if we consider Hep D treatment as a preventive add-on therapy given to all HBV patients. Globally, there are 15-20 million HDV sufferers.

Risks

We discussed some of EIGR's risks in our previous article. One was that a lot of private players are working with HDV patients, and so we are unable to know much about their programs. However, if any of them succeed, that will be added competition for EIGR.

Opinion

EIGR has shown its resilience in its previous post-dilution period. This time, it hasn't done so well, but we still don't think the big indication is factored in here. If 10% of the total US/EU population - or 300,000 patients - can be administered lonafarnib over a period of 5 years, then, assuming a price tag of $10,000 per year (assumptions made from sources like these), we are looking at $300mn in sales over those 5 years. Admittedly, these are conservative numbers, but even they show that LNF is a viable drug candidate with good market potential. Given all that, and the recently completed offering, and the low market price, I think this is a good buy option at this time, to be held till the HDV PDUFA.

