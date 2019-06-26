Yeti: Strong And Growing Brand, But Too Much Debt

I would not be a buyer of Yeti stock, but will continue monitoring the company and hope that management deleverages.

In many ways Yeti (YETI) is an ideal consumer product stock, offering a strong brand in a niche but growing industry. The founders have performed a rare feat: taking a commodity – the cooler – and turning it into something of a status symbol for outdoors enthusiasts. These types of stocks do not come to market very often, especially not as standalone companies, which makes Yeti’s recent IPO all the more interesting.

After an aborted IPO in 2016, Yeti quietly entered the market last October. The stock rocketed from $18 a share to a high of $36.60 in just six months before falling to the present value of $28.60. The rollercoaster ride makes it difficult to look at Yeti objectively.

I think a compelling case can be made for Yeti as a long term buy based on the strong economics of the brand. However, while I am a fan of the company's products, I am not a fan of the capital structure. It is for this reason that I would not be a buyer of the stock.

Yeti as a Status Symbol

The media often refers to Yeti as the “iPhone of coolers” in response to the company’s cult-like fanbase. The comparison is not without merit. Like Starbucks (SBUX), Nike (NKE), and Apple (AAPL), Yeti transformed a sleepy commodity product into a luxury item. The high-end cooler market simply did not exist prior to Yeti’s founding in 2006. The company succeeded by building a quality product and implementing a shrewd marketing campaign that appealed to outdoors enthusiasts.

My ears perk up whenever I hear the word “cult” used to describe a product’s fans. That is not a term typically used to describe a corporation, and it usually denotes an extraordinary degree of brand loyalty. With an estimated 90 percent market share of the high-end cooler market, Yeti’s brand is clearly resonating with consumers. I would certainly like to be the producer of a product considered valuable enough that it is frequently targeted by thieves.

The beauty of Yeti is that it is still a relatively unknown product outside of the American South. Although I was vaguely aware of the brand earlier this year, it was not until I traveled to Georgia that I really began to get a sense of the product's popularity. Yeti's "heritage market" remains centered in the hunting and fishing communities of the South, although the IPO prospectus noted that the core market had gone from 69 percent of sales to 38 percent. Clearly there is still much untapped growth potential.

Insider Interest

The vast majority of Yeti's shares are controlled by private equity fund Cortec Group and company insiders. Like several others stocks that I own and have written about, Yeti spent several years ensconced within fund ownership before returning to the stock market. Cortec Group, which purchased a two-thirds stake in Yeti in 2012 for $67 million, has made a huge killing on its investment.

Investors tend to be skeptical of these situations. Although Yeti shares can now be bought and sold on the public market, it remains little more than a quasi-public entity. For now, Cortec Group retains a 51 percent interest. 73 percent of the outstanding shares in Yeti are held by either Cortec, the founders, or company executives.

This is usually a good sign, as management incentives are clearly aligned with owner interests. However, an IPO also provides an opportunity for owners to wring money from the public. As the financials show, Yeti is no exception.

Financials

Unlike many companies that have come to market recently, Yeti is hugely profitable. Last fiscal year the company generated sales of $778 million and $58 million in net income.

As soon as I looked at the balance sheet, though, I knew that I would not be a buyer of the stock. The company is saddled with $289 million in long-term debt, all of it due in 2021.

What's more, the reason why Yeti carries such a large debt load is not a good one. Prior to the IPO, the company paid ownership a special dividend of over $400 million in 2016. Proceeds from the public offering were used to repay a large chunk of that debt. Yeti stockholders are essentially paying a fee equivalent to several years of earnings just for the privilege of owning the shares.

Sometimes debt is not a huge concern if the company can resist fluctuations in the business cycle. However, Yeti remains untested in this regard. The company was only founded in 2006 and grew rapidly within the last few years. Typically luxury products do better during recessions, but we do not know how well high-end coolers will sell during the next downturn.

Conclusion

I like the the strength of the Yeti brand. This company is certainly not a flash in the pan, but the risk from the debt is not for me. Furthermore, I feel uneasy about the prospect of paying what amounts to a huge bonus to Yeti's principal owners. The IPO was clearly more about a cash grab for Cortec rather than a necessary step to grow the company.

That said, I would like to own Yeti stock one day. For the time being, I will wait and see how management handles the debt. If the company cleans up the balance sheet, I would be happy to reassess. But for now, I have to take a neutral stance.

