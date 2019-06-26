Naspers: Substantial Re-Rating Ahead

We believe the listing of Prosus will catalyze a narrowing of the discount and substantially re-rate the stock.

Consequently, the stock has traded at a substantial discount at ~30+% to its underlying assets, including a ~20+% discount to its stake in Tencent alone.

Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY/OTCPK:NAPRF/OTCPK:NPSND) has been a sum-of-the-parts story for a while now - its stock fluctuates in accordance with the market value of its holdings, the biggest of which is Tencent. Naspers has, however, traded at an outsized holding company discount for a while now.

Its latest spin-off announcement may change things - Naspers’ discount has finally begun to narrow. We believe that apart from the spin-off, management’s increased focus on value creation, profitability, and transparency will contribute to finally unlocking the Naspers net asset value (NYSE:NAV) discount.

At current levels, the stock offers tremendous potential for a re-rating. The spin should also address the technical selling pressure on the stock by reducing Naspers' dominance of the Johannesburg exchange, thus allowing substantial inflows from investors. With a "hard" catalyst set for September and the NAV discount ~20+%, we think Naspers is an interesting event-driven play into the September spin.

Spin-off overview

Naspers is planning to spin off its 31.2% stake in Tencent currently worth ~$134bn along with a number of other stakes in global internet businesses worth more than ~$20bn into a new company called Prosus, which is to be listed on Euronext Amsterdam with a secondary listing on the JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange). It would be the third largest company on the Euronext. Naspers plans to retain an ~73% stake in Prosus while maintaining a free float of ~27%.

Apart from its stake in Tencent, Prosus will also consist of Naspers’ Internet assets outside of South Africa, including its investments in online classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, e-retail, travel, education, as well as social and Internet platforms. The listing should help relieve technical selling pressures on the stock, attracting new inflows, and unlocking the holdco discount.

In sum, we think the spinoff makes sense for the following reasons:

Reduces Naspers’ weight on the JSE.

Inclusion of Prosus into key developed market indices after the listing could attract substantial new passive and active inflows.

Naspers would be able to mark-to-market the book value of its Tencent holding from $30mn to $130bn. The entire amount would constitute recognized capital, which can be distributed to shareholders tax-free under Dutch law.

The company could pursue separate listings for each of the core verticals in the future.

Euronext listing delay

Naspers was supposed to seek shareholder approval this month but delayed the meeting until September following an administrative error by an external service provider. Prosus was originally planned to list on July 17. A vote on the listing will now take place on August 23. The delay in the listing led to a slight dip with the stock retracing ~3% after the announcement.

The downside of an extraordinary investment

Naspers, one of the largest technology investors in the world, invested $34mn into Chinese games-maker Tencent Holdings Ltd. in 2001. Naspers currently holds 31.2% in Tencent, which is now worth almost $134bn. In addition, Naspers owns several media and internet businesses operating in high-growth emerging markets like China, India, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.

Naspers now constitutes almost 25% of the JSE SWIX index, compared to just 5% five years ago. Since South African institutional investors can't hold more than 10% of their value in a single stock, they have been forced to sell as Naspers grows, putting downward pressure on the stock and creating an unjustifiably wide NAV discount.

As a result, Naspers currently trades at an ~30+% discount to its underlying assets (~20+% discount to its Tencent stake alone). While the spinoff announcement did narrow the discount slightly, the news was offset by reports of South Africa’s Government Employees Pension Fund, Naspers biggest shareholder, planning to reduce its stake due to its overexposure to the stock. The spin-off should help relieve the technical selling pressure, narrowing the NAV discount.

Amsterdam is the obvious choice

As a larger stock market than the JSE, the Euronext Amsterdam addresses any size and liquidity concerns, while negating the possibility of an emerging market discount that might depress Naspers’ stock. In addition, tax treaties and common governance standards between Amsterdam and South Africa make Amsterdam the obvious choice for the Prosus listing.

Improving fundamentals

For the year ended March 2019, Naspers posted revenue growth of 29% YoY (year-on-year) to $19bn; the trading profit grew 22% YoY to $3.3bn, and core headline earnings grew 26% to $3bn. Trading losses from e-Commerce business reduced by 14% YoY to US$613mn. Online Classifieds has reached break-even, while losses in the Food Delivery segment grew to US$171mn from US$30mn.

Overall, the progress in revenue growth is a positive indicator. The results highlight the continuing improvement in the core e-commerce assets and the Classifieds segment.

Currently, Naspers is trading at a trailing P/E multiple of ~35x, which is reasonable considering the attractive secular growth and improved profitability in its core verticals. We believe the stock offers significant upside potential owing to Naspers’ stake in Tencent, which itself could see substantial upside from the current level. Lastly, with a spin-off now set for September, we finally have a "hard" catalyst for the NAV discount to narrow.

Conclusion

Naspers’ NAV discount to its underlying assets has widened since 2015 despite improved operational performance. We believe that the spin-off will address the massive ~30+% NAV discount, unlocking the stock's fair value and relieving selling pressure. With fundamentals also improving, we think this is an opportune time to get onboard the Naspers story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.