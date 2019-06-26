Micron: Not Exactly Progress

After the closing bell on Tuesday, we got fiscal third quarter results from semiconductor company Micron Technology (MU). The name has been hit recently as US/China trade war concerns have worried investors that the downside of the cycle might take longer than previously thought. While shares jumped 10% initially after the report, I don't see that lasting as the numbers are further digested.

When the headline numbers came out, investors were very pleased. Revenues of $4.788 billion were below the guidance midpoint, but that 38.6% drop wasn't as bad as feared. On the bottom line, non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 blew out expectations. However, that's likely due to a major debt adjustment as detailed in the earnings release (bold is mine).

On February 6, 2019, we issued $600 million, $500 million, and $700 million in principal of senior unsecured notes due in 2024, 2026, and 2029, respectively. On February 8, 2019, we notified holders of our convertible senior notes due in 2043 ("2043G Notes") that we would redeem all of the outstanding 2043G Notes on March 13, 2019. In connection with our notice, we made an irrevocable election to settle any conversions in cash and, as a result, we reclassified $336 million from equity to a derivative debt liability. Holders converted substantially all of the 2043G Notes and, on March 13, 2019, we paid $1.43 billion to settle the conversions. We incurred losses of $316 million and $84 million in the third and second quarters of 2019, respectively, in connection with these transactions.

GAAP earnings were just $840 million, while non-GAAP were $1.20 billion, so that debt loss was the major factor detailed in the reconciliation table between these two fronts. One thing that concerned me when it came to the bottom line was that share repurchases were just 4 million in the period, compared to 63 million in the first half of the fiscal year. Management didn't exactly put its faith in the stock, so will things pick up in fiscal Q4 with shares well off their recent $40 plus highs?

Another issue I have currently is that the company's inventories seem a bit inflated. The balance sheet value was $4.905 billion, compared to $3.369 billion a year earlier. With sales for the period down almost 40% compared to a year ago, inventories being up more than 45% stands out. If the company needs to clear some of that out, gross margins will be negatively impacted. We might be seeing some of that reflected in guidance, detailed below:

The Q4 view has revenue within $200M of $4.5B (consensus: $4.56B) and EPS within $0.07 of $0.45 (consensus: $0.70). Gross margin expected within 1.9% of 29% (consensus: 34.8%) and opex within $25M of $785M.

So just as quickly as there were headline beats for Q3, the forecast for the current quarter does not look good. Just a month or so ago, the street was expecting nearly $5 billion on the top line for fiscal Q4, and going into the last report the street was at nearly $1 in EPS. It seems that the bottom will be even deeper than we previously thought. Is it possible that Micron will enter loss territory for a quarter or two before we truly see the bottom? Results seem to be trending in that direction.

In the end, while Micron is getting closer to a bottom, results just aren't there yet. The Q3 headlines were nice, but they came on dramatically reduced estimates thanks to awful guidance a few months ago, and guidance this time around wasn't any better. With bloated inventories resulting in further NAND wafer start cuts and management not spending on share repurchases, I'd be hesitant to recommend buying shares up 10% in the after-hours. One bad headline on the US/China trade war and shares will be back in the low $30s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.