3 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying

These include an energy services firm, a retailer and a small biotech concern. All these stocks sell for less than $5 a share as well.

Today, we look at some smaller cap names that have seen recent insider buying even as the overall market has surged.

Despite escalating tensions with Iran, worries about global growth and unresolved trade issues with China, the S&P 500 has hit all-time highs recently.

The S&P 500 hit an all-time high last week, and started Monday up 7.2% in June. The index is now up 17% in the first half of 2019. This is quite remarkable given the carnage of May when the overall market fell over six percent.

Increasing confidence that the Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates has been one of the primary drivers of the recent rally which has occurred despite escalating rhetoric with Iran as well as unresolved trade tensions with China.

So what are insiders still buying with the S&P 500 at all-time highs? Here are three smaller names that caught our eye over the past week or so for their notable insider buying. All are priced for under $5.00 a share.

Let's start with a beaten down apparel maker. J.Jill (JILL) has been a disaster since it IPO'd in 2017. The entire sector has faced increasing competition from sales going online and being 'Amazoned'. Recently, potential new tariffs on China have hurt the entire sector as well.

A half dozen insiders, including the CEO, have in aggregate purchased over $1 million in new shares over myriad transactions from June 7th to June 19th in JILL. The stock cratered in late May after Q1 results, where the company cut its forward EPS guidance for 2019 in half.

It should be noted JILL remains profitable and sells for a very low price to sales ratio as well as a low price to book value. The stock has a market cap of approximately $75 million and is forecasting Q2 revenue of around $180 million. It also appears the company has a significant amount of debt compared to its market cap as well. It is nice to see insiders put some more 'skin in the game' on this small retailer despite the current challenges it faces.

Next up is Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS), which is seeing its first insider buying so far in 2019 during June. Through a series of small buys from June 6th through June 14th, both the CEO and CFO each added just under $100,000 to their core stakes in the company.

This company is headquartered just outside of San Francisco and is focusing on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. None of its pipeline is in as advanced development as Athenex and its market cap is much smaller as well ($100 million).

The company's lead product candidate is CPI-444 also known as ciforadenant. This compound is an orally administered, small molecule drug. It is an antagonist of the adenosine A2A receptor, meaning it blocks adenosine A2A receptors on immune cells. The drug is being developed to treat renal cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung cancer.

Given its small size and early stage of development, Corvus does not see much analyst commentary. Roth Capital did reiterate its Buy rating and $6 price target on CRVS on May 28th. Roth's analyst projected 'peak risk-adjusted revenues of $482M in non-small-cell lung carcinoma and renal cell carcinoma from Corvus' lead program ciforadenant. Further, expected clinical updates from the CPI-006 and CPI-818 programs during 2019 could result in "significant upside" to estimates, and believes the company has an expanding pipeline with the potential for exploring novel combinations'. Wedbush is the only other analyst firm to chime in on Corvus in 2019, reissuing a Buy rating and $11 price target (lowered from $19) on March 13th.

Finally, we have another beaten down name, also trading in the low-single digits. That would be Nabors Industries (NBR). This Bermuda-based firm provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells has a market cap just north of $1 billion.

Like many others in this space, the shares have seen better times. The stock has never recovered from the huge swoon in energy prices that started in the summer of 2014. This is another name that trades at a very low price to sales ratio (Q1 revenue was just under $800 million) but has a significant debt load.

In the first insider activity of the year, the CFO picked up just over $350,000 in new shares on June 14th. The company delivered mixed first quarter results at the end of April. Prior to those numbers, both Citigroup and Goldman Sachs slapped Hold ratings on the stock.

Last week, in the first new analyst commentary since then, RBC Capital did reiterate their Buy rating and $11 price target (down a bit from $12 previously). Evidently, one insider is more aligned with RBC's sanguine view on the company and the stock.

And those are three names selling for less than $5 that caught our eye recently due to notable insider buying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.